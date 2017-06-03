Paxton Youth Wrestling Club wrestler Keyn Humes to grapple at state meet

HEYWORTH -- Keyn Humes, a sophomore wrestler at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, is going to state through the Illinois Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association's Freshman-Sophomore state series as a member of the Paxton Youth Wrestling Club.

Wrestling in the 132-pound weight class at the sectional round in Heyworth on Sunday, Humes pinned Mahomet's Gabriel Romovsky in 2:09 and won via 9-4 decision over Normal's J. Carter Owens before losing via 18-second pinfall to LeRoy's Carson Schaefer.

In the consolation bracket, Humes won via 4:10 pinfall over Logan Baillez of the Pekin Boys and Girls Club before defeating Normal's J. Carter Owens via 4-2 decision in the third-place match.

In the regional match held Feb. 26 at Mahomet-Seymour High School, Humes lost via 6-1 decision to LeRoy's Carson Schaefer before winning via 9-1 major decision over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Calen Ragle in the consolation bracket.

in the third-place match, Humes pinned Monticello's Cameron Weeks in 36 seconds in the third-place match.

The state meet will be held at the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield on March 11-12.