GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling team competes at Normal Parkside Super Duals

NORMAL – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School wrestling team competed in Saturday’s Normal Parkside Super Duals.
Cale Horsch went 2-0 in the 85-pound class, and won an exhibition match against Rock Falls’ top-ranked 90-pound wrestler, to remain undefeated for the season.
Kellen DeSchepper went 0-2 while Mikayla Dykes, Kaden Gream, Drew Purvis, Gavin Workman and Braylen Kean all went 1-1.
