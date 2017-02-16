IHSA Class 1A state wrestling update: GCMS/Fisher's Jacob Horsch loses in first round at 138 pounds

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
The following are results from the first round of the 138-pound bracket held Saturday at the IHSA Class 1A state meet. The first round of wrestlebacks will follow quarterfinal action, which starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
IHSA CLASS 1A STATE MEET
At Champaign
138 pounds
First round
Joe Eads (Morrison) pinned Michael Carpenter (Toledo Cumberland), :32.
T.J. Jazik (Coal City) pinned Jacob Horsch (GCMS/Fisher), 3:25.
Drew Sonnefeldt (Lisle) dec. Christian Reynolds (Clinton), 6-0.
Jeremiah Hermann (Lena-Winslow) maj. dec. Ryan Chambers (Murphysboro), 16-5
Zach Haley (Quincy Notre Dame) tech. fall Omar Otero (Chicago DePaul College Prep), 15-0 (5:17)
Clayton Peterson (Shelbyville) dec. Kerrick Cameron (Erie), 4-3.
Oliver Davis (Benton) pinned Tony Heinitz (Fulton), 3:48
Dawson Swindle (Stanford Olympia) pinned Jesse Ellis (Lansing Illiana Christian), :44.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.