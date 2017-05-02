PBL wrestler Jacob Parrish advances to IHSA sectionals

ST. JOSEPH – Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School senior wrestler Jacob Parrish is going back to sectionals for the second year in a row.

After receiving a bye through the quarterfinals of the 138-pound bracket of Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional, Parrish earned his trip to sectionals by winning via 5-4 decision over St. Joseph-Ogden’s Ty Stegall.

In the championship match, however, Parrish was pinned in 3:57 by Dwight’s Daniel Gutierrez.

“Second place wasn't what we were expecting today, but there's nothing he can hang his head on,” PBL head coach Erik Ronney said. “He's had a phenomenal year. He's one of our best wrestlers. He's just got to play his cards right and wrestle smart – no mistakes – and get him to fourth or better and get him to state.

“We've had our countdown on levels of achievement throughout the year. This is something that he missed. He wanted to be a regional champion. Our expectations were for a regional champion, so we've just got to move on.”

Parrish will wrestle in the sectional round on Friday and Saturday at Clinton.

“I think one of his goals is to at least win a match at sectionals, but the ultimate goal is obviously making it to state,” said Colin Sullivan, PBL volunteer assistant coach and former sectional qualifier. “That's what we're hoping he can do. That's what we're striving for.”

As a team, PBL finished ninth with a score of 28. Clifton Central won the regional championship with a score of 180 ½. The Panthers went into the regional round with eight wrestlers – Parrish was one of two wrestling for a spot in sectionals in the championship and third-place matches.

“I think that's pretty good numbers considering we had only eight wrestlers,” Sullivan said. “I was hoping for two more people to be in the finals, but it didn't happen. It didn't work out like we wanted it to.”

Freshman Hunter Anderson came within one match of moving on to sectionals in the 132-pound bracket.

Anderson won via 14-6 major decision over Dwight’s Jeremy Chaparro in the quarterfinals before losing via 18-3 technical fall to Oakwood’ s Garrett Lashuay. In the wrestleback semifinals, Anderson pinned St. Thomas More’s Drew Dobbins in 3:55.

In the third-place match, Anderson lost via 9-3 decision to Clifton Central’s Clayton Thorne. The top three wrestlers in each weight class moved on to sectionals.

“I've never wanted to be happy with people saying, 'He's a freshman. He'll get it next year.' Hunter missed out on an opportunity,” Ronney said. “He's a solid freshman. He deserves to go to sectionals. He's in a pretty tough weight bracket. I think he's wrestled 10 or 12 state placers. He just couldn't catch a break this year with some of those tough kids, but that's what makes you stronger. He had a great wrestling partner in training. He'll hopefully be sticking around with (Parrish) through sectionals, and maybe we can get him on the practice mat at state.”

At 195 pounds, Denam was two match victories away from a sectional qualification.

Denam pinned pinned St. Thomas More’s Tommy Anderson in 1:29 in the quarterfinals before losing via 1:40 pinfall to Clifton Central’s Justin Coggins in the semifinals and via 3:21 to Dwight’s Hunter Esposito in the wrestleback semifinals.

“Christian started off pretty well being bumped up to 195,” Ronney said. “He got a win right away, and went against a pretty big stud in the second match. In the third match, I really thought we were going to have a win with him. It just didn't turn out the way we wanted. I was hoping he would at least get in the third match, but it didn't work out. It's just another speed bump in this year of misfortunes.”

At 170 pounds, senior Chase Cornett was pinned by St. Thomas More’s Andrew Mammen in 3:07 and by Bismarck-Henning’s Nick Depuy in 2:24 to end his senior year with a four-win record.

“It's been a great career. At 170, he had some tough matches,” Ronney said. “I thought he had a good chance to try to at least wrestle for third.”

A six-dual win season ended for fellow senior Teagan Wood, who was pinned by Hoopeston Area’s Dale Ashby in the quarterfinals before losing via 1:53 pinfall to St. Thomas More’s J.D. Sexton.

“He's just an awesome fighter. He couldn't quite get it done today,” Ronney said. “I just want to thank those two guys for sticking through such a tough sport.”

Alesha Cornett was pinned by Hoopeston Area’s Ezra Elliott in 14 seconds and by Clifton Central’s David Patel in 30 seconds at 106 pounds.

Hobert Skinner was pinned in 58 seconds by Hoopeston Area’s Eliseo Zamora and in 40 seconds by Dwight’s Dylan Mann in the 160-pound bracket.

At 220 pounds, Luke Waterson lost via 31-second pinfall to Clifton Central’s Robby Love and via 4:24 to St. Joseph-Ogden’s Kyler Master.

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN REGIONAL

Team scores

1. Clifton Central, 180.5; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 121; 3. Hoopeston Area, 119; 4. Fithian Oakwood, 111; 5. Dwight, 99; 6. Herscher, 96.5; 7. Bismarck-Henning, 79.5; 8. St. Thomas More, 78; 9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 28.

106 pounds

Championship match – Ezra Elliott (HA) maj. dec. Jake Wendling (SJO), 14-5.

Third-place match – Nicholas Rink (HERS) tech. fall Eivory Shellman (CSTM), 20-3.

Quarterfinals – Elliott (HA) pinned Alesha Cornett (PBL), :14.

Quarterfinal wrestlebacks – David Patel (CLCE) pinned Cornett (PBL), :30.

113 pounds

Championship match – Vincent Rink (HERS) def. Austin McConaha (SJO), injury default.

Third-place match – Kolin Dykes (BH) pinned Rhett Harrison (FIOA), 3:36.

120 pounds

Championship match – Dane Thorne (CLCE) pinned Brian Reagan (FIOA), 3:38.

Third-place match – Dylan Smith (BH) maj. dec. Corey Pollard (STM), 21-11.

126 pounds

Championship match – Ren Dazey (FIOA) dec. Thomas Konetski (CLCE), 6-2.

Third-place match – Colin Burke (HERS) Sean Coffey (STM), 7-2.

132 pounds

Championship match – Garrett Lashuay (FIOA) maj. dec. Seth Robison (BH), 13-1.

Third-place match – Clayton Thorne (CLCE) dec. Hunter Anderson (PBL), 9-3.

Quarterfinals – Anderson (PBL) maj. dec. Jeremy Chaparro (DWI), 14-6.

Semifinals – Lashuay (FIOA) tech. fall Anderson, 18-3.

Wrestleback semifinals – Anderson (PBL) pinned Drew Dobbins (STM), 3:55.

138 pounds

Championship match – Daniel Gutierrez (DWI) pinned Jacob Parrish, 3:57.

Third-place match – Ty Stegall (SJO) dec. Caleb Lashuay (OAK), 9-2.

Semifinals – Parrish (PBL) dec. Stegall (SJO), 5-4.

145 pounds

Championship match – Christian Chandler (HA) pinned Cade Enerson (DWI), 4:13.

Third-place match – Jacob Akins (BH) maj. dec. Jerry Harsha (HERS), 18-6.

152 pounds

Championship match – Dale Ashby (HA) pinned Kollin Krumwiede (CLCE), 3:32.

Third-place match – Mason Ajster (FIOA) pinned Robbie Lemke (HERS), 2:40.

Quarterfinals – Ashby (HA) pinned Teagan Wood (PBL), :18.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – J.D. Sexton (STM) pinned Wood (PBL), 1:53.

160 pounds

Championship match – Eliseo Zamora (HA) pinned Kodie Willis (CLCE), :24.

Third-place match – Dan Hettinger (STM) pinned Quinnton Becker (HERS), 2:28.

Quarterfinals – Zamora (HA) pinned Hobert Skinner (PBL), :58.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Dylan Mann (DWI) pinned Skinner, :40.

170 pounds

Championship match – Jason Bowman (SJO) pinned Andrew Mammen (STM), 4:56.

Third-place match – Cameron Klingler (DWI) pinned Kyle Buikema (CLCE), 2:34.

Quarterfinals – Mammen (STM) pinned Cornett (PBL), 3:07.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Nick Depuy (BH) pinned Cornett (PBL), 2:24.

182 pounds

Championship match – Griffin Meeker (SJO) tech. fall Ben Schafer (CLCE), 2:39 (15-0).

Third-place match – Austin Linares (HA) dec. Kyle Henson (DWI), 6-5.

195 pounds

Championship match – Justin Coggins (CLCE) pinned Hunter Phelps (FIOA), 1:59.

Third-place match – Hunter Esposito (DWI) pinned Jack Ward (SJO), :43.

Quarterfinals – Christian Denam (PBL) pinned Tommy Anderson (STM), 1:29.

Semifinals – Coggins (CLCE) pinned Denam (PBL), 1:40.

Wrestleback semifinals – Esposito (DWI) pinned Denam (PBL), 3:21.

220 pounds

Championship match – Cody Miller (BH) maj. dec. Robby Love (CLCE), 9-0.

Third-place match – Ethan Miller (HERS) pinned Adam Colunga (HERS), 5:32.

Quarterfinals – Love (CLCE) pinned Luke Waterson (PBL), :31.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Kyler Master (SJO) pinned Waterson (PBL), 4:24.

285 pounds

Championship match – Josh (CLCE) pinned Marlin Smock (STM), 3:43.

Third-place match – Xaivier Slaughter (DWI) pinned Sully Alwes (SJO), 1:32.