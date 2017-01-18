GCMS/Fisher high School wrestling defeats Danville 57-22

- Our Sites
DANVILLE – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won 57-22 Tuesday over Danville.
Austin Pinaire pinned his 113-pound opponent in 5:21 and Jacob Horsch won via 40-second pinfall in the 138-pound match. Jared Trantina won via 1:44 pinfall in the 170-pound match while Hayden Workman pinned his 182-pound opponent in 5:13.
In the 195-pound match, Owen Duke pinned his opponent in 1:34 while Garrett Wright won via 1:10 pinfall in the 220-pound match.
Lucas Chittick won via 9-3 decision in the 152-pound match.
Cole Maxey (106 pounds), Branden Blanck (132 pounds) and Levi Davis (285 pounds) each won by forfeit.
GCMS/Fisher 57, Danville 22
At Danville
106 pounds – Cole Maxey (G) won by forfeit.
113 – Austin Pinaire (G) pinned Crider, 5:21.
120 -- Turner (D) won by forfeit.
126 -- Bellik (D) maj. dec. Ragle, 17-5.
132 – Branden Blanck (G) won by forfeit.
138 – Jacob Horsch (G) pinned Garza, :40.
145 -- Sanchez (D) won by forfeit.
152 – Lucas Chittick (G) dec. Mayfield, 9-3.
160 -- P. Perez (D) pinned Benningfield, 2:23.
170 – Jared Trantina (G) pinned C. Perez, 1:44.
182 – Hayden Workman (G) pinned Reed, 5:13.
195 – Owen Duke (G) pinned D. Perez, 1:34.
220 – Garrett Wright (G) pinned Tyler, 1:10.
285 – Levi Davis (G) won by forfeit.
