GCMS/Fisher wrestling loses 57-12 to Mahomet-Seymour

GCMS/Fisher’s Austin Pinaire, above, wrestles in the 113-pound match during Tuesday’s dual meet against Mahomet-Seymour.

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team, which is ranked 20th in Class 1A by Illinois Matmen, lost to the sixth-ranked 2A team in Mahomet-Seymour 57-12 in a Tuesday dual meet.

The Falcons (8-3) wrestled against Mahomet-Seymour (9-3) without an honorable-mention 152-pound ranked wrestler in Preston Braaten.

Jacob Horsch, an honorable-mention ranking in the 138-pound class, won via 5-1 decision over Caleb Grove in the 145-pound match on Tuesday.

Dakota Matthews won via 1:34 pinfall in the 120-pound match over the Bulldogs’ Bode Freeman while Austin Pinaire won via 2-1 decision in the 113-pound match over Cameron Livingston.

The Falcons will travel to participate in the Princeton Tournament at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. They will host LeRoy at Fisher High School at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, before hosting their senior night at GCMS High School against Coal City at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Mahomet-Seymour 57, GCMS/Fisher 12

At Gibson City

106 pounds -- Decker (M) dec. Maxey, 9-4.

113 -- Pinaire (G) dec. Livingston, 2-1.

120 -- Matthews (G) pinned Freeman, 1:34.

126 -- Spencer (M) pinned E. Duke, :40.

132 -- Roberts (M) pinned Ragle, 3:58.

138 --Johnson (M) pinned Blanck, 1:05.

145 -- Horsch (G) dec. Grove, 5-1.

152 -- Vaugh (M) dec. Chittick, 8-4.

160 -- Morgan (M) pinned Kean, 1:35.

170 -- Daebelliehn (M) pinned Trantina, 5:47.

182 -- Bradley (M) pinned Workman, 3:52.

195 -- Crowley (M) pinned O. Duke, 1:54.

220 -- Harper (M) dec. Wright, 3-1.

285 -- Stahl (M) pinned Rosenbaum 3:49.