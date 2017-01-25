GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling loses 60-12 to Coal City

- Our Sites
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team lost 60-12 Tuesday to Coal City.
Levi Davis won via 1:15 pinfall in the 285-pound match and Lucas Chittick won via 1:09 pinfall in the 152-pound match.
Coal City 60, GCMS/Fisher 12
At Gibson City
106 pounds -- Strnad (CC) dec Maxey, 11-4.
113 -- Friddle (CC) maj. dec. Pinaire, 19-8.
120 -- Flynn (CC) won by forfeit.
126 -- Hiles (CC) tech. fall Ragle, 15-0.
132 -- Wasielewski (CC) fall Blanck, 1:02.
138 -- TJ Jezik (CC) dec. Horsch, 8-3.
145 -- D. Jezik (CC) won by forfeit.
152 – Lucas Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Carlson, 1:09.
160 -- Norton (CC) pinned Kean, 1:08.
170 -- Garcia (CC) dec. Trantina, 11-4.
182 -- Stopka (CC) pinned Workman, 5:33.
195 -- Crawford (CC) pinned Duke, 2:54.
220 -- Nevin (CC) pinned Wright, 2:39.
285 – Levi Davis (GCMSF) pinned Glastetter, 1:15.
