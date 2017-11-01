PBL wrestling loses duals to Mount Zion, Clinton

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team was shorthanded when it hosted Tuesday’s triangular meet against Mount Zion and Clinton.

Only six wrestlers were available for the Panthers due to one wrestler, head coach Erik Ronney said, quitting the team. Due largely to having a short roster, causing them to forfeit most of their matches, the Panthers lost 63-18 to Mount Zion and 80-0 to Clinton.

“That was unfortunate,” Ronney said. “He was one of two who had a winning record, and he decided he didn't want to wrestle anymore. That's been the theme this year – kids didn't want to come back. We've got to start all over again. We've got a small team.”

One of the wrestlers participating was Jacob Parrish, who pinned his 138-pound Mount Zion opponent in 57 seconds. Against Clinton, however, he lost to the eighth-ranked 138-pound wrestler in Christian Reynolds via 18-2 technical fall in 4:29.

“We're getting (Parrish) on schedule right now. He's wrestling at 138 pounds. He had a pretty tough match against the third-ranked kid in the state. That's OK. It's not a big deal. It's his second loss. That's fine, and he's only going to get more wins from there,” Ronney said. “We're getting him there. One step after another, he's going to make it. His determination is to win regionals at 138 and place top four at sectionals to get to state.”

Hunter Anderson won via injury default in the 132-pound match against Mount Zion before losing to Clinton’s Keaton Thayer via 16-5 major decision.

“He was wrestling that (Mount Zion) match OK. He's still got to improve,” Ronney said. “He's a young wrestler. He did really well in (the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation). He just needs to step up to the high school level and understand that it's a lot different. He almost lost that match, but he turned around and was working. Nothing illegal happened. It was just an unfortunate incident. The kid was hurt. (Hunter) got the win.

“He lost to a pretty good wrestler that I think he should have beaten against Clinton, but it is what it is. He's got a lot of time to keep practicing, and hopefully, it'll show come regional time.”

Hobert Skinner was pinned in 1:18 against Mount Zion in the 170-pound class. Against Clinton, Skinner was pinned in 30 seconds by Luke Shobe, an honorable mention in the 160-pound rankings by Illinois Matmen.

“We had good matches tonight. I liked Hobert Skinner at 170 bumping up to weight class to help the team out. He's still got a lot to learn. He's a young kid, and he went against a stud, and he still shows improvement, and that's what I need everyone else to understand. Hobert's going out there and being aggressive. Once we start finding our way, the team should be able to settle in. We've still got some time.”

Teagan Wood lost his 152-pound match against Mount Zion via 5-0 decision before getting pinned in 41 seconds by Clinton’s Bryce Reeves.

Chase Cornett got pinned in the 160-pound match by Mount Zion in 3:07 before losing via 16-0 technical fall to Clinton’s Kolby Winter. Alesha Cornett won by forfeit in the 106-pound match against Mount Zion, but lost via 28-second pinfall to Clinton’s Evan Deavers.

The Panthers will host Hoopeston Area before participating in a triangular meet at Braidwood Reed-Custer against Dwight on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and hosting another triangular meet against Heyworth and Riverton on Thursday, Jan. 19. They will also participate in a junior varsity tournament at Olympia High School in Stanford on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Mount Zion 63, PBL 18

At Paxton

106 pounds – Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.

113 – Margeson (MTZ) won by forfeit.

120 – Owens (MTZ) won by forfeit.

126 – Manaft (MTZ) won by forfeit.

132 – Hunter Anderson (PBL) def. Rauch, injury default.

138 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned Lindsey, :57.

145 – Bender (MTZ) won by forfeit.

152 – Clark (MTZ) dec. Teagan Wood, 5-0.

160 – May (MTZ) pinned Chase Cornett, 3:07.

170 – J. Marshall (MTZ) pinned Hobert Skinner, 1:18.

182 – Hockman (MTZ) won by forfeit.

195 – Rawlings (MTZ) won by forfeit.

220 – Petro (MTZ) won by forfeit.

285 – McCleery (MTZ) won by forfeit.

Clinton 80, PBL 0

At Paxton

106 pounds -- Evan Deavers (CLIN) pinned Alesha Cornett, :28.

113 – Nolyn Wharton (CLIN) won by forfeit.

120 – Tyler Harris (CLIN) won by forfeit.

126 – Kaleb Johnson (CLIN) won by forfeit.

132 – Keaton Thayer (CLIN) maj. dec. Hunter Anderson, 16-5.

138 – Christian Reynolds (CLIN) tech. fall Jacob Parrish, 18-2 (4:29)

145 – Jacob Pourchot (CLIN) won by forfeit.

152 – Bryce Reeves (CLIN) pinned Teagan Wood, :41.

160 – Kolby Winter (CLIN) tech. fall, Chase Cornett, 16-0.

170 – Luke Shobe (CLIN) pinned Hobert Skinner, :30.

182 – Logan Winter (CLIN) won by forfeit.

195 – Kory Merrimen (CLIN) won by forfeit.

220 – Kyle Hammer (CLIN) won by forfeit.

285 – Garrett Hayden (CLIN) won by forfeit.

PBL HIGH SCHOOL STATS

Name W-L Pins

Jacob Parrish 13-2 10

Tim Hewerdine 9-7 7

Hunter Anderson 8-10 3

Tanner Bowen 6-10 4

Alesha Cornett 8-9 0

Chase Cornett 3-4 2

Coyote Hubbs 3-4 1

Christian Denam 4-7 1

Wyatt Jones 2-3 0

Nick Reck 2-4 1

Teagan Wood 6-13 1

Tim Tabor 1-2 0

Tate Graham 1-4 0

Hobert Skinner 0-6 0

Luke Waterson 0-13 0