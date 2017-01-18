PBL wrestling loses to Dwight, Reed-Custer

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team lost 42-18 Tuesday to Dwight.

Chase Cornett pinned his 160-pound opponent in 43 seconds. Jacob Parrish won via 11-7 decision in the 145-pound match and Hunter Anderson won via 13-8 decision in the 132-pound match.

Alesha Cornett won by forfeit at 106 pounds.

In a 51-9 loss to Braidwood Reed-Custer, Parrish won via 6-3 decision in the 145-pound match while Alesha Cornett won by forfeit at 106 pounds.

Braidwood Reed-Custer 51, PBL 9

At Paxton

106 pounds – Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.

113 – Mann (RC) won by forfeit.

120 – Morrison (RC) won by forfeit.

126 – Koerner (RC) won by forfeit.

132 – Sharper (RC) dec. Hunter Anderson, 3-1.

138 – Peters (RC) won by forfeit.

145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) dec. Nagel, 6-3.

152 – Shepherd (RC) pinned Teagan Wood, 4:49.

160 – Curl (RC) pinned Chase Cornett, 3:30.

170 – Welchel (RC) pinned Hobert Skinner, 2:58.

182 – Milburn (RC) won by forfeit.

195 – Double forfeit.

220 – Double forfeit.

285 – Double forfeit.

Dwight 42, PBL 18

At Paxton

106 pounds – Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.

113 – Josh Chapparo (DWI) won by forfeit.

120 – Double forfeit.

126 – Double forfeit.

132 – Hunter Anderson (PBL) dec. Jeremy Chaparro, 13-8.

138 – Gutierrez (DWI) won by forfeit.

145 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) dec. Emerson, 11-7.

152 – Emerson (DWI) pinned Teagan Wood, :20.

160 – Chase Cornett (PBL) pinned Mann, :43.

170 – Klingler (DWI) pinned Hobert Skinner, :32.

182 – Henson (DWI) won by forfeit.

195 – Bryant (DWI) won by forfeit.

220 – Double forfeit.

285 – Slaughter (DWI) won by forfeit.