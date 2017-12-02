PBL wrestler Jacob Parrish's season ends in wrestleback semifinals of IHSA Class 1A Clinton Sectional

PBL’s Jacob Parrish, above, wrestles in the 138-pound bracket’s wrestleback quarterfinals against Macomb’s Tristen Protsman Saturday at the IHSA Class 1A Clinton Sectional.

CLINTON – Since Paxton and Buckley-Loda’s school consolidation was formed into Paxton-Buckely-Loda in 1990, no PBL wrestler has been to an IHSA state meet.

Panthers senior Jacob Parrish was one match away from ending that drought on Saturday as he faced Clinton’s Christian Reynolds in the wrestleback semifinals with a chance to advance to the third-place match of the 138-pound class of the IHSA Class 1A Clinton Sectional. The top four wrestlers in each class qualified for the state meet.

Parrish earned a takedown to take an early 2-1 lead before an injury timeout stopped the match with 1:22 left in the first period to stop a nosebleed. After the timeout, Parrish would lose via 1:51 pinfall.

“I got taken down and got caught in that spot,” Parrish said. “I thought I had a chance. I just got caught. I just couldn't go away.”

Jacob Parrish lost via 1:34 pinfall in the first round of the 138-pound bracket to Olympia’s Dawson Swindle.

“We obviously started off on a rough start with the Olympia match,” PBL head coach Erik Ronney said. “It didn't go our way, but it is what it is. We looked back at the match and tried to figure out what we needed to do in order to become successful.”

After receiving a bye through the first round of wrestlebacks, Parrish faced Beardstown’s Jorge Chavez in the second round.

Parrish defeated Chavez via 7-6 decision before pinning Macomb’s Tristen Protsman in 1:38 in the wrestleback quarterfinals.

“He did what he needed in the next two matches,” Ronney said.

Reynolds’ victory over Parrish, as well as his win via 10-6 decision in the third-place match over Swindle, propelled him to a record of 41-4. The record also includes a win over Parrish in the New Year’s Eve Tournament last December in Danville.

“Reynolds dominated him at the New Year's Eve Tournament,” Ronney said. “Jacob did what we were setting up. He attacked strong and kept attacking. He just got a little stuck. That's the sport.”

With the loss, Parrish ended his senior season with a record of 23-8, a big improvement from 1-13 in his freshman year.

“He's come a long ways since his freshman year. He's come a long way since November. There's nothing to be disappointed in which Jacob at all this weekend. Just because we didn't meet expectations doesn't mean he didn't succeed as a young adult. (The season was) absolutely amazing,” Ronney said.

“We missed weight a few times. We weren't certified, so that kind of hurt him a few times during the season. Hopefully, the IHSA figures something out with the weight allowance in the future to allow students to just make the weight by that day and after, and not on that certain date. I think it takes away a lot of wrestling.”

Parrish was in sectionals for his second straight season last weekend in Clinton.

“It's been just a fun four years and a lot of work put in to improve. It's just a lot of hard work. It was a lot of fun,” Parrish said. “I think it was a good four years. I had a lot of fun doing what I love to do. I just started out freshman year wrestling, and then I just always came back. I just love the sport. I had a great coach. It was just a good time.”

“If people can look at Jacob only winning one match his freshman year and becoming the first wrestler in PBL history to be ranked in state, that's pretty darn successful,” Ronney added. “It takes dedication. It's not for everyone, but if everyone want to increase their athletic ability, we need to get a strong showing next year.”

After graduation, Parrish said he is contemplating education in sports therapy.

“It depends on what happens the rest of my senior year,” Ronney said.

“Jacob's done. This was his last match. That always brings emotions when I have wrestlers, especially wrestlers that are close,” Ronney added. “I feel for him. It's not easy to lose. Seeing him upset is the hardest thing as a coach. I told him, 'Just don't hang your head.' You can't really change what's happened.”

Parrish was one of few mainstays for the Panthers, who competed in the previous weekend’s regional tournament at St. Joseph-Ogden with eight wrestlers.

“Him coming from so many ups and downs this season and having such a strong team last year and having all these kids not coming back – he didn't have practice partners, people that are successful,” Ronney said.

“We should have had four people in sectionals this year, and it just hurts to see opportunities wasted. I hope soon, people in the community can realize that wrestling is going to shape you into a young adult. It's going to help shape you across the board in all athletics. It's going to help you out tremendously to be successful in life. Once we get a full team, we're going to be unstoppable. I really believe that.”

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

IHSA Class 1A

CLINTON SECTIONAL

106 pounds

Championship match – Austin Weaver (OLY) dec. Jaime Gregory (EPG), 9-2.

Third-place match – Jake Wendling (SJO) pinned Levi Neuleib (HEY), 5:25.

113 pounds

Championship match – Gabe Spencer (HEY) tech. fall Joe Burris (PORTA), 5:27 (27-9).

Third-place match – Vincent Rink (HERS) maj. dec. Austin McConaha (SJO), 11-2.

120 pounds

Championship match – Lane Litwiller (OLY) maj. dec. Avery Dean (KNOX), 13-3.

Third-place match – Andrew Sims (HEY) dec. Asher Wiegand (EUR), 3-2.

126 pounds

Championship match – Brett Hammel (WAR) dec. Ren Dazey (OAK), 10-7.

Third-place match – Trace Thomas (DM) dec. Dylan Carey (UHIGH), 13-9.

132 pounds

Championship match – Trey Hild (PORTA) dec. Joe Worms (IB), 8-2.

Third-place match – Jacob White (IVC) dec. Kain Jackson (EPG), 2-0.

138 pounds

Championship match – Zach Haley (QND) dec. Jacob Horsch (GCMSF), 7-3.

Third-place match – Christian Reynolds (CLIN) dec. Dawson Swindle (OLY), 10-6.

First round – Swindle (OLY) pinned Parrish (PBL), 1:34.

Quarterfinals – Horsch (GCMSF) maj. dec. Jorge Chavez (BRD), 9-1.

Semifinals – Horsch (GCMSF) dec. Daniel Gutierrez (DWI), 13-11 (OT)

Second-round wrestlebacks – Parrish (PBL) dec. Chavez (BRD), 7-6.

Wrestleback quarterfinals – Parrish (PBL) pinned Tristen Protsman (MAC), 1:38.

Wrestleback semifinals – Reynolds (CLIN) pinned Parrish (PBL), 1:51.

145 pounds

Championship match – Lewis Robinson (KEWA) pinned Simon Schuler (PC), 2:41.

Third-place match – Rueben Cantu (KNOX) pinned Jake Larson (IB), 2:51.

152 pounds

Championship match – Trevor Bulington (LER) dec. Kolby Winter (CLIN), 5-2.

Third-place match – Dale Ashby (HA) dec. Mason Ajster (OAK), 8-1.

160 pounds

Championship match – Drew Hoselton (PC) dec. Josh McKinney (MWC), 3-2.

Third-place match – Jacob Conaty (LER) pinned Eliseo Zamora (HA), 3:43.

First round – Ben Gregory (EUR) maj. dec. Payton Kean (GCMSF), 13-3.

Second-round wrestlebacks – Caleb Schwenk (TRE) pinned Kean (GCMSF), :46.

170 pounds

Championship match – Luke Shobe (CLIN) dec. Dylan Reeves (EPG), 5-4.

Third-place match – Jake Crisman (KNOX) def. Jason Bowman (SJO), injury default (1:21).

182 pounds

Championship match – Logan Winter (CLIN) dec. Griffin Meeker (SJO), 7-6.

Third-place match – Chad Grimm (BRD) dec. Nick Wells (EUR), 3-0.

195 pounds

Championship match – Cade Kerns (PC) maj. dec. Micah Downs (CLIN), 12-2.

Third-place match – Justin Coggins (CC) pinned Mason Moore (OLY), :50.

220 pounds

Championship match – Keaton Fogler (OLY) dec. Kyle Hammer (CLIN), 4-1.

Third-place match – Cody Miller (BH) dec. Dylan Varney (PC), 3-2.

285 pounds

Championship match – Alex Lamont (LER) dec. Packard Otto (UHIGH), 5-0.

Third-place match – Ricky Cantu (KNOX) pinned Josh Smith (KNOX), 4:48.