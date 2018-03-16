PBL eighth-grade volleyball ends season with two-set loss to Princeville in IESA Class 3A state quarterfinals

Members of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team are greeted by fans as they enter the court for warmups prior to Friday's IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.

TOLONO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team ended its 2018 season in Friday's IESA Class 3A state quarterfinals with a 27-25, 25-12 loss to Princeville.

With the loss, the Panthers ended their season with a record of 21-2.

"I’m disappointed for these kids because they have worked so hard all year," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "They have been a true team and they have done everything we have asked of them all year long. I really thought they had a chance to be in the final four, but it wasn’t meant to be."

After PBL's Kendra Johnson recorded a kill to give her team a 1-0 lead in game one, two aces by Jesenia Horton-Meza helped give Princeville a 3-1 lead.

Sydney Murphy tipped the ball over the net to cut the deficit to 3-2 for the Panthers before Kataleena Hunt recorded a kill to extend the Princes' lead to 4-2.

A kill by PBL's Addison Oyer cut her team's deficit from 5-3 to 5-4 before Johnson recorded two more kills to make the score 8-6 and 9-7.

Kills by Oyer and Makenna Ecker helped PBL cut a 10-7 deficit to 10-9 before Oyer recorded another kill to make the score 11-10 and PBL scored the game-tying point on the next volley.

After Hunt and PBL's Carly Mutchmore exchanged kills to make the score 12-12, Oyer recorded an ace to give the Panthers the lead at 13-12. After Princeville (21-2) sided out to tie the game at 13-13, Johnson recorded a kill to give PBL the lead back at 14-13.

After Princeville tied the game again at 15-15, PBL sided out to reclaim the lead at 16-15 and start a 7-0 run.

Ecker and Sydney Murphy each recorded a kill to extend the lead to 18-15 for the Panthers before Mutchmore dived to bump the ball over the net and in bounds to make the score 20-15.

Ecker then recorded back-to-back kills to extend PBL's lead to 22-15.

From there, however, Princeville rallied back with a 6-0 run, capped by an ace by Julianne Kielion, to cut its lead to 22-21.

The two teams traded sideouts before Hunt recorded a block to tie the game at 23-23.

Oyer tallied a kill to give PBL the lead at 24-23 before Hunt recorded a kill and Kielion recorded an ace to give Princeville a 25-24 lead.

The Panthers tied the game at 25-25 with a kill by Oyer before Hunt recorded back-to-back kills to clinch the game for Princeville.

"Those kills were not exclamation point types of kills either -- we were getting our hands on the blocks, and then we would touch the ball just enough for it to fall into an awkward spot on the floor. Sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way, so the game is funny like that sometimes," Vaughn said.

"I think the first set took a lot out of us. We battled and lost a heartbreaker in that first set, and sometimes those types of games just kind of take the wind out of your sails. We just let it slip away. They had an amazing server on the line, and then we could just see that shadow of doubt start to creep in, and sometimes it’s just so difficult to overcome."

An ace by Horton-Meza made the score 4-2 in favor of the Princes early in game two before the lead was extended to 6-3.

The Panthers rallied back with a 4-0 run as an Oyer kill and a block by Johnson made the score 6-5 before Oyer recorded an ace to give PBL a 7-6 lead.

From there, however, Princeville went on a 10-0 run as kills by Caitlyn Thole and Prace Presly made the score 14-7 and 15-7, respectively, before the Princes scored another point to extend their lead to 16-7.

"We just gave them too many opportunities to hit the ball. They just got kill after kill, and despite me calling both timeouts, I could just see it their eyes. I think the lead got to be so large that it was just too overwhelming. This game is such a game of momentum, and I think had we hung on in that first set, we would be playing for a trophy tomorrow," Vaughn said Friday.

The Panthers sided out and scored another point to cut their deficit to 16-9, but Presly tallied a kill to make the score 17-9 and start a 3-0 run that extend Princeville's lead to 19-9.

A block by the Princes' Amber Brawley made the score 21-10. After the two teams traded sideouts, Kielion recorded a kill to extend Princeville's lead to 23-11.

Oyer recorded a kill to make the score 24-12 before the Princes sided out to clinch the match.

"I thought our teams were very evenly-matched, but tonight, we just didn’t play as well as we did at the sectional championship," Vaughn said. "We didn’t get multiple big kills and we uncharacteristically missed some serves tonight. We also had some kids who have been under the weather this week. We’re not making excuses; I just wish we were all healthy going into the state tournament."

Vaughn said she thought the crowd support for her team was good.

"I told (my players) to hold their heads high and to walk past our crowd and to thank them for their support. It was so great looking into the crowd and seeing so many fans who traveled to Tolono on a Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. to support us," Vaughn said.

"I saw many former PBL volleyball players there to support our kids as well, and that makes me proud that they are willing to come back and cheer for the girls in our program now.

"I hope that when people think of our junior high program that they think of players and coaches who respect the game and respect our opponents.

"I hope they see our love for the game of volleyball and I hope they know how important it is for us to represent PBL Junior High School well. This team deserves the success that has come their way because they have worked hard for an entire year to become better players."

This year's Panther eighth-graders were 13-9 last year as seventh-graders along with their 21-2 record this year as eighth-graders.

"That didn’t happen by chance," Vaughn said. "That happened because they went out and played volleyball outside of school and worked to get better. When you look at this team, you can see that hard work pays off."

Vaughn said she is optimistic about her kids' upcoming high school careers.

"If you’re not a PBL volleyball fan, you’re missing out on some amazing entertainment. Look for big things from this group as they head to the high school," Vaughn said.

"The two classes ahead of them won regional titles in junior high as well, and there is a wealth of talent coming together at the high school. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them, and it has been an honor being their coach."

Princeville def. PBL 27-25, 25-12

At Tolono

For PBL (21-2), kills: Addison Oyer 6, Kendra Johnson 5, Makenna Ecker 4, Sydney Murphy 2, Carly Mutchmore 2; aces: Oyer 2, Ecker, Lillie Frichtl, Mutchmore; assists: Murphy 17; sets: Murphy 30; attacks: Oyer 15, Kendra Johnson 14, Ecker 5; points: Mutchmore 9, Oyer 7, Ecker 6, Kendra Johnson 5, Murphy 5, Frichtl 5; passing points: Mutchmore 25, Frichtl 18, Oyer 16, Murphy 15, Lorena Arnett 11, Kendra Johnson 9, Ecker 9, Maisy Johnson 2, Maci Kingren 2.