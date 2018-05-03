PBL's Ariana Gentzler to continue volleyball career at Vincennes University

PAXTON -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior volleyball Ariana Gentzler signed her letter of intent on Monday to continue her playing career at Vincennes University.

"I'm really excited because I've always wanted to play college volleyball," Gentzler said. "It's always been a dream for me."

Gentzler said she "really fell in love with the campus" on her first visit to Vincennes, an NJCAA school. She said she made two visits, and although she was in contact with other schools, she did not need to visit any other campuses.

"When I first visited Vincennes, I knew right then and there that I really wanted to go there," Gentzler said

Gentzler said she plans to major in horticulture technology.

"I love flowers, landscaping and all that stuff, so it'll be really fun," Gentzler said.

Gentzler, who also played girls basketball and is a member of the track and field squad, the FFA and the Blue Crew at PBL, said she will miss her high school.

"It's hard to believe that graduation is coming up," Gentzler said. "I'm going to miss all my friends, but I think moving away is going to be good for me."