GCMS/Fisher wrestlers Jacob Horsch, Payton Kean advance to IHSA sectionals

MACKINAW – Two Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestlers will wrestle in the IHSA Class 1A Clinton Sectional next Friday and Saturday.

Falcons junior Jacob Horsch earned a spot in sectionals with a championship victory in the 138-pound bracket of Saturday’s Deer Creek-Mackinaw Regional.

Horsch pinned Normal University’s Nolan Dale in 1:04 in the quarterfinals before winning via 10-0 major decision in the semifinals over Stanford Olympia’s Dawson Swindle. In the championship match, Horsch won via 4-1 decision over Clinton’s Christian Reynolds.

“I'm very excited for him,” GCMS/Fisher head coach Josh Carter said. “I thought Jacob came out and wrestled a very smart match. He's wrestling really well right now and, hopefully, he can keep doing that next weekend.”

Freshman Payton Kean earned a sectional trip via a third-place finish in the 160-pound bracket.

Kean pinned Olympia’s Tim Matter in 1:06 in the quarterfinals before losing via 1:57 pinfall in the semifinals to LeRoy’s Jacob Conaty and winning via 36-second pinfall in the wrestleback semifinals over El Paso-Gridley’s Andrew Whitman.

In the third-place match, Kean won via 14-2 major decision over Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Devlin Barnes.

“That's a great accomplishment for him as a freshman,” Carter said. “Hopefully, he can put some good matches together at sectionals and get himself to state.”

As a team, the Falcons finished sixth in the 10-team regional with a score of 85 ½. Stanford Olympia won the regional championship with a team score of 168.

“Obviously, we're disappointed. We set our goals at the beginning at the season, and we were trying to win regionals,” Carter said. “I thought we had the potential to compete with these teams, but we just did not have a good day.”

In the quarterfinals of the 285-pound bracket, Levi Davis pinned Dee-Mack’s Cole Cottingham in one full minute. Normal U-High’s Patrick Otto won via 6-3 decision over Davis in the semifinals before Davis lost via 1:31 pinfall to Prairie Central’s Alex Steidinger.

At 106 pounds, Cole Maxey won via 10-0 major decision in the quarterfinals over U-High’s Alec Rodriguez before losing via 1:33 pinfall in the semifinals to Olympia’s Austin Weaver. Maxey then won via 10-2 major decision to Clinton’s Evan Deavers before losing via 2:54 pinfall to Heyworth’s Levi Neuleib in the third-place match.

At 152 pounds, Lucas Chittick lost via 6-4 decision in the quarterfinals to Prairie Central’s Jacob Woodrey before pinning Olympia’s Nick Reber in 1:34 and El Paso-Gridley’s Alan Moncelle in 5:47 in wrestlebacks. In the third-place match, Chittick lost via 9-2 decision to Woodrey.

At 182 pounds, Hayden Workman pinned Dee-Mack’s Cade Foffel in 4:37 in the quarterfinals before losing via 1:18 pinfall to U-High’s Tyler Hanson in the semifinals. In the wrestleback semifinals, Workman lost via 16-2 major decision to El Paso-Gridley’s Neil Downen.

At 195 pounds, Owen Duke lost via 19-8 major decision to Clinton’s Micah Downs. Duke then won via 17-1 technical fall in 5:37 over El Paso-Gridley’s Gabrielle Hamilton before losing via 1-0 decision to Leroy’s Dayne Wiggins in wrestlebacks.

At 220 pounds, Garrett Wright lost via 1:14 pinfall to EP-G’s Dylan Varney before winning via 6-2 decision to Dee-Mack’s Orion Berardi and losing via 6-2 decision to EP-G’s Faulk in wrestlebacks.

At 113 pounds, Austin Pinaire lost via 21-11 major decision to Olympia’s Wesly Litwiller and via 2:58 pinfall to EP-G’s Monte Gregory.

At 126 pounds, Calen Ragle pinned Ridgeview’s Ethan Wissmiller in 49 seconds in the first round before losing via 24-9 technical fall in 4:30 to U-High’s Dylan Carey in the quarterfinals.

In wrestlebacks, Ragle pinned LeRoy’s Dayton Craig in 3:27 before losing via 8-3 decision to Clinton’s Kaleb Johnson in wrestlebacks.

At 132 pounds, Branden Blanck lost via 17-2 technical fall in six minutes to Dee-Mack’s Isaac Wiegand before losing via 10-2 major decision to Olympia’s Noah Newmister.

At 170 pounds, Jared Trantina lost via 13-3 major decision to LeRoy’s Dylan Woolridge and via 14-5 major decision to Olympia’s Evan Gaither.

“We have a young group, and hopefully, we can get better in the offseason and come back hungry next year,” Carter said.

IHSA Class 1A

DEER CREEK-MACKINAW REGIONAL

At Mackinaw

Team scores

1. Stanford Olympia, 168; 2. Clinton, 167.5; 3. Prairie Central, 152.5; 4. LeRoy, 129; 5. El Paso-Gridley, 109; 6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 85.5; 7. Heyworth, 82.5; 8. Normal University,78; 9. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 76.5; 10. Ridgeview, 12.

106 pounds

Championship match – Austin Weaver (STOL) dec. Jaime Gregory (EPEP), 6-1.

Third-place match – Levi Neuleib (HEY) pinned Cole Maxey (GCMSF), 2:54.

Quarterfinals – Maxey (GCMSF) maj. dec. Alec Rodriguez (NOUN), 10-0.

Semifinals – Weaver (OLY) pinned Maxey (GCMSF), 1:33.

Wrestleback semifinals – Maxey (GCMSF) maj. dec. Evan Deavers (CLIN), 10-2.

113 pounds

Championship match – Gabe Spencer (HEY) maj. dec. Wesly Litwiller (OLY), 21-9.

Third-place match – Colton Tay (CORI) dec. Nolyn Wharton (CLIN), 5-0.

Quarterfinals – Litwiller (OLY) maj. dec. Austin Pinaire (GCMSF), 21-11.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Monte Gregory (EPEP) pinned Pinarie (GCMSF), 2:58.

120 pounds

Championship match – Lane Litwiller (OLY) dec. Andrew Sims (HEY), 4-2.

Third-place match – Tyler Harris (CLIN) maj. dec. McGwire Bottorff (DCM), 9-1.

126 pounds

Championship match – Dylan Carey (NOUN) pinned Grace Johnson (FPC), 4:19.

Third-place match – Trace Thomas (DCM) dec. Jake Short (OLY), 6-0.

First round – Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Ethan Wissmiller (CORI), :49.

Quarterfinals – Carey (NOUN) tech. fall Ragle (GCMSF), 4:30 (24-9).

Second-round wrestlebacks – Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Dayton Craig (LER), 3:27.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Kaleb Johnson (CLIN) dec. Ragle (GCMSF), 8-3.

132 pounds

Championship match – Carson Schaefer (LER) dec. Isaac Wiegand (DCM0 6-2.

Third-place match – Kain Jackson (EPEP) pinned Keaton Thayer (CLIN), 3:13.

Quarterfinals – Wiegand (DCM) tech. fall Branden Blanck (GCMSF), 6:00 (17-2).

Second-round wrestlebacks – Noah Newmister (OLY) maj. Blanck (GCMSF), 10-2.

138 pounds

Championship match – Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) dec. Christian Reynolds (CLIN), 4-1.

Third-place match – Dawson Swindle (OLY) dec. Keyth Frisby (DCM), 6-2.

Quarterfinals – Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Nolan Dale (NOUN), 1:04.

Semifinals – Horsch (GCMSF) maj. dec. Dawson Swindle (OLY), 10-0.

145 pounds

Championship match – Simon Schuler (FPC) dec. Kaleb Featherly (EPEP), 5-1.

Third-place match – Lane Miller (OLY) pinned Bryce Reeves (CLIN), 1:12.

152 pounds

Championship match – Trevor Burlington (LER) pinned Kolby Winter (CLIN), 5:02.

Third-place match – Jacob Woodrey (FPC) dec. Lucas Chittick (GCMSF), 9-2.

Quarterfinals – Woodrey (FPC) dec. Chittick (GCMSF), 6-4.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Nick Reber (OLY), 1:34.

Wrestleback semifinals – Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Alan Moncelle (EPEP), 5:47.

160 pounds

Championship match – Drew Hoselton (FPC) tech. fall Jacob Conaty (LER), 5:26 (23-8).

Third-place match – Payton Kean (GCMSF) maj. dec. Devlin Barnes (DCM), 14-2.

Quarterfinals – Kean (GCMSF) pinned Tim Matter (OLY), 1:06.

Semifinals – Conaty (LER) pinned Kean (GCMSF), 1:57.

Wrestleback semifinals – Kean (GCMSF) pinned Andrew Whitman (EPEP), 14-2.

170 pounds

Championship match – Luke Shobe (CLIN) pinned Dylan Reeves (EPEP), 1:39.

Third-place match – Dylan Woolridge (LER) maj. dec. Matt Kerns (FPC), 12-4.

Quarterfinals – Woolridge (LER) maj. dec. Jared Trantina (GCMSF), 13-3.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Evan Gaither (OLY) maj. dec. Trantina (GCMSF), 14-5.

182 pounds

Championship match – Logan Winter (CLIN) def. Tyler Hanson (NOUN), injury default.

Third-place match – Daniel Cooper (LER) pinned Neil Downen (EPEP), 1:01.

Quarterfinals – Hayden Workman (GCMSF) pinned Cade Foffel (DCM), 4:37.

Semifinals – Hanson (NOUN) pinned Workman (GCMSF), 1:18.

Wrestleback semifinals – Downen (EPEP) maj. dec. Workman (GCMSF), 16-2.

195 pounds

Championship match – Cade Kerns (FPC) pinned Mason Moore (OLY), 1:49.

Third-place match – Micah Downs (CLIN) dec. Dayne Wiggins (LER), 3-1.

Quarterfinals – Downs (CLIN) maj. dec. Owen Duke (GCMSF), 19-8.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Duke (GCMSF) tech. fall Gabrielle Hamilton (EPEP), 5:37 (17-1).

Wrestleback semifinals – Wiggins (LER) dec. Duke (GCMSF), 1-0.

220 pounds

Championship match – Keaton Fogler (OLY) pinned Dylan Varney (FPC), 5:44.

Third-place match – Kyle Hammer (CLIN) maj. dec. Ethan Faulk (EPEP), 14-2.

Semifinals – Varney (EPEP) pinned Garrett Wright (GCMSF), 1:14.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Wright (GCMSF) pinned Orion Berardi (DCM), 6-2.

Wrestleback semifinals – Faulk (EPEP) dec. Wright (GCMSF), 6-2.

285 pounds

Championship match – Patrick Otto (NOUN) dec. Alex Lamont, 6-4.

Third-place match – Alex Steidinger (FPC) dec. Jesse Behm (STOL), 2-1.

Quarterfinals -- Levi Davis (GCMSF) pinned Cole Cottingham (DCM), 1:00.

Semifinals – Otto (NOUN) dec. Davis (GCMSF), 6-3.

Wrestleback semifinals – Steidinger (FPC) pinned Davis (GCMSF), 1:31.