Five GCMS/Fisher High School wrestlers earn medals at Orion Invitational

ORION – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team finished 10th in the Bob Mitton Orion Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
The Falcons finished the 19-team tournament with a score of 79 ½. Host Orion won the meet with a score of 183 ½, followed in the top five by Sherrard (153), Knoxville (147 ½), Aledo Mercer County (145 ½) and Clinton (145).
Jacob Horsch pinned Fulton’s Tony Heinitz in 1:49 in the third-place match of the 138-pound bracket.
Horsch pinned Orion’s Matt Wegener in 4:25 in the first round and won via 1:17 pinfall over Macomb’s Tristan Protsman in the quarterfinals before getting pinned in 2:39 by Clinton’s Christian Reynolds in the semifinals. Horsch bounced back with a three-minute pinfall victory in the semifinals of wrestlebacks over Mercer County’s Ethan Adolphson.
At 170 pounds, Jared Trantina won via 5-3 decision over Rock Island Alleman’s John West in the third-place match.
Trantina pinned Rockridge’s Kyle Salmon in 49 seconds in the first round before losing via 4:52 pinfall to Knoxville’s Jake Crisman in the quarterfinals.
In wrestlebacks, Trantina won via 8-2 decision over Fulton’s Alex Martin in the second round before pinning Orion’s Ray Herd in 36 seconds in the semifinals and winning via 10-3 decision over Sherrard’s Isaac Boraas.
Levi Davis claimed a fourth-place medal in the 285-pound bracket.
Davis pinned Camp Point Central’s Trevor Rutledge in 24 seconds in the first round before winning via 5-4 decision over Sherrard’s Karsyn Hanson in the quarterfinals and losing via 10-5 decision to Normal University High School’s Packard Otto in the semifinals.
After winning via 15-0 technical fall over Macomb’s Brady Gage, Davis lost by default in the third-place match to Fulton’s Taylor Fleetwood.
Austin Pinaire claimed a fifth-place medal in the 113-pound division with a victory via 10-2 major decision over Clinton’s Nolyn Wharton in the fifth-place match.
Pinaire won via 11-5 decision over Camp Point Central’s Clayton Boehler in the first round before losing via 5:58 pinfall to Rockridge’s Dallas Krueger in the quarterfinals.
Pinaire then pinned Kewanee’s Bryan Orwig in 31 seconds in the second round of wrestlebacks before winning via 8-2 decision in the wrestleback quarterfinals over Orion’s Kyle Edmonds and losing via 9-7 to Macomb’s Jeb Benson.
At 195 pounds, Owen Duke won via 5-3 decision over Clinton’s Kory Merrimen in the fifth-place match.
Duke won via 6-0 decision over Knoxville’s Kory Merrimen in the quarterfinals before losing via 5:56 pinfall to Mercer County’s Robbie Carey in the semifinals and via 6-3 decision to Galesburg’s Cayden Taflinger in the wrestleback semifinals.
At 182 pounds, Hayden Workman lost via 3:25 pinfall to Macomb’s Dusten Blowers in the first round before pinning Rock Island Alleman’s Joe O’Meara in 1:24 in the first round of wrestlebacks. In the second round of wrestlebacks, Fulton’s Eli Pannell defeated Workman via 3-0 decision.
The Falcons will host Coal City at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to Rantoul to face Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Rantoul in a triangular meet on Thursday and participating in the Heart of Illinois Conference Duals tournament at 9 a.m. next Saturday at LeRoy.
ORION INVITATIONAL
Team scores
1. Orion, 183.5; 2. Sherrard, 153; 3. Knoxville, 147.5; 4. Mercer County, 145.5; 5. Clinton, 145; 6. Fulton, 124.5; 7. Rockridge, 122.5; 8. Macomb, 106.5; 9. Normal U-High, 81; 10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 79.5; 11. Erie-Prophetstown, 74.5; 12. Port Byron Riverdale, 73.5; 13. Camp Point Central, 68; 14. Galesburg, 57; 15. Rock Island Alleman, 54; 16. Kewanee, 41.5; 17. Farmington, 24; 18. Ashton-Franklin Central, 16; 19. Aiden-Hebron, 3.
106 pounds
Championship match – Ethan Melsenburg (ORI) pinned Alfredo Henderson (FUL), 1:51.
Third-place match – Cameron Abell (EP) pinned Tim Fultz (FARM), 4:29.
Fifth-place match – Evan Deavers (CLIN) pinned Conner Hughes (CPC), 1:32.
113 pounds
Championship match – Dallas Krueger (RR) dec. Camden Whitenack (MC), 7-4.
Third-place match – Clayton Boehler (CPC) maj. dec. Jeb Benson (MAC), 9-1.
Fifth-place match – Austin Pinaire (GCMSF) maj. dec. Nolyn Wharton (CLIN), 10-2.
First round – Pinaire (GCMSF) dec. Boehler (CPC), 7-4.
Quarterfinals – Krueger (RR) pinned Pinaire, 5:58.
Second-round wrestlebacks – Pinaire (GCMSF) pinned Bryan Orwig (KEW), :31.
Wrestleback quarterfinals – Pinaire (GCMSF) dec. Kyle Edmonds (ORI), 8-2.
Wrestleback semifinals – Benson (MAC) dec. Pinaire (GCMSF), 9-7.
120 pounds
Championship match – Tyler Fleetwood (FUL) maj. dec. Avery Dean (KNO), 10-0.
Third-place match – Tyler Harris (CLIN) pinned Ryan Wegener (ORI), 1:25.
Fifth-place match – Jacob Hanson (SHE) pinned Evan Myers (CPC), 2:27.
126 pounds
Championship match – Stone Engle (MC) pinned Dylan Carey (NUH), 1:12.
Third-place match – Nolan Throne (RR) pinned Chayse Houston (CPC), 3:50.
Fifth-place match – Trent Scharpman (ORI) pinned Kolt Lawyer (MAC), 3:44.
132 pounds
Championship match – Zack Franz (NUH) dec. Zack Dean (KNO), 3-0.
Third-place match – Mason Loete (ORI) maj. dec. Colton Relman (PBR), 11-3.
Fifth-place match – Trenton Gromm (KEW) def. Ronnie Raymond, default.
138 pounds
Championship match – Christian Reynolds (CLIN) dec. Kage Leab (KNO), 4-0.
Third-place match – Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Tony Heinitz (FUL), 1:49.
Fifth-place match – Ethan Adolphson (MC) maj. dec. Tristan Protsman (MAC), 14-4.
First round – Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Matt Wegener (ORI), 4:25.
Quarterfinals – Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Protsman (MAC), 1:17.
Semifinals – Reynolds (CLIN) pinned Horsch (GCMSF), 2:39.
Wrestleback semifinals – Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Adolphson (MC), 3:00.
145 pounds
Championship match – James Schnerre (ORI) pinned Lewis Robinson (KEW), 5:58.
Third-place match – Rueben Cantu (KNO) pinned Spencer Minon (GAL), 3:44.
Fifth-place match – Will Simmons (RR) pinned Aaron Mickelson (RIA), 3:22.
152 pounds
Championship match – Kolby Winter (CLIN) dec. Wilson Ferry (ORI), 5-3.
Third-place match – Ryan O’Hern (RIA) dec. Cole Grant (FUL), 5-3.
Fifth-place match – Nick Perry (GAL) dec. Bailey Biscontine (PBR), 2-0.
160 pounds
Championship match – Garrett Passmore (EP) tech. fall Dylan Willey (MAC), 23-7.
Third-place match – Steele Gustafson (SHE) pinned Parker Smith (RR), 3:34.
Fifth-place match – Dylan Rose (PBR) pinned Jaycob Rowland (CPC), :58.
170 pounds
Championship match – Steven Speaker II (MC) dec. Jake Crisman (KNO), 3-2.
Third-place match – Jared Trantina (GCMSF) dec. John West (RIA), 5-3.
Fifth-place match – Isaac Boraas (SHE) pinned Elliot Angel (PBR), 2:24.
First round – Trantina (GCMSF) pinned Kyle Salmon (RR), :49.
Quarterfinals – Crisman (KNO) pinned Trantina (GCMSF), 4:52.
Second-round wrestlebacks – Trantina (GCMSF) dec. Alex Martin (FUL), 8-2.
Wrestleback quarterfinals – Trantina (GCMSF) pinned Ray Herd (ORI), :36.
Wrestleback semifinals – Trantina (GCMSF) dec. Boraas (SHE), 10-3.
182 pounds
Championship match – Logan Winter (CLIN) dec. Justin Carey (MC), 3-2.
Third-place match – Tyler Rolling (SHE) def. Eli Pannell (FUL), default.
Fifth-place match – Tyler Hanson (NUH) maj. dec. Chad Banfield (ORI), 9-2.
First round – Dusten Blowers (MAC) pinned Hayden Workman (GCMSF), 3:35.
First-round wrestlebacks – Workman (GCMSF) pinned Joe O’Meara (RIA), 1:24.
Second-round wrestlebacks – Pannell (FUL) dec. Workman (GCMSF), 3-0.
195 pounds
Championship match – Robbie Carey (MC) maj. dec. Justice Wells (SHE), 12-4.
Third-place match – Caleb Whitaker (MAC) dec. Cayden Taflinger (GAL), 13-6.
Fifth-place match – Owen Duke (GCMSF) dec. Kory Merrimen (CLIN), 5-3.
Quarterfinals – Duke (GCMSF) dec. Kaleb Karssen (KNO), 6-0.
Semifinals – Carey (MC) pinned Duke (GCMSF), 5:56.
Wrestleback semifinals – Taflinger (GAL) dec. Duke (GCMSF), 6-3.
220 pounds
Championship match – Logan Lee (ORI) dec. Collin Schmidt (RR), 3-2.
Third-place match – Jarrett Bailey (SHE) dec. Cody Thomas (GAL), 7-2.
Fifth-place match – Garrett Hayden (CLIN) pinned Eric Lange (RIA), 2:32.
285 pounds
Championship match – Ricky Cantu (KNO) dec. Packard Otto (NUH), 4-1.
Third-place match – Taylor Fleetwood (FUL) def. Levi Davis (GCMSF), default
Fifth-place match – Karsyn Hanson (SHE) pinned Brady Gage (MAC), 4:51.
First round – Davis (GCMSF) pinned Trevor Rutledge (CPC), :24.
Quarterfinals – Davis (GCMSF) dec. Hanson (SHE), 5-4.
Semifinals – Otto (NUH) dec. Davis (GCMSF), 10-5.
Wrestleback semifinals – Davis (GCMSF) tech. fall Gage (MAC), 15-0.
