GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling team wins Bomber Classic

Members of the GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling team pose for a photo with their Bomber Classic first-place trophy after winning Friday’s tournament.

ARGENTA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won the Bomber Classic Friday at Argenta-Oreana High School.

The Falcons scored a 230 ½ while Rochester came in second place with a score of 210 ½, followed by Monticello (162 ½), Decatur Eisenhower (144) and Camp Point (129 ½).

Hayden Workman pinned Decatur Eisenhower’s Stephon Ball in 50 seconds to win the 182-pound championship.

Workman reached the championship match by winning via 7-2 decision over Monticello’s Hunter LeConte in the quarterfinals and pinning Riverton’s Hunter Ritter in 1:24.

At 113 pounds, Ezra Elliott of Hoopeston Area pinned Austin Pinaire in 1:42 in the championship match.

Pinaire won via 24-11 major decision over Eisenhower’s Darwin Hackman in the quarterfinals and pinned Davion Deberry of Decatur MacArthur in 3:38 in the semifinals.

Rochester’s Mason Ross won via 4-2 decision over Dakota Matthews in the championship match of the 120-pound bracket.

Matthews reached the title match by winning via 3:57 technical fall over Monticello’s Grant Strode in the quarterfinals before winning via 12-4 major decision over Camp Point’s Evan Myers in the semifinals.

Quincy Notre Dame’s Zach Haley pinned Jacob Horsch in 30 seconds in the championship match of the 138-pound bracket.

Horsch pinned Camp Point’s Jonathan Foote in 4:26 in the quarterfinals before winning via 5-4 decision over Eisenhower’s Cody Riley in the semifinals.

At 220 pounds, Jeremy Opp of Pickneyville pinned Owen Duke in 5:46 in the championship match.

Duke pinned Rochester’s Connor Sweeney in 1:12 in the quarterfinals and Argenta-Oreana’s Zach Lane in 3:01 in the semifinals.

At 285 pounds, Alex Rosenbaum pinned Trevor Rutledge of Camp Point in 50 seconds in the third-place match.

Rosenbaum pinned Decatur MacArthur’s Tyson Smith in 1:09 in the quarterfinals before losing to Eisenhower’s Caleb Guise via 5-0 decision in the semifinals.

Illini Bluffs’s Jake Larson pinned Preston Braaten in 1:21 in the third-place match of the 145-pound bracket.

Braaten pinned Argenta-Oreana’s Josh Fawley in 1:23 in the quarterfinals before losing via 13-7 in the semifinals to Hoopeston Area’s Christian Chandler.

At 170 pounds, Rochester’s Nick Mararin pinned Jared Tantina in 3:06 in the third-place match.

Trantina pinned Hoopeston Area’s Austin Linares in 53 seconds in the quarterfinals before losing via 46-second pinfall to Charleston’s Kevin Reddish in the semifinals.

In the fifth-place match of the 126-pound bracket, Calen Ragle pinned Elijah Venecia of Hoopeston Area in 1:27.

After pinning Illini Bluffs’ Cameron Young in 1:15 and losing via 18-1 technical fall in 3:34 to Camp Point’s Chayse Houston in the quarterfinals, Ragle defeated teammate Ethan Duke – who lost in the first round via one-minute pinfall to Rochester’s Mason Brown – via 5:50 pinfall in the wrestleback quarterfinals.

Ragle then pinned Pinckneyville’s Ryder Parson in 1:20 in the wrestleback semfinals.

At 152 pounds, Bradley Jobe of Camp Point won via 5-2 decision over Lucas Chittick I nthe fifth-place match.

Chittick won via 8-2 decision over Pinckneyville’s Luke Zelasko in the first round before losing via 9-2 decision to Illini Bluffs’s Ryan Hoffstatter in the quarterfinals. In wrestlebacks, Chittick pinned Illini Bluffs’ Drake Koehl in 53 seconds in the quarterfinals before winning via 3-1 decision to Argenta-Oreana’s Michael Wallick.

Monticello’s Jack Spence won via 4-2 decision in double overtime over Payton Kean in the fifth-place match of the 160-pound bracket.

In the first round, Kean won via 16-14 decision over Argenta-Oreana’s Mekail Stanley. Eisenhower’s Lomell Barbee pinned Kean in 45 seconds in the quarterfinals.

In wrestlebacks, Kean pinned Charleston’s Jed Mckinney in 1:42 in the quarterfinals before winning via 14-2 major decision over Rochester’s Paul Seitz in the semifinals.

At 195 pounds, Michael Patton of Warrensburg-Latham pinned Darrin Brown in 45 seconds in the fifth-place match.

After losing via 1:33 pinfall to Monticello’s Nick Wassom in the quarterfinals, Brown had a bye through both the wrestleback quarterfinals and semifinals.

At 106 pounds, Cole Maxey pinned Eisenhower’s Cheyanna Bork in 57 seconds in the seventh-place match.

After losing to Rochester’s Logan Peters via 1:01 pinfall in the quarterfinals, Maxey pinned Dwight’s Jaxson Tamowski in 1:11 in the wrestleback quarterfinals before losing via 4-2 decision to Riverton’s James Raycraft in the wrestleback semifinals.

At 132 pounds, Branden Blanck pinned Davis Brumbaugh of Warrensburg-Latham in 3:58 in the seventh-place match.

Blanck won via 14-4 major decision in the first round over Brumbaugh before losing via 2:41 pinfall to Riverton’s Micah Weiss. In the wrestleback quarterfinals, Blanck won via 13-10 decision over Pinckneyville’s Emilee Baker before losing via 1:48 pinfall to Monticello’s Max Jarvis in the wrestleback semifinals.

The Falcons will host a meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Mahomet-Seymour.

BOMBER CLASSIC

At Argenta

Team scores

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 230.5; 2. Rochester, 210.5; 3. Monticello, 162.5; 4. Eisenhower, 144; 5. Camp Point, 125.5; 6. Riverton, 109; 7. Dwight, 99; 7. Pinckneyville, 99; 9. Hoopeston Area, 97.5; 10. Illini Bluffs, 96; 11. Charleston, 82; 12. Argenta-Oreana, 58; 13. MacArthur, 53; 14. Warrensburg-Latham, 51; 15. Quincy Notre Dame, 36.

106 pounds

Championship match – Logan Peters (ROC) dec. Ethan O’line (MON), 7-3.

Third-place match – Trey Pearcy (CH) dec. Conner Hughes (CP), 11-4.

Fifth-place match – James Raycraft (RIV) pinned Brad Wilber (WL), 3:36.

Seventh-place match – Cole Maxey (GCMSF) pinned Cheyanna Bork (EIS), :57.

113 pounds

Championship match – Ezra Elliott (HA) pinned Austin Pinaire (GCMSF), 1:42.

Third-place match – Clayton Boehler (CP) dec. Davion Deberry (MAC), 7-1.

Fifth-place match – Jack Bruso (ROC) pinned Darwin Hackman (EIS), 1:56.

Seventh-place match – Josh Chaparo (DW) pinned Aiden York (MON), 5:05.

120 pounds

Championship match – Mason Ross (ROC) dec. Dakota Matthews (GCMSF), 4-2.

Third-place match – Evan Myers (CP) pinned Jonathon Hall (WL), 1:40.

Fifth-place match – Grant Strode (MON) pinned Kaleb Wildman (CH), 1:54.

Seventh-place match – Peyton Lindsey (EIS) maj. dec. Christophyer David (PIC), 24-11.

Quarterfinals – Matthews (GCMSF) tech. fall Strode (MON), 3:57.

Semifinals – Matthews (GCMSF) maj. dec. Myers (CP), 12-4.

126 pounds

Championship match – Chayse Houston (CP) pinned Collin Jones (MON), 3:51.

Third-place match – Gage Brust (ROC) maj. dec. Dalton Hilligoss (EIS), 13-4.

Fifth-place match – Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Elijah Venecia (HA), 1:27.

Seventh-place match – Mason Brown (ROC) dec. Ryder Parson (PIC), 7-0.

First round – Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Cameron Young (IB), 1:15; Brown (ROC) pinned Ethan Duke (GCMSF), 1:00.

Quarterfinals – Houston (CP) tech. fall Ragle (GCMSF), 3:34 (18-1).

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Duke (GCMSF), 5:50.

Wrestleback semifinals – Ragle (GCMSF) Ryder Parson (PIC), 1:20.

132 pounds

Championship match – Joe Worms (IB) maj. dec. Daniel Gutierrez (DW), 12-2.

Third-place match – Drew McCoy (ROC) maj. dec. Micah Weiss (RIV), 9-0.

Fifth-place match – Griffin O’Connor (IB) dec. Max Jarvis, (MON), 5-2.

Seventh-place match – Branden Blanck (GCMSF) pinned Davis Brumbaugh (WL), 3:58.

First round – Blanck (GCMSF) maj. dec. Davis Brumbaugh (WL), 14-4.

Quarterfinals – Weiss (RIV) pinned Blanck (GCMSF), 2:41.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Blanck (GCMSF) dec. Emilee Baker (PIC), 13-10.

Wrestleback semifinals – Jarvis (MON) pinned Blanck (GCMSF), 1:48.

138 pounds

Championship match – Zach Haley (QND) pinned Jacob Horsch (GCMSF), :30.

Third-place match – Cody Riley (EIS) maj. dec. Cade Enerson (DW), 15-4.

Fifth-place match – Douglas Nisly-Nagle (MON) pinned Jonathan Foote (CP), 3:39.

Seventh-place match – Billy Tucker (MAC) def. Andrew Tran (AO), default.

Quarterfinals – Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Foote (CP), 4:26.

Semifinals – Horsch (GCMSF) dec. Riley (EIS), 5-4 UTB.

145 pounds

Championship match – Brice Casey (ROC) dec. Christian Chandler (HA), 13-7.

Third-place match – Jake Larson (IB) pinned Preston Braaten (GCMSF), 1:21.

Fifth-place match – Jordan Koester (PIC) pinned Paul Norton (DW), 3:14.

Seventh-place match – Brison Sadowski (AO) def. Zach Bundy (EIS), default.

Quarterfinals – Preston Braaten (GCMSF) pinned Josh Fawley (AO), 1:23.

Semifinals – Chandler (HA) dec. Braaten (GCMSF), 13-7.

152 pounds

Championship match – Quinten Carver (CH) dec. Kaehl VanDalsen (MON), 4-3.

Third-place match – Noah Foreman (RIV) maj. dec. Ryan Hoffstatter (IB), 14-5

Fifth-place match – Bradley Jobe (CP) dec. Lucas Chittick (GCMSF), 5-2.

Seventh-place match – Michael Wallick (AO) dec. Zack Riechen (ROC), 12-6.

First round – Chittick (GCMSF) dec. Luke Zelasko (PIC), 8-2.

Quarterfinals – Hoffstatter (IB) dec. Chittick (GCMSF), 9-2.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Drake Koehl (IB), :53.

Wrestleback semifinals – Chittick (GCMSF) dec. Wallick (AO), 3-1.

160 pounds

Championship match – Grant Ripperda (RIV) dec. Eliseno Zamora (HA), 3-1.

Third-place match – Lomell Barbee (EIS) dec. Mitchell Morris (ROC), 13-10.

Fifth-place match – Jack Spence (MON) dec. Payton Kean (GCMSF), 4-2 SV.

First round – Kean (GCMSF) dec. Makail Stanley (AO), 16-14.

Quarterfinals – Lomell Barbee (EIS) pinned Kean (GCMSF), :45.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Kean (GCMSF) pinned Jed Mckinney (CH), 1:42.

Wrestleback semifinals – Kean (GCMSF) maj. dec. Paul Seitz (ROC), 14-2.

170 pounds

Championship match – Kevin Reddish (CH) maj. dec. Grant Murphy (PIC), 14-4.

Third-place match – Nick Damarin (ROC) pinned Jared Trantina (GCMSF), 3:06.

Fifth-place match – Cameron Klingler (DW) pinned Druex Kitson (MAC), 2:35.

Seventh-place match – Austin Linares (HA) pinned Lamontie Williams (EIS), 1:04.

Quarterfinals – Trantina (GCMSF) pinned Linares (HA), :53.

Semifinals – Reddish (CH) pinned Trantina (GCMSF), :46.

182 pounds

Championship match – Hayden Workman (GCMSF) pinned Stephon Ball (EIS), :50.

Third-place match – Kyle Henson (DW) dec. Hunter Ritter (RIV), 13-10.

Fifth-place match – Hunter LeConte (MON) dec. Michael Fawley (AO), 17-11.

Seventh-place match – Aason Hea (QND) pinned Josh Scranton (ROC), 3:17.

Quarterfinals – Workman (GCMSF) def. LeConte (MON), 7-2.

Semifinals – Workman (GCMSF) pinned Ritter (RIV), 1:24.

195 pounds

Championship match – Michael Miller (RIV) dec. Nicholas Capriotti (ROC), 9-4.

Third-place match – Clayton Barbee (EIS) pinned Nick Wassom (MON), :52.

Fifth-place match – Michael Patton (WL) pinned Darrin Brown (GCMSF), :45.

Seventh-place match – Hunter Esposito (DW) won by default.

Quarterfinals – Wassom (MON) pinned Brown, 1:33.

220 pounds

Championship match – Jeremy Opp (PIC) pinned Owen Duke (GCMSF), 5:46.

Third-place match -- Alec Gallagher (MON) dec. Zach Lane (AO), 3-2.

Fifth-place match – Reese Perrine (ROC) dec. Adam Maxwell (WL), 8-5.

Seventh-place match – Josh Rendleman (IB) pinned Connor Sweeney (ROC), 5:47.

Quarterfinals – Duke (GCMSF) pinned Sweeney (IB), 1:12.

Semifinals – Duke (GCMSF) pinned Lane (AO), 3:01.

285 pounds

Championship match – Jacob Gohde (IB) pinned Caleb Guise (EIS), 1:05.

Third-place match – Alex Rosenbaum (GCMSF) pinned Trevor Rutledge (CP), :50.

Fifth-place match – Nick Cannon (PIC) pinned Camden Ramsey (ROC), 1:17.

Seventh-place match – Tyson Smith (MAC) pinned Chris Koerwitz (ROC), :22.

Quarterfinals – Rosenbaum (GCMSF) pinned Tyson Smith (MAC), 1:09.

Semifinals – Guise (EIS) dec. Rosenbaum (GCMSF), 5-0.