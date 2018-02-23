THURSDAY, Feb. 22
PAXTON PARK DISTRICT
Women's Volleyball League
Farmers-Merchants National Bank def. Defib Divas 25-21, 25-17
Monical’s def. Dinks & Drinks 25-12, 25-8
Crazy Ladies def. Animal Clinic of Paxton 22-25, 25-14, 15-11
Bull’s Custom Shop def. Animal Clinic of Paxton 26-24, 25-16
Double elimination tournament
THURSDAY, March 1
Match 1 – Farmers-Merchants National Bank (7-3) vs. Dinks & Drinks (2-8), 6:15 p.m.
Match 2 – Defib Divas (5-5) vs. Crazy Ladies (4-6), 7 p.m.
Match 3 – Bull’s Custom Shop (8-2) vs Winner Match 2, 7:45 p.m.
Match 4 – Monical’s (8-2) vs. Animal Clinic of Paxton (1-9), 8:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, March 8
Match 5 – Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Match 6 – Loser Match 2 vs. Loser Match 5, 6:45 p.m.
Match 7 – Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 5, 7:30 p.m.
Match 8 – Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 4, 8:15 p.m.
Match 9 – Winner Match 8 vs. Loser Match 3, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY, March 15
Match 10 – Winner Match 6 vs. Winner Match 9, 6:15 p.m.
Match 11 – Winner Match 10 vs. Loser Match 7, 7 p.m.
Match 12 – Winner Match 7 vs. Winner Match 11, 7:45 p.m.
Match 13 – if necessary, 8:30 p.m.
