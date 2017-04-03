GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestlers win sectional titles, advance to IESA state meet

MONTICELLO -- Two Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School wrestlers earned spots in the IESA state tournament.

Eighth-grader Cale Horsch finished in first place in the 85-pound bracket at Saturday's Monticello Sectional. Kaden Gream, another eighth-grade wrestler, finished first in the 100-pound division.

Horsch and Gream will wrestle in the state meet next weekend at the Convocation Center in DeKalb.