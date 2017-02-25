GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestlers advance to IESA sectionals

BLOOMINGTON -- Cale Horsch of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School wrestling team won the IESA regional championship in the 85-pound bracket at Bloomington Junior High School.

Kaden Gream finished second in the 100-pound bracket. Braylen Kean finished third in the 135-pound bracket and Gavin Workman finished third in the 155-pound bracket.

The advancing wrestlers will grapple at the Monticello Sectional next Saturday starting at 9 a.m.