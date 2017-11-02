GCMS/Fisher wrestler Jacob Horsch to wrestle in semifinals at IHSA Class 1A Clinton Sectional

CLINTON – Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Jacob Horsch will wrestle in the semifinals of the 138-pound bracket on Saturday at the IHSA Class 1A Clinton Sectional.

After receiving a bye through the first round, Horsch won via 9-1 major decision on Friday over Beardstown’s Jorge Chavez. Horsch will face Dwight’s Daniel Gutierrez in the semifinals.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Jacob Parrish lost via 1:34 pinfall in the first round of the 138-pound bracket to Olympia’s Dawson Swindle. After receiving a bye through the first round of wrestlebacks, Parrish will face Chavez in the second round.

GCMS/Fisher’s Payton Kean lost in the first round of the 160-pound bracket via 13-3 major decision to Eureka’s Ben Gregory. Kean will face Tremont’s Caleb Schwenk in the second round of wrestlebacks.

IHSA Class 1A

CLINTON SECTIONAL

138 pounds

First round – Dawson Swindle (OLY) pinned Jacob Parrish (PBL), 1:34.

Quarterfinals – Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) maj. dec. Jorge Chavez (BRD), 9-1.

160 pounds

First round – Ben Gregory (EUR) maj. dec. Payton Kean (GCMSF), 13-3.