IHSA Class 1A state wrestling update: GCMS/Fisher's Jacob Horsch loses in first round at 138 pounds

The following are results from the first round of the 138-pound bracket held Saturday at the IHSA Class 1A state meet. The first round of wrestlebacks will follow quarterfinal action, which starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

IHSA CLASS 1A STATE MEET

At Champaign

138 pounds

First round

Joe Eads (Morrison) pinned Michael Carpenter (Toledo Cumberland), :32.

T.J. Jazik (Coal City) pinned Jacob Horsch (GCMS/Fisher), 3:25.

Drew Sonnefeldt (Lisle) dec. Christian Reynolds (Clinton), 6-0.

Jeremiah Hermann (Lena-Winslow) maj. dec. Ryan Chambers (Murphysboro), 16-5

Zach Haley (Quincy Notre Dame) tech. fall Omar Otero (Chicago DePaul College Prep), 15-0 (5:17)

Clayton Peterson (Shelbyville) dec. Kerrick Cameron (Erie), 4-3.

Oliver Davis (Benton) pinned Tony Heinitz (Fulton), 3:48

Dawson Swindle (Stanford Olympia) pinned Jesse Ellis (Lansing Illiana Christian), :44.