GCMS/Fisher wrestling team finishes 23rd in Princeton Invitational

PRINCETON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team finished 23rd in Saturday’s Princeton Invitational.

The Falcons finished the 33-team tournament with a score of 62 as three of the team’s wrestlers finished with eighth-place medals. Coal City finished first with a score of 170 ½, followed in the top five by Dakota (143 ½), Aledo Mercer County (138), Stanford Olympia (137 ½) and Ottawa (136).

Dakota Matthews defeated Ottawa’s Riley Hanson via 15-0 technical fall in 2:30 in the second round of the 120-pound bracket before losing in the quarterfinals to Olympia’s Lane Litwiller via 3:02 pinfall.

In wrestlebacks, Matthews defeated Auburn’s Charlie Patterson via 9-6 decision before getting pinned in 3:59 by Clinton’s Tyler Harris and losing by default in the seventh-place match to Morrison’s Augustus Linke.

Jacob Horsch won via 14-1 major decision over Rock Falls’s Alex Martinez in the first round of the 138-pound bracket and claimed a second-round victory via 6-0 decision over Olympia’s Dawson Swindle before losing via 16-second pinfall in the quarterfinals to Morrison’s Joe Eads.

In wrestlebacks, Horsch pinned Zach Hall of Braidwood Reed-Custer in 2:08 before losing to Coal City’s T.J. Jezik via 4-2 decision. Clinton’s Christian Reynolds defeated Horsch in the seventh-place match via 15-11 decision.

Rosenbaum finished with an eighth-place medal as well in the 285-pound bracket.

He pinned Olympia’s Jesse Behm in 3:36 in the second round before losing via 39-second pinfall in the quarterfinals to Dixon’s Ryan Troutman. In wrestlebacks, Rosenbaum pinned Petersburg PORTA’s Brayden Vickers in 57 seconds before losing via 1:20 pinfall to Morrison’s Brandon Meier.

In the seventh-place match, Illini Bluffs’s Jacob Gohde pinned Rosenbaum in 2:18.

At 145 pounds, Preston Braaten pinned Dakota’s Tyler Besse in 49 seconds in the first round and Rock Falls’s Noah Schueler in 38 seconds in the second round before losing via 3-2 decision to Wilmington’s Bobby Shields. In wrestlebacks, Braaten lost via 6-3 decision to Coal City’s Daniel Jezik.

At 170 pounds, Jared Trantina pinned Rockridge’s Kyle Salmon in one minute in the first round before losing via 5:20 pinfall in the second round to Palos Heights’s Troy Fugger.

In wrestlebacks, Trantina pinned Ottawa’s Tre Fritz in 54 seconds before losing via 5-0 decision to Steven Speaker II of Mercer County.

After defeating Monmouth’s Martin Artega via 12-1 major decision in the first round of the 113-pound bracket, Austin Pinaire lost via 4:51 pinfall to Mercer County’s Camden Whitenack in the second round.

In wrestlebacks, Pinaire pinned Monticello’s Aiden York in 52 seconds and Riverdale’s Carson Ebernoth in 35 seconds before losing via 5-2 decision to Rock Falls’s Riley Dowd.

At 182 pounds, Hayden Workman lost via 2:48 pinfall in the second round to Auburn’s Brady Dambacher before losing via 6-5 decision in the third round of wrestlebacks to Pittsfield’s Marcus Couch.

At 195 pounds, Owen Duke lost via 3:49 pinfall to Byron’s Peyton Lind in the first round. In wrestlebacks, Duke pinned Riverdale’s Hunter LeMaster in 2:11 before losing via 55-second pinfall to Petersburg PORTA’s Caleb Flanders.

At 126 pounds, Calen Ragle was pinned by Olympia’s Jake Short in 1:53 in the first round before losing via 12-0 major decision to Riverdale’s Chase Edwards.

At 132 pounds, Branden Blanck pinned Princeton’s Gabe Thompson in 1:55 in the first round of wrestlebacks after getting pinned in 5:37 in the first round by Mercer County’s Kaedin Harmon. In the second round of wrestlebacks, Plano’s Javany Burciega defeated Blanck via 19-4 technical fall in 3:38.

At 152 pounds, Lucas Chittick lost via 4-1 decision to Dixon’s Sebastian Quintana in the first round before getting pinned in 40 seconds in the second round of wrestlebacks by Rockridge’s Myles McCabe.

At 160 pounds, Payton Kean lost via 13-3 major decision in the first round to Dixon’s Clint Schielin before losing via 3-2 decision in the second round of wrestlebacks to Monticello’s Jack Spence.

At 220 pounds, Levi Davis – who, had his wisdom teeth pulled out and is working to get down to the 220-pound level, lost by forfeit in both the second round and in the third round of wrestlebacks.

PRINCETON INVITATIONAL

Team scores

1. Coal City, 170.5; 2. Dakota, 143.5; 3. Mercer County, 138; 4. Olympia, 137.5; 5. Ottawa, 136; 6. Morrison, 130; 7. Byron, 116; 8. Palos Heights, 109.5; 9. Vandalia, 107; 9. Wilmington, 107; 11. Dixon, 106; 12. Clinton, 106; 12. Clinton, 92; 13. Monticello, 87; 14. Orion, 85; 15. LeRoy, 85; 16. Sterling Newman, 84.5; 17. Rock Falls, 77.5; 18. Auburn, 72; 19. Manteno, 70.5; 20. Rockridge, 69; 21. Petersburg PORTA, 68.5; 22. Litchfield, 64; 23. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 62; 24. Illini Bluffs, 56; 25. Braidwood Reed-Custer, 50; 26. Princeton, 49.5; 27. Riverdale, 49; 28. Roxana, 42; 29. Pittsfield, 32; 30. Chillicothe IVC, 27; 31. Rock Island Alleman, 18.5; 32. Plano, 12.5; 33. Monmouth, 10.

106 pounds

Championship match – Kyle Tunink (SN) dec. Austin Weaver (OLY), 7-4.

Third-place match – Bobby Mann (RC) pinned Ethan O’Linc, 3:01.

Fifth-place match – Bailey Powell (LIT) dec. Luke Fleming (OTT), 4-2.

Seventh-place match – Ryan Kennedy (MORR) maj. dec. Brandon Slmad (CC), 13-0.

113 pounds

Championship match – Alex Friddle (CC) dec. Dallas Krueger (RR), 9-2.

Third-place match – Evan Riggle (DAK) dec. Rafael Munoz (OTT), 7-6.

Fifth-place match – Caleb Nix (AUB) dec. Joe Burris (PORTA), 7-0.

Seventh-place match -- Camden Whitenack (MC) pinned Riley Dowd (RF), 1:38.

First round – Austin Pinaire (GCMSF) maj. dec. Martin Artega (MONM), 12-1.

Second round – Camden Whitenack (MC) pinned Pinaire (GCMSF), 4:51.

Second-round wrestlebacks – Pinaire (GCMSF) pinned Aiden York (MONT), :52.

Third-round wrestlebacks – Pinaire (GCMSF) pinned Carson Ebernoth (RIV), :35.

Fourth-round wrestlebacks – Dowd (RF) dec. Pinaire (GCMSF), 5-2.

120 pounds

Championship match – Jake Hiles (CC) dec. Tanner Swain (VAND), 6-2.

Third-place match – Lane Litwiller (OLY) pinned Cam Lee (LIT), 4:50.

Fifth-place match – Eric Muhammad (PH) pinned Tyler Harris (CLIN), 4:52.

Seventh-place match – Augustus Linke (MORR) def. Dakota Matthews (GCMSF), default.

Second round – Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) tech. fall Riley Hanson (OTT), 15-0 (2:30).

Quarterfinals – Litwiller (OLY) pinned Matthews (GCMSF), 3:02.

Fourth-round wrestlebacks – Matthews (GCMSF) dec. Charlie Patterson (AUB), 9-6.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Harris (CLIN) pinned Matthews (GCMSF), 3:59.

126 pounds

Championship match – Stone Engle (MC) pinned Ethan Hartsed (OTT), 3:25.

Third-place match – Nolan Thorne (RR) dec. Caleb Boudreau (MANT), 6-3.

Fifth-place match – Jarrett Pasley (VAND) dec. Joe Worms (IB), 2-0.

Seventh-place match – Alex Porter (DAK) dec. Jake Short (OLY), 3-1.

First round – Jake Short (OLY) pinned Calen Ragle (GCMSF), 1:53.

Second-round wrestlebacks – Chase Edwards (RIVER) maj. dec. Ragle (GCMSF), 12-0.

132 pounds

Championship match – Trey Hild (PORTA) dec. Ryan Wasielewski (CC), 3:56.

Third-place match – Brody Ivey (SN) dec. Colten Bishop (DIXON), 9-2.

Fifth-place match – Mason Loete (ORION) dec. Kaedin Harmon (MC), 5-1.

Seventh-place match – Colton Reiman (RIV) pinned Caleb Alber (DAK), 2:47.

First round – Kaedin Harmon (MC) pinned Branden Blanck (GCMSF), 5:37.

First-round wrestlebacks – Blanck (GCMSF) pinned Gabe Thompson (PRIN), 1:55.

Second-round wrestlebacks – Javany Burciega (PLANO) tech. fall Blanck (GCMSF), 19-4 (3:38).

138 pounds

Championship match – Micah Krueger (OTT) dec. Joe Eads (MORR), 2-1.

Third-place match – Cael Sanders (SN) dec. Alex Maguire (ROX), 4-2.

Fifth-place match – Colin Barker (DAK) dec. T.J. Jezik (CC), 7-0.

Seventh-place match – Christian Reynolds (CLIN) dec. Jacob Horsch (GCMSF), 15-11.

First round – Horsch (GCMSF) maj. dec. Alex Martinez (RF), 14-1.

Second round – Horsch (GCMSF) dec. Dawson Swindle (OLY), 6-0.

Quarterfinals – Eads (MORR) pinned Horsch (GCMSF), :16.

Fourth-round wrestlebacks – Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Zach Hall (RC), 2:08.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Jezik (CC) dec. Horsch (GCMSF), 4-2.

145 pounds

Championship match – Nolan Baker (BYRON) pinned James Schnerre (ORION), 1:47.

Third-place match – Austin Wetsel (PRIN) dec. Bobby Shields (WILM), 3-1.

Fifth-place match – Jake Larson (IB) dec. Reilly Dolan (MORR), 5-4.

Seventh-place match – Daniel Jezik (CC) dec. Jacob McCarrens (OTT), 4-3.

First round – Preston Braaten (GCMSF) pinned Tyler Besse (DAK), :49.

Second round – Braaten (GCMSF) pinned Noah Schueler (RF), :38.

Quarterfinals – Shields (WILM) dec. Braaten (GCMSF), 3-2.

Fourth-round wrestlebacks – Jezik (CC) dec. Braaten (GCMSF), 6-3.

152 pounds

Championship match – Trevor Bulighton (LER) dec. Kaehl VanDalsen (MONT), 6-4.

Third-place match – Trevor Philpot (VAND) dec. Jimmy Silva (MANT), 1-0.

Fifth-place match – Nick Pretto (WILM) dec. Wilson Ferry (ORION), 6-0.

Seventh-place match – Ricky Messling (BYRON) pinned Ryan Hoffstatter (IB), :43.

First round – Sebastian Quintana (DIXON) dec. Lucas Chittick (GCMSF), 4-1.

Second-round wrestlebacks – Myles McCabe (RR) pinned Chittick (GCMSF), :40.

160 pounds

Championship match – Dylan Keller (MORR) pinned Danny Newton (CC), 3:40.

Third-place match – Jacob Conaty (LER) dec. Joel Cook (PITT), 10-4.

Fifth-place match – Luke Shobe (CLIN) pinned Mylyk Mitchell (PH), 1:03.

Seventh-place match – Peyton Hammerich (PRIN) maj. dec. Xian Graden (OLY), 10-2.

First round – Clint Schielein (DIXON) maj. dec. Payton Kean (GCMSF), 13-3.

Second-round wrestlebacks – Jack Spence (MONT) dec. Kean (GCMSF), 3-2.

170 pounds

Championship match – Andrew Wenger (DAK) def. Stevie Silva (MANT), default.

Third-place match – Logan Winter (CLIN) dec. Brandon Elsbury (BYRON), 7-6.

Fifth-place match – Tyler Meyers (RF) pinned Caleb Gougis (WILM), 3:49.

Seventh-place match – Trey Fugger (PH) dec. Steven Speaker II (MC), 5-3.

First round – Jared Trantina (GCMSF) pinned Kyle Salmon (RR), 1:00.

Second round – Troy Fugger (PH) pinned Trantina (GCMSF), 5:20.

Second-round wrestlebacks – Trantina (GCMSF) pinned Tre Fritz (OTT), :54.

Third-round wrestlebacks – Speaker II (MC) dec. Trantina (GCMSF), 5-0.

182 pounds

Championship match – Justin Carey (MC) dec. Andy Wolber (DIXON), 4-3.

Third-place match – Robert Muhammad (PH) pinned James Cox (WILM), 4:23.

Fifth-place match – Seth Menacher (MONT) dec. Bryan Stopka (CC), 14-7.

Seventh-place match – Browdie Benti (RF) pinned Austin Sunday (RC), 4:53.

Second round – Brady Dambacher (AUB) pinned Hayden Workman (GCMSF), 2:48.

Third-round wrestlebacks – Marcus Couch (PITT) dec. Workman (GCMSF), 6-5.

195 pounds

Championship match – Niles Ager (RF) dec. Robbie Carey (MC), 6-1.

Third-place match – Peyton Hudspeth (AUB) pinned Riley Wilkens (MORR), 2:20.

Fifth-place match – Mason Moore (OLY) def. Brock Crawford (CC), default.

Seventh-place match – Peyton Lind (BYRON) dec. Caleb Flanders (PORTA), 10-7.

First round – Peyton Lind (BYRON) pinned Owen Duke (GCMSF), 3:49.

Third-round wrestlebacks – Duke (GCMSF) pinned Hunter LeMaster (RIV), 2:11.

Fourth-round wrestlebacks – Flanders (PORTA) pinned Duke (GCMSF), :55.

220 pounds

Championship match – Maverick McPeek (DAK) dec. Keaton Fogler (OLY), 5-3.

Third-place match – Kyle Hammer (CLIN) dec. Logan Lee (ORION), 5-3.

Fifth-place match – Alex Lamont (LER) pinned Reese Radtke (LIT), :58.

Seventh-place match – Chaz Shreve (OTT) pinned Sam Jones (WILM), 1:32.

Second round -- Chaz Shreve (OTT) def. Levi Davis (GCMSF), forfeit.

Third-round wrestlebacks -- Cooper Dwyer (RIV) def. Davis (GCMSF), forfeit.

285 pounds

Championship match – Ryan Troutman (DIXON) dec. Anthony Enlow (VAND), 1-0.

Third-place match – Brett Nyswonger (ROX) dec. Tyler Elsbury (BYRON), 2-1.

Fifth-place match – Josh Jones (WILM) pinned Brandon Meier (MORR), 3:28.

Seventh-place match – Jacob Gohde (IB) pinned Alex Rosenbaum (GCMSF), 2:18.

Second round – Rosenbaum (GCMSF) pinned Jesse Behm (OLY), 3:36.

Quarterfinals – Ryan Troutman (DIXON) pinned Rosenbaum (GCMSF), :39.

Fourth-round wrestlebacks – Rosenbaum (GCMSF) pinned Brayden Vickers (PORTA), :57.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Meier (MORR) pinned Rosenbaum (GCMSF), 1:20.