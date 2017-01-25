GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling loses 60-12 to Coal City

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team lost 60-12 Tuesday to Coal City.

Levi Davis won via 1:15 pinfall in the 285-pound match and Lucas Chittick won via 1:09 pinfall in the 152-pound match.

Coal City 60, GCMS/Fisher 12

At Gibson City

106 pounds -- Strnad (CC) dec Maxey, 11-4.

113 -- Friddle (CC) maj. dec. Pinaire, 19-8.

120 -- Flynn (CC) won by forfeit.

126 -- Hiles (CC) tech. fall Ragle, 15-0.

132 -- Wasielewski (CC) fall Blanck, 1:02.

138 -- TJ Jezik (CC) dec. Horsch, 8-3.

145 -- D. Jezik (CC) won by forfeit.

152 – Lucas Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Carlson, 1:09.

160 -- Norton (CC) pinned Kean, 1:08.

170 -- Garcia (CC) dec. Trantina, 11-4.

182 -- Stopka (CC) pinned Workman, 5:33.

195 -- Crawford (CC) pinned Duke, 2:54.

220 -- Nevin (CC) pinned Wright, 2:39.

285 – Levi Davis (GCMSF) pinned Glastetter, 1:15.