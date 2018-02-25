IESA releases eighth-grade volleyball regional schedules

IESA Class 3A
HOOPESTON AREA REGIONAL
At John Greer Grade School, Hoopeston
SATURDAY, March 3
Match 1 -- No. 4 GCMS vs. No. 5 Oakwood, 10 a.m.
Match 2 -- No. 3 Westville vs. No. 6 Hoopeston Area, 11:30 a.m.
TUESDAY, March 6
Match 3 -- No. 1 PBL vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m.
Match 4 -- No. 2 Georgetown Mary Miller vs. Winner Match 2, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, March 7
Match 5 -- Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
IESA Class 1A
DONOVAN REGIONAL
At Donovan High School
SATURDAY, March 3
Match 1 -- No. 4 Crescent City vs. No. 5 Tri-Point, 9 a.m.
Match 2 -- No. 3 Donovan vs. No. 6 Saunemin, 10:15 a.m.
TUESDAY, March 6
Match 3 -- No. 1 Cissna Park vs. Winner Match 1, 5 p.m.
Match 4 -- No. 2 Buckley St. John's vs. Winner Match 2, 6:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, March 8
Match 5 -- Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
