PBL High School wrestling team participates in New Year's Challenge

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
DANVILLE – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team participated in the New Year’s Challenge held Dec. 29-30 at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville.
In a 33-12 victory over Arlington, Jacob Parrish won via 33-second pinfall in the 145-pound match while Tim Hewerdine pinned his 160-pound opponent in 2:58 and Tanner Bowen won via 2:56 pinfall in the 182-pound match. Hunter Anderson won via 16-9 decision in the 132-pound match while Alesha Cornett (106 pounds) and Christian Denam (195 pounds) each won by forfeit.
In a 39-36 loss to Grant Park, Parrish won via 3:13 pinfall in the 145-pound division, Hewerdine pinned Isaiah Brill in 48 seconds in the 160-pound class and Denam won via 49-second pinfall in the 182-pound match. Hunter Anderson, Nick Reck and Teagan Wood each won by forfeit in the 132-, 138- and 152-pound classes, respectively.
In a 48-30 loss to Westville, Hunter Anderson won via 2:21 pinfall in the 132-pound match while Parrish pinned his 145-pound opponent in 2:35 and Hewerdine won via 1:11 pinfall in the 152-pound match. Cornett and Wood each won by forfeit in the 106- and 160-pound classes, respectively.
In a 65-9 loss to Rantoul, Hewerdine pinned his 160-pound opponent in 1:54 while Parrish won via 16-10 decision in the 145-pound division.
In a 60-12 loss to Rock Island Alleman, Parrish won his 145-pound match via 3:51 pinfall while Cornett won by forfeit in the 106-pound class.
In a 54-21 loss to Oakwood, Parrish won via 12-7 decision over Kaleb Lashaway in the 145-pound match while Tanner Bowen (170 pounds), Tate Graham (182) and Cornett (106) each won by forfeit.
In a 46-18 loss to Peotone, Parrish pinned Luke Dravis in 5:41 in the 145-pound match while Wood (152 pounds) and Cornett (106) each won by forfeit.
In a 43-12 loss to Covington, Parrish pinned Chris Miller in 1:49 in the 145-pound match while Wood won by forfeit at 152 pounds.
In a 78-8 loss to Tolono Unity, Parrish pinned his 145-pound opponent in 1:11.
The Panthers will travel to Prairie Central for a dual meet on Thursday before hosting a triangular meet against Clinton and Mount Zion on Tuesday.
NEW YEAR’S CHALLENGE
At Danville
Grant Park 39, PBL 36
106 pounds – Jaymie Pratl (GP) pinned Alesha Cornett, :42.
113 – Angie Miller (GP) won by forfeit.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Kylie Miller (GP) won by forfeit.
132 – Hunter Anderson (PBL) won by forfeit.
138 – Nick Reck (PBL) won by forfeit.
145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned W. Lusinski, 3:13.
152 – Teagan Wood (PBL) won by forfeit.
160 – Tim Hewerdine (PBL) pinned Isaiah Brill, :48.
170 – Jake Jarskie (GP) dec. Tanner Bowen, 7-5.
182 – Christian Denam (PBL) pinned M. Laurent, :49.
195 – Daniel McNally (GP) won by forfeit.
220 – Joel Swanson (GP) pinned Luke Waterson, 2:27.
285 – Joey Petrucci (GP) won by forfeit.
Rantoul 65, PBL 9
At Danville
106 pounds – Nash (RAN) pinned Alesha Cornett, :25.
113 – Gill (RAN) won by forfeit.
120 – Girdillo-Vasquez (RAN) won by forfeit.
126 – Wilborn (RAN) won by forfeit.
132 – Roseman (RAN) tech. fall Hunter Anderson, 20-4.
145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) dec. Goodall, 16-10.
152 – Smith (RAN) pinned Teagan Wood, 2:51.
160 – Tim Hewerdine (PBL) pinned Kinnett, 1:54.
170 – Angel (RAN) pinned Tanner Bowen, :51.
182 – Curtiz (RAN) pinned Christian Denam, 3:58.
195 – Springer (RAN) won by forfeit.
220 – Santiago (RAN) pinned Luke Waterson, 3:20.
285 – Double forfeit.
Westville 48, PBL 30
At Danville
106 – Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – McElwee-Wise (WES) won by forfeit.
126 – McBride (WES) won by forfeit.
132 – Hunter Anderson (PBL) pinned Bunting, 2:21.
138 – Cornell (WES) pinned Nick Reck, 1:47.
145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned Vacellio, 2:35.
152 – Tim Hewerdine (PBL) pinned Rice, 1:11.
160 – Teagan Wood (PBL) won by forfeit.
170 – Marriage-Tucker (WES) pinned Tanner Bowen, 3:48.
182 – Nicholas (WES) pinned Christian Denam, 1:02.
195 – Dombroskie (WES) won by forfeit.
220 – Pruitt (WES) pinned Luke Waterson, 1:16.
285 – Tucker (WES) won by forfeit.
PBL 33, Arlington 12
At Danville
106 pounds – Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Hunter Anderson (PBL) dec. K. Davidson, 16-9.
138 – Double forfeit.
145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned K. Franklin, :33.
152 – J. Rice (ARL) pinned Teagan Wood, 1:19.
160 – Tim Hewerdine (PBL) pinned A. Green, 2:58.
170 – Double forfeit.
182 – Tanner Bowen (PBL) pinned K. Glass, 2:56.
195 – Christian Denam (PBL) won by forfeit.
220 – Double forfeit.
285 – O. Smith (ARL) pinned Luke Waterson, :32.
Rock Island Alleman 60, PBL 12
At Danville
106 pounds -- Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.
113 – Kevin Hughes (ALL) won by forfeit.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Sam Terronez (ALL) won by forfeit.
132 – Adam Bowker (ALL) pinned Hunter Anderson, 5:21.
138 – Nick Lange (ALL) won by forfeit.
145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned Aaron Mickelson, 3:51.
152 – Ryan O’Hern (ALL) pinned Teagan Wood, :37.
160 – Alec Carton (ALL) pinned Tim Hewerdine, 1:34.
170 – John West (ALL) pinned Tanner Bowen, 3:30.
182 – Joe O’Meora (ALL) pinned Tate Graham, 1:07.
195 – Double forfeit.
220 – Eric Lange (ALL) pinned Luke Waterson, :54.
285 – Kobe Rios (ALL) won by forfeit.
Oakwood 54, PBL 21
At Danville
106 pounds – Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.
113 – Wesly Harding Brown (OAK) won by forfeit.
120 – Brian Reagan (OAK) won by forfeit.
126 – Ren Dazey (OAK) won by forfeit.
132 – Garrett Lashaway (OAK) pinned Hunter Anderson, 3:18.
138 – Landan Crowdier (OAK) won by forfeit.
145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) dec. Kaleb Lashaway, 12-7.
152 – Dalton Fox (OAK) pinned Teagan Wood, 4:42.
160 – Mason Ajster (OAK) pinned Tim Hewerdine, 1:59.
170 – Tanner Bowen (PBL) won by forfeit.
182 – Tate Graham (PBL) won by forfeit.
195 – Double forfeit.
220 – Hunter Phelps (OAK) pinned Luke Waterson, :42.
285 – Brennan Lehmkuhl (OAK) won by forfeit.
Peotone 46, PBL 18
At Danville
106 pounds – Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Chase Emerson (PEO) maj. dec. Hunter Anderson, 16-3.
138 – Jacob Wheeler (PEO) won by forfeit.
145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned Luke Dravis, 5:41.
152 – Teagan Wood (PBL) won by forfeit.
160 – Maxwell Leonard (PEO) pinned Tim Hewerdine, 3:34.
170 – Chandler Guardner (PEO) pinned Tanner Bowen, 1:32.
182 – Nolan Bryant (PEO) pinned Tate Graham, :29.
195 – Ron Vlaibor (PEO) won by forfeit.
220 – Christian Shabecker (PEO) pinned Luke Waterson, :17.
285 – Logan Heartnett (PEO) won by forfeit.
Covington 43, PBL 12
At Danville
106 pounds – Kasie Allen (COV) pinned Alesha Cornett, :37.
113 – Devan Durant (COV) won by forfeit.
120 – Christian Ramirez (COV) won by forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Wyatt Reynolds (COV) maj. dec. Hunter Anderson, 9-0.
138 – Double forfeit.
145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned Chris Miller, 1:49.
152 – Teagan Wood (PBL) won by forfeit.
160 – Seth Williamson (COV) dec. Tim Hewerdine, 10-9.
170 – Danny Brewer (COV) pinned Tanner Bowen, 1:44.
182 – Tanner Dawson (COV) pinned Tate Graham, 1:11.
195 – Double forfeit.
220 – Gavin Emery (COV) pinned Luke Waterson, :30.
285 – Double forfeit.
Tolono Unity 78, PBL 6
At Danville
106 pounds – A. Griffet (UNITY) pinned Alesha Cornett, :29.
113 – O. Wiese (UNITY) won by forfeit.
120 – P. Placket (UNITY) won by forfeit.
126 – M. Decker (UNITY) won by forfeit.
132 – I. Daniels (UNITY) pinned Hunter Anderson, 2:56.
138 – T. Hunter (UNITY) won by forfeit.
145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned C. Reed, 1:11.
152 – Q. Shannon (UNITY) pinned Teagan Wood, 1:41.
160 – R. Schmidt (UNITY) pinned Tim Hewerdine, 4:59.
170 – Cade Scott (UNITY) pinned Tanner Bowen, 3:07.
182 – J. Frost (UNITY) pinned Tate Graham, :22.
195 – T. Trakler (UNITY) won by forfeit.
220 – Cam Scott (UNITY) pinned Luke Waterson, :44.
285 – F. Stinebaugh (UNITY) won by forfeit.
PBL WRESTLING STATS
As of Jan. 2
Name W-L Pins
Jacob Parrish 12-1 9
Chase Cornett 2-1 2
Tim Hewerdine 8-6 6
Alesha Cornett 7-6 0
Hunter Anderson 6-8 2
Tanner Bowen 6-10 4
Coyote Hubbs 3-4 1
Nick Reck 2-4 1
Christian Denam 4-7 1
Teagan Wood 6-9 1
Wyatt Jones 2-3 0
Tim Tabor 1-2 0
Tate Graham 1-4 0
Hobert Skinner 0-4 0
Luke Waterson 0-13 0
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.