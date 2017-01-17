Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Wrestling

GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling team competes at Normal Parkside Super Duals

Tue, 01/17/2017 - 9:00am | The Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling at Normal Parkside Super Duals
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling at Normal Parkside Super Duals
NORMAL – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School wrestling team competed in Saturday’s Normal Parkside Super Duals.

Cale Horsch went 2-0 in the 85-pound class, and won an exhibition match against Rock Falls’ top-ranked 90-pound wrestler, to remain undefeated for the season.

Kellen DeSchepper went 0-2 while Mikayla Dykes, Kaden Gream, Drew Purvis, Gavin Workman and Braylen Kean all went 1-1.

