Bull's Custom Shop wins Paxton Park District Thursday Night Volleyball League championship

PAXTON -- Bull's Custom Shop wrapped up the Paxton Park District Thursday Night Volleyball League with a championship victory over the Defib Divas.
Bulls entered the championship as the No. 1 tournament seed, while No. 4-seeded Defib Divas made it through the loser's bracket with victories over No. 2 Monical's (25-12, 25-20) and No. 3 Farmers-Merchants National Bank (25-12, 25-22).
Bulls, with a final record of 11 wins and two losses, earned the championship with a 25-22, 19-25, 16-14 win in the final match.
