IESA releases eighth-grade volleyball regional schedules

IESA Class 3A

HOOPESTON AREA REGIONAL

At John Greer Grade School, Hoopeston

SATURDAY, March 3

Match 1 -- No. 4 GCMS vs. No. 5 Oakwood, 10 a.m.

Match 2 -- No. 3 Westville vs. No. 6 Hoopeston Area, 11:30 a.m.

TUESDAY, March 6

Match 3 -- No. 1 PBL vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m.

Match 4 -- No. 2 Georgetown Mary Miller vs. Winner Match 2, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, March 7

Match 5 -- Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.

IESA Class 1A

DONOVAN REGIONAL

At Donovan High School

SATURDAY, March 3

Match 1 -- No. 4 Crescent City vs. No. 5 Tri-Point, 9 a.m.

Match 2 -- No. 3 Donovan vs. No. 6 Saunemin, 10:15 a.m.

TUESDAY, March 6

Match 3 -- No. 1 Cissna Park vs. Winner Match 1, 5 p.m.

Match 4 -- No. 2 Buckley St. John's vs. Winner Match 2, 6:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, March 8

Match 5 -- Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.