GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling team goes 4-0 in HOIC Duals

LEROY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won all four of its duals at Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Dual Meet.

The Falcons finished the regular season with a 15-6 record and will wrestle next Saturday in the Class 1A Regional at Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

The Falcons defeated El Paso-Gridley 39-34.

Levi Davis pinned his 285-pound opponent in 49 seconds while Dakota Matthews won via 1:24 pinfall in the 120-pound match. Jacob Horsch pinned his 138-pound opponent in 24 seconds and Payton Kean won via 16-second pinfall in the 160-pound match.

Hayden Workman won via 5-2 decision in the 182-pound match. Austin Pinaire (113 pounds) and Darrin Brown (195 pounds) each won by forfeit.

In a 43-28 victory over Eureka, Davis won via 14-second pinfall in the 285-pound match.

Jacob Horsch pinned his 126-pound opponent in 1:53 while Jacob Horsch won via 2:27 pinfall in the 138-pound match. Lucas Chittick won via 17-2 technical fall in the 152-pound match while Jared Trantina (11-2) and Hayden Workman (13-1) each won via major decision in the 170- and 182-pound matches, respectively.

Austin Pinaire (113 pounds) and Ethan Duke (132 pounds) each won by forfeit.

In GCMS/Fisher’s 77-6 victory over Monmouth-Roseville, Dakota Matthews won via 10-second pinfall in the 120-pound match. Ethan Duke pinned his 126-pound opponent in 5:46.

Levi Davis pinned his 285-pound opponent in 38 seconds while Hayden Workman won via 1:17 pinfall in the 182-pound match. Jared Trantina pinned his 170-pound opponent in 39 seconds while Lucas Chittick won via 1:38 pinfall in the 152-pound match.

Payton Kean won via 19-4 technical fall in the 160-pound match. Cole Maxey (106 pounds), Branden Blanck (132 pounds), Jacob Horsch (138 pounds), Ethan Kasper (145 pounds), Owen Duke (195 pounds) and Garrett Wright (220 pounds) each won by forfeit.

In a 57-20 win over Heyworth, Levi Davis won via 43-second pinfall in the 285-pound match while Calen Ragle pinned his 126-pound opponent in 1:11.

Jacob Horsch won via 17-second pinfall in the 138-pound match. Lucas Chittick won via 8-1 decision in the 152-pound match.

Cole Maxey (106 pounds), Ethan Kasper (145 pounds), Payton Kean (160 pounds), Jared Trantina (170 pounds), Hayden Workman (182 pounds) and Owen Duke (195 pounds) each won by forfeit.

HOIC DUALS

At LeRoy

GCMSF 39, El Paso-Gridley 34

106 pounds -- M.Gregory (E) maj. dec. Maxey, 14-2.

113 – Austin Pinaire (G) won by forfeit.

120 – Dakota Matthews (G) pinned Reilly, 1:24.

126 -- Stine (E) dec. Ragle, 9-4.

132 -- Jackson (E) pinned Blanck, :29.

138 – Jacob Horsch (G) pinned Smith, :24.

145 -- Featherly (E) won by forfeit.

152 -- Moncelle (E) pinned Chittick, 3:20.

160 – Payton Kean (G) pinned Armstrong, :16.

170 -- Reeves (E) dec. Trantina, 5-2.

182 – Hayden Workman (G) dec. Downen, 5-2.

195 -- Darrin Brown (G) won by forfeit.

220 -- Faulk (E) pinned Duke, 1:44.

285 – Levi Davis (G) pinned Fiegel, :49.

GCMSF 43, Eureka 28

106 pounds -- Schoch (E) maj. dec. Maxey, 9-0.

113 – Austin Pinaire (G) won by forfeit.

120 -- Wiegan (E) dec. Matthews, 5-1.

126 – Calen Ragle (G) pinned Standish, 1:53.

132 -- Ethan Duke (G) won by forfeit.

138 – Jacob Horsch (G) pinned Miller, 2:27.

145 -- Robinson (E) won by forfeit.

152 – Lucas Chittick (G) tech. fall Erickson, 17-2.

160 -- Gregory (E) dec. Kean, 5-3.

170 – Jared Trantina (G) maj. dec. Gladson, 11-2.

182 – Hayden Workman (G) maj. dec. King, 13-1.

195 -- Wells (E) pinned Duke, 4:00.

220 -- Baer (E) pinned Wright, 3:00.

285 – Levi Davis (G) pinned Ulrich, :14.

GCMSF 77, Monmouth-Roseville 6

106 pounds – Cole Maxey (G) won by forfeit.

113 -- Arteaga (M) won by forfeit.

120 – Dakota Matthews (G) pinned Hernandez, :10.

126 -- Ethan Duke (G) pinned Arteaga, 5:46.

132 – Branden Blanck (G) won by forfeit.

138 – Jacob Horsch (G) won by forfeit.

145 – Ethan Kasper (G) won by forfeit.

152 – Lucas Chittick (G) pinned Guerrero, 1:38.

160 – Payton Kean (G) tech. fall Tayler, 19-4.

170 – Jared Trantina (G) pinned Arteaga, :39.

182 – Hayden Workman (G) pinned Fernandez, 1:17.

195 – Owen Duke (G) won by forfeit.

220 – Garrett Wright (G) won by forfeit.

285 – Levi Davis (G) pinned Cerna, :38.

GCMSF 57, Heyworth 20

106 pounds – Cole Maxey (G) won by forfeit.

113 -- Spencer (H) won by forfeit.

120 -- Sims (H) dec. Matthews, 5-3.

126 – Calen Ragle (G) pinned King, 1:11.

132 -- Graves (H) tech. fall Blanck, 22-6.

138 – Jacob Horsch (G) pinned Bangert, :17.

145 – Ethan Kasper (G) won by forfeit.

152 – Lucas Chittick (G) dec. Dalton, 8-1.

160 – Payton Kean (G) won by forfeit.

170 – Jared Trantina (G) won by forfeit.

182 – Hayden Workman (G) won by forfeit.

195 – Owen Duke (G) won by forfeit.

220 -- Martens (H) pinned Wright, 1:18.

285 – Levi Davis (G) pinned Lauterberg, :43.