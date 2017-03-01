GCMS/Fisher wrestling loses 57-12 to Mahomet-Seymour

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team, which is ranked 20th in Class 1A by Illinois Matmen, lost to the sixth-ranked 2A team in Mahomet-Seymour 57-12 in a Tuesday dual meet.
The Falcons (8-3) wrestled against Mahomet-Seymour (9-3) without an honorable-mention 152-pound ranked wrestler in Preston Braaten.
Jacob Horsch, an honorable-mention ranking in the 138-pound class, won via 5-1 decision over Caleb Grove in the 145-pound match on Tuesday.
Dakota Matthews won via 1:34 pinfall in the 120-pound match over the Bulldogs’ Bode Freeman while Austin Pinaire won via 2-1 decision in the 113-pound match over Cameron Livingston.
The Falcons will travel to participate in the Princeton Tournament at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. They will host LeRoy at Fisher High School at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, before hosting their senior night at GCMS High School against Coal City at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Mahomet-Seymour 57, GCMS/Fisher 12
At Gibson City
106 pounds -- Decker (M) dec. Maxey, 9-4.
113 -- Pinaire (G) dec. Livingston, 2-1.
120 -- Matthews (G) pinned Freeman, 1:34.
126 -- Spencer (M) pinned E. Duke, :40.
132 -- Roberts (M) pinned Ragle, 3:58.
138 --Johnson (M) pinned Blanck, 1:05.
145 -- Horsch (G) dec. Grove, 5-1.
152 -- Vaugh (M) dec. Chittick, 8-4.
160 -- Morgan (M) pinned Kean, 1:35.
170 -- Daebelliehn (M) pinned Trantina, 5:47.
182 -- Bradley (M) pinned Workman, 3:52.
195 -- Crowley (M) pinned O. Duke, 1:54.
220 -- Harper (M) dec. Wright, 3-1.
285 -- Stahl (M) pinned Rosenbaum 3:49.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.