PBL High School wrestling team participates in New Year's Challenge

DANVILLE – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team participated in the New Year’s Challenge held Dec. 29-30 at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville.

In a 33-12 victory over Arlington, Jacob Parrish won via 33-second pinfall in the 145-pound match while Tim Hewerdine pinned his 160-pound opponent in 2:58 and Tanner Bowen won via 2:56 pinfall in the 182-pound match. Hunter Anderson won via 16-9 decision in the 132-pound match while Alesha Cornett (106 pounds) and Christian Denam (195 pounds) each won by forfeit.

In a 39-36 loss to Grant Park, Parrish won via 3:13 pinfall in the 145-pound division, Hewerdine pinned Isaiah Brill in 48 seconds in the 160-pound class and Denam won via 49-second pinfall in the 182-pound match. Hunter Anderson, Nick Reck and Teagan Wood each won by forfeit in the 132-, 138- and 152-pound classes, respectively.

In a 48-30 loss to Westville, Hunter Anderson won via 2:21 pinfall in the 132-pound match while Parrish pinned his 145-pound opponent in 2:35 and Hewerdine won via 1:11 pinfall in the 152-pound match. Cornett and Wood each won by forfeit in the 106- and 160-pound classes, respectively.

In a 65-9 loss to Rantoul, Hewerdine pinned his 160-pound opponent in 1:54 while Parrish won via 16-10 decision in the 145-pound division.

In a 60-12 loss to Rock Island Alleman, Parrish won his 145-pound match via 3:51 pinfall while Cornett won by forfeit in the 106-pound class.

In a 54-21 loss to Oakwood, Parrish won via 12-7 decision over Kaleb Lashaway in the 145-pound match while Tanner Bowen (170 pounds), Tate Graham (182) and Cornett (106) each won by forfeit.

In a 46-18 loss to Peotone, Parrish pinned Luke Dravis in 5:41 in the 145-pound match while Wood (152 pounds) and Cornett (106) each won by forfeit.

In a 43-12 loss to Covington, Parrish pinned Chris Miller in 1:49 in the 145-pound match while Wood won by forfeit at 152 pounds.

In a 78-8 loss to Tolono Unity, Parrish pinned his 145-pound opponent in 1:11.

The Panthers will travel to Prairie Central for a dual meet on Thursday before hosting a triangular meet against Clinton and Mount Zion on Tuesday.

NEW YEAR’S CHALLENGE

At Danville

Grant Park 39, PBL 36

106 pounds – Jaymie Pratl (GP) pinned Alesha Cornett, :42.

113 – Angie Miller (GP) won by forfeit.

120 – Double forfeit.

126 – Kylie Miller (GP) won by forfeit.

132 – Hunter Anderson (PBL) won by forfeit.

138 – Nick Reck (PBL) won by forfeit.

145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned W. Lusinski, 3:13.

152 – Teagan Wood (PBL) won by forfeit.

160 – Tim Hewerdine (PBL) pinned Isaiah Brill, :48.

170 – Jake Jarskie (GP) dec. Tanner Bowen, 7-5.

182 – Christian Denam (PBL) pinned M. Laurent, :49.

195 – Daniel McNally (GP) won by forfeit.

220 – Joel Swanson (GP) pinned Luke Waterson, 2:27.

285 – Joey Petrucci (GP) won by forfeit.

Rantoul 65, PBL 9

At Danville

106 pounds – Nash (RAN) pinned Alesha Cornett, :25.

113 – Gill (RAN) won by forfeit.

120 – Girdillo-Vasquez (RAN) won by forfeit.

126 – Wilborn (RAN) won by forfeit.

132 – Roseman (RAN) tech. fall Hunter Anderson, 20-4.

145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) dec. Goodall, 16-10.

152 – Smith (RAN) pinned Teagan Wood, 2:51.

160 – Tim Hewerdine (PBL) pinned Kinnett, 1:54.

170 – Angel (RAN) pinned Tanner Bowen, :51.

182 – Curtiz (RAN) pinned Christian Denam, 3:58.

195 – Springer (RAN) won by forfeit.

220 – Santiago (RAN) pinned Luke Waterson, 3:20.

285 – Double forfeit.

Westville 48, PBL 30

At Danville

106 – Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.

113 – Double forfeit.

120 – McElwee-Wise (WES) won by forfeit.

126 – McBride (WES) won by forfeit.

132 – Hunter Anderson (PBL) pinned Bunting, 2:21.

138 – Cornell (WES) pinned Nick Reck, 1:47.

145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned Vacellio, 2:35.

152 – Tim Hewerdine (PBL) pinned Rice, 1:11.

160 – Teagan Wood (PBL) won by forfeit.

170 – Marriage-Tucker (WES) pinned Tanner Bowen, 3:48.

182 – Nicholas (WES) pinned Christian Denam, 1:02.

195 – Dombroskie (WES) won by forfeit.

220 – Pruitt (WES) pinned Luke Waterson, 1:16.

285 – Tucker (WES) won by forfeit.

PBL 33, Arlington 12

At Danville

106 pounds – Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.

113 – Double forfeit.

120 – Double forfeit.

126 – Double forfeit.

132 – Hunter Anderson (PBL) dec. K. Davidson, 16-9.

138 – Double forfeit.

145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned K. Franklin, :33.

152 – J. Rice (ARL) pinned Teagan Wood, 1:19.

160 – Tim Hewerdine (PBL) pinned A. Green, 2:58.

170 – Double forfeit.

182 – Tanner Bowen (PBL) pinned K. Glass, 2:56.

195 – Christian Denam (PBL) won by forfeit.

220 – Double forfeit.

285 – O. Smith (ARL) pinned Luke Waterson, :32.

Rock Island Alleman 60, PBL 12

At Danville

106 pounds -- Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.

113 – Kevin Hughes (ALL) won by forfeit.

120 – Double forfeit.

126 – Sam Terronez (ALL) won by forfeit.

132 – Adam Bowker (ALL) pinned Hunter Anderson, 5:21.

138 – Nick Lange (ALL) won by forfeit.

145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned Aaron Mickelson, 3:51.

152 – Ryan O’Hern (ALL) pinned Teagan Wood, :37.

160 – Alec Carton (ALL) pinned Tim Hewerdine, 1:34.

170 – John West (ALL) pinned Tanner Bowen, 3:30.

182 – Joe O’Meora (ALL) pinned Tate Graham, 1:07.

195 – Double forfeit.

220 – Eric Lange (ALL) pinned Luke Waterson, :54.

285 – Kobe Rios (ALL) won by forfeit.

Oakwood 54, PBL 21

At Danville

106 pounds – Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.

113 – Wesly Harding Brown (OAK) won by forfeit.

120 – Brian Reagan (OAK) won by forfeit.

126 – Ren Dazey (OAK) won by forfeit.

132 – Garrett Lashaway (OAK) pinned Hunter Anderson, 3:18.

138 – Landan Crowdier (OAK) won by forfeit.

145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) dec. Kaleb Lashaway, 12-7.

152 – Dalton Fox (OAK) pinned Teagan Wood, 4:42.

160 – Mason Ajster (OAK) pinned Tim Hewerdine, 1:59.

170 – Tanner Bowen (PBL) won by forfeit.

182 – Tate Graham (PBL) won by forfeit.

195 – Double forfeit.

220 – Hunter Phelps (OAK) pinned Luke Waterson, :42.

285 – Brennan Lehmkuhl (OAK) won by forfeit.

Peotone 46, PBL 18

At Danville

106 pounds – Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.

113 – Double forfeit.

120 – Double forfeit.

126 – Double forfeit.

132 – Chase Emerson (PEO) maj. dec. Hunter Anderson, 16-3.

138 – Jacob Wheeler (PEO) won by forfeit.

145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned Luke Dravis, 5:41.

152 – Teagan Wood (PBL) won by forfeit.

160 – Maxwell Leonard (PEO) pinned Tim Hewerdine, 3:34.

170 – Chandler Guardner (PEO) pinned Tanner Bowen, 1:32.

182 – Nolan Bryant (PEO) pinned Tate Graham, :29.

195 – Ron Vlaibor (PEO) won by forfeit.

220 – Christian Shabecker (PEO) pinned Luke Waterson, :17.

285 – Logan Heartnett (PEO) won by forfeit.

Covington 43, PBL 12

At Danville

106 pounds – Kasie Allen (COV) pinned Alesha Cornett, :37.

113 – Devan Durant (COV) won by forfeit.

120 – Christian Ramirez (COV) won by forfeit.

126 – Double forfeit.

132 – Wyatt Reynolds (COV) maj. dec. Hunter Anderson, 9-0.

138 – Double forfeit.

145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned Chris Miller, 1:49.

152 – Teagan Wood (PBL) won by forfeit.

160 – Seth Williamson (COV) dec. Tim Hewerdine, 10-9.

170 – Danny Brewer (COV) pinned Tanner Bowen, 1:44.

182 – Tanner Dawson (COV) pinned Tate Graham, 1:11.

195 – Double forfeit.

220 – Gavin Emery (COV) pinned Luke Waterson, :30.

285 – Double forfeit.

Tolono Unity 78, PBL 6

At Danville

106 pounds – A. Griffet (UNITY) pinned Alesha Cornett, :29.

113 – O. Wiese (UNITY) won by forfeit.

120 – P. Placket (UNITY) won by forfeit.

126 – M. Decker (UNITY) won by forfeit.

132 – I. Daniels (UNITY) pinned Hunter Anderson, 2:56.

138 – T. Hunter (UNITY) won by forfeit.

145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned C. Reed, 1:11.

152 – Q. Shannon (UNITY) pinned Teagan Wood, 1:41.

160 – R. Schmidt (UNITY) pinned Tim Hewerdine, 4:59.

170 – Cade Scott (UNITY) pinned Tanner Bowen, 3:07.

182 – J. Frost (UNITY) pinned Tate Graham, :22.

195 – T. Trakler (UNITY) won by forfeit.

220 – Cam Scott (UNITY) pinned Luke Waterson, :44.

285 – F. Stinebaugh (UNITY) won by forfeit.

PBL WRESTLING STATS

As of Jan. 2

Name W-L Pins

Jacob Parrish 12-1 9

Chase Cornett 2-1 2

Tim Hewerdine 8-6 6

Alesha Cornett 7-6 0

Hunter Anderson 6-8 2

Tanner Bowen 6-10 4

Coyote Hubbs 3-4 1

Nick Reck 2-4 1

Christian Denam 4-7 1

Teagan Wood 6-9 1

Wyatt Jones 2-3 0

Tim Tabor 1-2 0

Tate Graham 1-4 0

Hobert Skinner 0-4 0

Luke Waterson 0-13 0