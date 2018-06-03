PBL eighth-grade volleyball defeats GCMS in two sets at IESA Class 3A Hoopeston Area Regional semifinals

HOOPESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team defeated Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-18, 25-22 in the IESA Class 3A Hoopeston Area Regional semifinals on Tuesday, March 6.

Kendra Johnson, Makenna Ecker and Addison Oyer each had five kills while Sydney Murphy led PBL (19-1) in aces with four and Oyer and Ecker each added three aces.

Johnson had one block while Murphy had 13 assists and 53 sets and Oyer had 17 points and Lillie Frichtl had a team-high 39 passing points.

The top-seeded Panthers will play for the regional championship at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

8th-grade girls

PBL def. GCMS 25-18, 25-22

At Hoopeston

For PBL (19-1), kills: Kendra Johnson 5, Makenna Ecker 5, Addison Oyer 5; aces: Sydney Murphy 4, Oyer 3, Ecker 3, Johnson 2, Lillie Frichtl; blocks: Johnson; assists: Murphy 13; sets: Murphy 53; points: Oyer 17, Murphy 10, Ecker 10, Johnson 5, Carly Mutchmore 4, Frichtl 4; passing points: Frichtl 39, Mutchmore 22, Murphy 28, Oyer 19, Lorena Arnett 18, Maci Kingren 9, Ecker 9.