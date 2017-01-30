PBL wrestlers earn medals at Quincy Notre Dame Invitational

- Our Sites
QUINCY – Four Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestlers left Saturday’s Quincy Notre Dame Invitational with medals.
Jacob Parrish left with a fourth-place medal in the 138-pound class.
Parrish pinned David Devolid in 1:17 and won via 1:41 pinfall over Jonathan Foote. He lost via 1:18 pinfall to Allen Georg and via 6-4 decision to David Jones.
Hunter Anderson earned a seventh-place medal in the 132-pound class.
Anderson pinned Kade Cook in 3:54, won via 7-1 decision over Cody German and via 5:10 pinfall over Matt Sharpe. He lost via 8-6 decision to Blake Durbin and via 2:48 pinfall to Lala Munoz.
Luke Waterson left the tournament with a seventh-place medal in the 220-pound class.
Waterson lost via 2:31 pinfall to Henry Dahman and via 4:16 pinfall to Luke Flann.
Alesha Cornett left the tournament with an eighth-place medal in the 106-pound class.
She lost via 18-second pinfall to Brayden Culbertson, 28-second pinfall to Conner Hughes and 1:37 pinfall to Nate Wilson.
Hobert Skinner lost via 8-2 pinfall to Kade Bohr and via 1:30 pinfall to Leon Falconburg in the 160-pound class. Tate Graham lost via 11-second pinfall to Caleb Adams and via 39-second pinfall to Reed Athon in the 172-pound class.
At 152 pounds, Teagan Wood lost via 10-6 decision to Hunter Jorns and via 2:31 pinfall to Christian Zuniga.
The Panthers will compete in the IHSA Class 1A regional tournament at St. Joseph on Saturday.
QUINCY NOTRE DAME INVITATIONAL
106 pounds
Brayden Cultertson (JAX) pinned Alesha Cornett, :18.
Conner Hughes (CPC) pinned Cornett, :28.
Nate Wilson (MAC) pinned Cornett, 1:37.
132 pounds
Hunter Anderson (PBL) pinned Kade Cook (WH), 3:54.
Blake Durbin (CHA) dec. Anderson (PBL), 8-6.
Anderson (PBL) dec. Cody German (CHA), 7-1.
Lala Munoz (BRD) pinned Anderson, 2:48.
Anderson (PBL) pinned Matt Sharpe (CAC), 5:10.
138 pounds
Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned David Devolid (BRD), 1:17.
Parrish (PBL) pinned Jonathan Foote (CPC), 1:41.
Allen Georg (KIRK) pinned Parrish (PBL), 1:18.
David Allen (CHA) dec. Parrish (PBL), 6-4.
152 pounds
Hunter Jorns (PORTA) dec. Teagan Wood (PBL), 10-6.
Christian Zuniga (BRD) pinned Wood (PBL), 2:31.
160 pounds
Kade Bohr (HAL) dec. Hobert Skinner (PBL), 8-2.
Leon Falconburg (LAM) pinned Skinner (PBL), 1:30.
172 pounds
Caleb Adams (WH) pinned Tate Graham (PBL), :11.
Reed Athon (KIRK) pinned Graham (PBL), :39.
220 pounds
Henry Dahman (JAX) pinned Luke Waterson (PBL), 2:31.
Luke Flann (GLEN) pinned Waterson (PBL), 4:16.
