GCMS/Fisher wrestler Jacob Horsch finishes season with 34-12 record

CHAMPAIGN — Jacob Horsch is a three-sport high school athlete.
But, to the Fisher junior, wrestling is far more than a sport. It is simply life for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestler.
“I like the individual competitiveness of it,” said the junior of wrestling. “I like football and baseball, but wrestling is definately my favorite by far.”
The football running back/linebacker and baseball outfielder proves that every offseason.
During the summer months, he wrestles tournaments as an independent wrestler. At the state tournament last week, the 138-pound grappler had a chance to wrestle in the state championships.
It was his second time at the state finals. The first time, he was part of the Falcon team that finished fourth in the state. At that time, Horsch was a 120-pound wrestler.
“I feel like my technique and scrambling ability have gotten better over the last two years,” said Horsch, who compiled a record of 34-12 this year. “In scrambling, we focus on getting the other athlete out of position. During the summer, I wrestle quite a bit, but it is not always go, go, go. There is some down time.”
At the state championships this year, he wrestled Coal City’s TJ Jezik in the first round and was topped by pinfall in 3:25. But, there was more to the match than that.
At the time he was pinned, he was leading on the scoreboard, 3-0. It was also the third time this year that Horsch had wrestled Jezik.
“He was wrestling well, but he simply got out of position,” said Josh Carter, GCMS head coach. “I liked how he handled state. Some athletes get rattled by the venue and the size of the even, but not Jacob. He handled it very well.”
His two biggest wins of the year were against Clinton’s Christian Reynolds for the regional championship and defeating Decatur Eisenhower’s Cody Riley at a tournament in Argenta-Oreana.
“One of the things that makes Jacob tough to beat is he is a constant flurry of activity,” said Carter. “He needs to do better against wrestlers that focus on countering. Next year, we need to study the type of wrestler we are going against and using that to our advantage.”
In one year, the junior hopes to be wrestling either at 145 pounds or even 152 pounds. In Carter’s seven-year career, Horsch became the 21st individual competitor to advance to state.
“I think Jacob can be pushed to the moon,” said Carter. “I would say that our primary goal is for him to get a medal at whatever weight class he is in. But, I think he can do even better than that. I think he can be at the top of the podium. That should be his goal and then we will see what happens.”
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
IHSA CLASS 1A STATE MEET
At Champaign
106 pounds
Championship match
Cameron Johnson (Aurora Christian) dec. Pauley Keane (Kankakee McNamara), 3-0.
Third-place match
Austin Weaver (Stanford Olympia) dec. Drew Sobol (East Alton-Wood River), 16-10.
Fifth-place match
Jaime Gregory (El Paso-Gridley) dec. Levi Neuleib (Heyworth), 4-2.
113 pounds
Championship match
Joey Bianchini (Elmhurst IC Catholic) maj. dec. Gabe Spencer (Heyworth), 9-1.
Third-place match
Alex Friddle (Coal City) maj. dec. Caleb Nix (Auburn), 14-2.
Fifth-place match
Dallas Krueger (Taylor Ridge Rockridge) dec. Zeke Marshall (Aurora Christian), 9-4.
120 pounds
Championship match
Tyler Fleetwood (Fulton) dec. Noah Villareal (Aurora Christian), 11-5.
Third-place match
Jake Hiles (Coal City) dec. Lane Litwiller (OLY), 11-6.
Fifth-place match
Oliver Willis (Chicago Hope Academy) pinned Andrew VanKampen (Savanna West Carroll), 2:47.
126 pounds
Championship match
Chase Bittle (Belleville Althoff Catholic) pinned Jared Van Vleet (Stillman Valley), 1:16.
Third-place match
Brett Hammel (Warsaw) pinned Stone Engle (Aledo Mercer County), 1:52.
Fifth-place match
Dylan Carey (Normal University) dec. Ren Dazey (Oakwood), 10-3.
132 pounds
Championship match
Zac Blasioli (East Alton-Wood River) dec. Trey Hild (Petersburg PORTA), 7-5.
Third-place match
Hunter Luke (Lena-Winslow) pinned Joe Worms (Glasford Illini Bluffs), 5:12.
Fifth-place match
Max Kristoff (Belleville Althoff Catholic) maj. dec. Brody Ivey (Sterling Newman Central Catholic), 11-3.
138 pounds
First round
Joe Eads (Morrison) pinned Michael Carpenter (Toledo Cumberland), :32.
T.J. Jazik (Coal City) pinned Jacob Horsch (GCMS/Fisher), 3:25.
Drew Sonnefeldt (Lisle) dec. Christian Reynolds (Clinton), 6-0.
Jeremiah Hermann (Lena-Winslow) maj. dec. Ryan Chambers (Murphysboro), 16-5
Zach Haley (Quincy Notre Dame) tech. fall Omar Otero (Chicago DePaul College Prep), 15-0 (5:17)
Clayton Peterson (Shelbyville) dec. Kerrick Cameron (Erie), 4-3.
Oliver Davis (Benton) pinned Tony Heinitz (Fulton), 3:48
Dawson Swindle (Stanford Olympia) pinned Jesse Ellis (Lansing Illiana Christian), :44.
Quarterfinals
Eads (Morrison) pinned Jezik (Coal City), 6-3.
Chambers (Murphysboro) pinned Sonnefeldt (Lisle), 1:47.
Haley (QND) dec. Peterson (Shelbyville), 5-3.
Davis (Benton) dec. Ellis (Illiana Christian), 9-7 (OT).
First-round wrestlebacks
Jezik (Coal City) dec. Carpenter (Cumberland) 9-6.
Sonnefeldt (Lisle) maj. dec. Herrmann (Lena-Winslow), 15-2.
Peterson (Shelbyville) dec. Omar Otero (DePaul CP), 6-1.
Ellis (Illiana Christian) dec. Heintz (Fulton), 8-4.
Quarterfinal wrestlebacks
Sonnefeldt (Lisle) dec. Jezik (Coal City), 7-2.
Ellis (Illiana Christian) dec. Peterson (Shelbyville), 4-3.
Semifinal wrestlebacks
Davis (Benton) dec. Sonnefeldt (Lisle), 6-5.
Chambers (Murphysboro) dec. Ellis (Illiana Christian), 2-1.
Fifth-place match
Sonnefeldt (Lisle) dec. Ellis (Illiana Christian), 13-6.
Third-place match
Chambers (Murphysboro) dec. Davis (Benton), 5-2.
Championship match
Joe Eads (Morrison) dec. Zach Haley (QND), 4-2.
145 pounds
Championship match
Nolan Baker (Byron) pinned Lewis Robinson (Kewanee), :58.
Third-place match
James Schnerre (Orion) maj. dec. Robert Shields (Wilmington), 9-0.
Fifth-place match
Simon Schuler (Prairie Central) dec. Daniel Jezik (Coal City), 5-0.
152 pounds
Championship match
Danny Braunagel (Belleville Althoff Catholic) dec. Arieh Hart (Anna-Jonesboro), 10-4.
Third-place match
Mason Sauseda (Kankakee McNamara) dec. Maxx Fritz (Mount Olive), 6-5.
Fifth-place match
Nick Pretto (Wilmington) dec. Dale Ashby (Hoopeston Area), 6-5.
160 pounds
Championship match
Josh McKinney (Manito Midwest Central) dec. Drew Hoselton (Prairie Central), 4-3.
Third-place match
Garrett Passmore (Erie) pinned Jedidah Willis (Chicago Hope Academy), 1:33.
Fifth-place match
Dylan Keller (Morrison) maj. dec. Kyle Kalkbrenner (Lena-Winslow), 13-3.
170 pounds
Championship match
Zac Braunagel (Belleville Althoff Catholic) dec. Andrew Wenger (Dakota), 7-2.
Third-place match
Rahveon Valentine (Lena-Winslow) Tyler Meyers (Rock Falls), 6-2.
Fifth-place match
Tyler Rolling (Sherrard) dec. Jason Bowman (St. Joseph-Ogden), 2-0.
182 pounds
Championship match
Griffin Meeker (St. Joseph-Ogden) dec. Logan Winter (Clinton), 12-6.
Third-place match
Nate Schultz (Savanna West Carroll) maj. dec. Brandon Elsbury (Byron), 13-3.
Fifth-place match
Chad Grimm (Beardstown) pinned Isaac Lyzenga (Lansing Illiana Christian), 2:41.
195 pounds
Championship match
Niles Ager (Rock Falls) tech. fall Peyton Hudspeth (Auburn), 4:30 (17-2).
Third-place match
Brock Crawford (Coal City) dec. Justin Coggins (Clifton Central), 3-1.
Fifth-place match
Daniel McNally (Grant Park) def. Marquise Paino (Chicago Bowen), forfeit.
220 pounds
Championship match
Logan Lee (Orion) dec. Cody Miller (Bismarck-Henning), 12-9.
Third-place match
Maverick McPeek (Dakota) pinned Joel Swanson (Grant Park), 5:26.
Fifth-place match
Keaton Fogler (Stanford Olympia) pinned Victor Vargas (Elmhurst IC Catholic), 3:30.
285 pounds
Championship match
Zach Muller (Westmont) pinned Taylor Fleetwood (Fulton), 1:09.
Third-place match
Ian Kuehl (Lena-Winslow) dec. Ricky Cantu (Knoxville), 3-0.
Fifth-place match
Joah Anderson (Savanna West Carroll) def. Alex Lamont (LeRoy), forfeit.
