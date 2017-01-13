GCMS/Fisher wrestling loses 36-35 to LeRoy/Tri-Valley

FISHER – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team lost 36-35 Friday to LeRoy/Tri-Valley.

Calen Ragle won via 1:09 pinfall in the 126-pound match while Jacob Horsch pinned his 145-pound opponent in 1:51.

In the 182-pound match, Hayden Workman won via 15-3 major decision. Austin Pinaire won the 113-pound match via 11-3 major decision while Owen Duke won the 195-pound match via 1-0 decision.

Cole Maxey (106 pounds) and Alex Rosenbaum (285 pounds) each won by forfeit.

LeRoy/Tri-Valley 36, GCMSF 35

At Fisher

106 pounds – Cole Maxey (G) won by forfeit.

113 – Austin Pinaire (G) maj. dec. Cassidy, 11-3.

120 -- Double forfeit.

126 -- Calen Ragle (G) pinned Kofoed, 1:09.

132 -- Schaefer (L) pinned Blanck, 2:56.

138 -- Bennett (L) pinned Kasper, 1:38.

145 – Jacob Horsch (G) pinned Cornwell, 1:51.

152 -- Bullington (L) pinned Chittick, 1:04.

160 -- Conaty (L) pinned Kean, 2:51.

170 -- Woolridge (L) pinned Trantina, 3:54.

182 – Hayden Workman (G) maj. dec. Cooper, 15-3.

195 – Owen Duke (G) dec. Wiggins, 1-0.

220 -- Lamont (L) pinned Wright, 3:14.

285 – Alex Rosenbaum (G) won by forfeit.