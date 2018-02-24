PBL seventh-grade volleyball advances to championship round of IESA Class 3A regionals

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team advanced to the championship round of the IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional with two wins on Saturday.
In the semifinals, the third-seeded Panthers defeated No. 2-seeded Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-14, 23-25, 25-19.
GCMS led 15-13 in the third set before a tip kill by Gracelyn Greenburg cut PBL's deficit to 15-14 before the Panthers took the lead at 16-15. An ace by Cadence Jones extended PBL's lead to 17-15.
The lead would increase to 18-15 before a block by GCMS's Reagan Tompkins cut her team's deficit to 18-16.
The Falcons' Madison McCreary recorded two aces to tie the game at 18-18. From there, however, PBL scored four straight points, including an overhead kill by Trixie Johnson and an ace by Greenburg, to reclaim the lead at 22-18.
After a GCMS sideout, Losa Suaava recorded a kill for PBL to start a 3-0 match-ending run.
In the quarterfinals, PBL defeated sixth-seeded Danville Oakwood 25-20, 16-25, 25-13.
The Panthers will face fourth-seeded Hoopeston Area -- which defeated fifth-seeded Westville 25-14, 21-25, 25-17 in the quarterfinals and top-seeded Georgetown Mary Miller 25-21, 25-14 in the semifinals -- in the title match at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
IESA Class 3A
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA REGIONAL
SATURDAY, Feb. 24
Match 1 -- Hoopeston Area def. Westville 25-14, 21-25, 25-17
Match 2 -- PBL def. Oakwood 25-20, 16-25, 25-13
Match 3 -- Hoopeston Area def. Georgetown Mary Miller 25-21, 25-14
Match 4 -- PBL def. GCMS 25-14, 23-25, 25-19
TUESDAY, Feb. 27
Match 5 -- No. 4 Hoopeston Area vs. No. 3 PBL, 6 p.m.
