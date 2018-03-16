Bull's Custom Shop wins Paxton Park District Thursday Night Volleyball League championship

Members of Bull's Custom Shop pose for a photo after winning the Paxton Park District Women's Volleyball League's championship on Thursday. FRONT ROW: From left, Jaime Smith, Isabella Smith and Sierra Guillaume. BACK ROW: From left, Jaleigh Foster, Kaitlyn Weber, Lacey Smith and Andi Staton.

PAXTON -- Bull's Custom Shop wrapped up the Paxton Park District Thursday Night Volleyball League with a championship victory over the Defib Divas.

Bulls entered the championship as the No. 1 tournament seed, while No. 4-seeded Defib Divas made it through the loser's bracket with victories over No. 2 Monical's (25-12, 25-20) and No. 3 Farmers-Merchants National Bank (25-12, 25-22).

Bulls, with a final record of 11 wins and two losses, earned the championship with a 25-22, 19-25, 16-14 win in the final match.