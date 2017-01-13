PBL wrestler Hunter Anderson wins via decision in 54-15 team loss to Hoopeston Area

- Our Sites
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team lost 54-15 Thursday to Hoopeston Area.
Hunter Anderson won via 9-3 decision in the 132-pound match over Elijah Vannica. Jacob Parrish and Alesha Cornett each won by forfeit in the 138- and 106-pound classes, respectively.
Hoopeston Area 54, PBL 15
At Paxton
106 pounds – Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.
113 – Ezra Elliott (HA) won by forfeit.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Hunter Anderson (PBL) dec. Elijah Vannica, 9-3.
138 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) won by forfeit.
145 – Christian Chandler (HA) won by forfeit.
152 – Dale Ashby (HA) pinned Teagan Wood, :41.
160 – Eliseo Zamorn (HA) pinned Hobert Skinner, :50.
170 – A. Linares (HA) pinned Chase Cornett, 1:41.
182 – Brennen Granados (HA) won by forfeit.
195 – C.J. Curry (HA) won by forfeit.
220 – Adam Colunga (HA) won by forfeit.
285 – Rayden Clingenpeel (HA) won by forfeit.
