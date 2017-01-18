GCMS/Fisher high School wrestling defeats Danville 57-22

DANVILLE – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won 57-22 Tuesday over Danville.

Austin Pinaire pinned his 113-pound opponent in 5:21 and Jacob Horsch won via 40-second pinfall in the 138-pound match. Jared Trantina won via 1:44 pinfall in the 170-pound match while Hayden Workman pinned his 182-pound opponent in 5:13.

In the 195-pound match, Owen Duke pinned his opponent in 1:34 while Garrett Wright won via 1:10 pinfall in the 220-pound match.

Lucas Chittick won via 9-3 decision in the 152-pound match.

Cole Maxey (106 pounds), Branden Blanck (132 pounds) and Levi Davis (285 pounds) each won by forfeit.

GCMS/Fisher 57, Danville 22

At Danville

106 pounds – Cole Maxey (G) won by forfeit.

113 – Austin Pinaire (G) pinned Crider, 5:21.

120 -- Turner (D) won by forfeit.

126 -- Bellik (D) maj. dec. Ragle, 17-5.

132 – Branden Blanck (G) won by forfeit.

138 – Jacob Horsch (G) pinned Garza, :40.

145 -- Sanchez (D) won by forfeit.

152 – Lucas Chittick (G) dec. Mayfield, 9-3.

160 -- P. Perez (D) pinned Benningfield, 2:23.

170 – Jared Trantina (G) pinned C. Perez, 1:44.

182 – Hayden Workman (G) pinned Reed, 5:13.

195 – Owen Duke (G) pinned D. Perez, 1:34.

220 – Garrett Wright (G) pinned Tyler, 1:10.

285 – Levi Davis (G) won by forfeit.