PBL seventh-grade volleyball team ends season with loss to Beecher in IESA sectionals

Losa Suaava of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Monday’s IESA Class 3A Hoopeston Area Sectional match against Beecher.

HOOPESTON -- With a 25-10, 25-15 loss Monday to Beecher in the IESA Class 3A Hoopeston Area Sectional, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team finished its season with a record of 14-9.

“I'm very pleased, very proud," PBL seventh-grade coach Kara Harrison said. "(To go) from where we started in December to where we ended today, I'm very proud of their hard work and how they worked together.”

Beecher (18-3) started game one with a 15-5 lead before an ace by Trixie Johnson and a kill by Averi Garrett keyed a 4-0 run that cut PBL's deficit to 15-9.

Beecher followed with an 8-0 run before the Panthers sided out to make the score 23-10.

The Bobcats scored the final points to clinch victory in game one.

“Congratulations to Beecher," Harrison said. "They served very well. We struggled with serve-receive, and we knew going in they were going to be a strong-serving team. They rose to the occasion.”

In game two, Beecher took an early 2-0 before PBL tied the game. Two aces by Cadence Jones gave the Panthers a 4-2 lead.

“(Other than our) serve-receive, PBL played very well," Harrison said. "I was pleased with their teamwork and their hustle. They did a very good job.”

Beecher scored the next three points to take the lead before the two teams traded sideouts to make the score 6-5.

From there, the Bobcats built a 9-6 lead before the Panthers reclaimed the lead with a 4-0 run, including an ace by Johnson that made the score 9-8.

Beecher then took control with a 10-0 run that gave the team a 19-10 lead. From that point, PBL trailed by no less than eight points as the Bobcats scored six of the final 11 points.