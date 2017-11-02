GCMS/Fisher wrestler Jacob Horsch to wrestle in semifinals at IHSA Class 1A Clinton Sectional

- Our Sites
CLINTON – Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Jacob Horsch will wrestle in the semifinals of the 138-pound bracket on Saturday at the IHSA Class 1A Clinton Sectional.
After receiving a bye through the first round, Horsch won via 9-1 major decision on Friday over Beardstown’s Jorge Chavez. Horsch will face Dwight’s Daniel Gutierrez in the semifinals.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Jacob Parrish lost via 1:34 pinfall in the first round of the 138-pound bracket to Olympia’s Dawson Swindle. After receiving a bye through the first round of wrestlebacks, Parrish will face Chavez in the second round.
GCMS/Fisher’s Payton Kean lost in the first round of the 160-pound bracket via 13-3 major decision to Eureka’s Ben Gregory. Kean will face Tremont’s Caleb Schwenk in the second round of wrestlebacks.
IHSA Class 1A
CLINTON SECTIONAL
138 pounds
First round – Dawson Swindle (OLY) pinned Jacob Parrish (PBL), 1:34.
Quarterfinals – Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) maj. dec. Jorge Chavez (BRD), 9-1.
160 pounds
First round – Ben Gregory (EUR) maj. dec. Payton Kean (GCMSF), 13-3.
