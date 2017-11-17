GCMS/Fisher wrestling to start season Tuesday

GIBSON CITY -- It is not every day that a coach would be happy about players being absent from practice.

Through the first two weeks of practice for the 2017-18 season, several members of GCMS/Fisher wrestling team have yet to be at practice.

They have a very good excuse -- they are still playing football. The GCMS football team is playing in the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals on Saturday, and Josh Carter, GCMS/Fisher's head wrestling coach, hopes they will continue to play football -- and skip wrestling practice -- for a little while longer.

"We're going to cheer the football team on to, hopefully, a state title,” Carter said. “I'm just ready to get things rolling. Hopefully, it's after Thanksgiving, but I'm looking forward to getting all of our guys together and continuing to move forward as a team.

“I'm excited about the guys we've got in here. It has obviously been a little bit of a change for us from years past with football doing so well. Honestly, it has been awesome. I'm excited, and I hope we don't get those football guys back until after Thanksgiving. That would be exciting for them.”

Carter said his Falcons will enter the 2017-18 wrestling season with at least 17 grapplers, including seven from Fisher.

“Once football gets done, we'll see who ends up coming out," Carter said.

Football players are usually given a week off by Carter after the conclusion of football season “to just kind of let their bodies recoup and let their minds just take a little break from competition."

"Wresting season is a long enough season as it is," Carter said. "I want those guys to be fresh when they come out and ready to go. Whenever that is, it'll be a week that they'll have to just take some time off and get ready to go for wrestling.”

The GCMS wrestlers are not the only ones occupied with football. As an assistant coach for the Falcon gridiron team, Carter has needed to hand over the task of running practice to one of his assistant wrestling coaches, Cody Moody.

“These guys have been working hard and doing the things that we've been asking them to do. Coach Moody has done a great job kind of running the show for us and just making sure that guys are doing everything that they need to and getting them prepared," Carter said. "He's kind of taking the lead on that right now while I'm still in football. I'm thankful to have him.”

One of the Fisher grapplers practicing in the GCMS Elementary School gym on Thursday was Jacob Horsch, who is coming off an appearance in the IHSA Class 1A state individual meet last year in the 138-pound bracket.

“I definitely want to make it back to state and place at state," Horsch said. “I think I'm going to be pretty good.”

The senior Horsch, who went 34-12 last year, participated in the 28-day J Robinson Wrestling Camps last summer.

“I think that really helped a lot," Horsch said.

The work ethic over the offseason was noticed by Carter.

“He worked really hard in the offseason. Wrestling is a sport that he's very committed to. He's just a mentally-tough kid. He does everything that we ask him to do. I'm excited to see the next step that he's going to take this year. We expect a lot from him, and he expects a lot from himself," Carter said.

"His goal is to be on top of the podium, so we'll see if things fall into place for him. I know he's going to do everything in his power to put himself in that position. Hopefully, things will work out for him.”

Payton Kean is coming off a freshman season in which he advanced to the IHSA Class 1A sectional round in the 160-pound bracket.

“That's a pretty great accomplishment for him," Carter said. "We expect him to definitely continue to make some strides in there.”

At last year's IESA Monticello Sectional, then-eighth graders Cale Horsch and Kaden Gream each won a sectional championship, with Horsch winning a third-place medal at the state meet.

“We've got some good, solid freshmen and sophomores whom I think should make a run for (state), at least," Carter said. “I'm excited for the guys that we have. If they stick with it, I think these young guys are going to have a big impact on our program.”

Last year, the Falcons finished sixth in the IHSA Class 1A Deer Creek-Mackinaw Regional. In the 2015 season, GCMS/Fisher finished fourth in the state dual meet.

“Once we get everybody back from football, I think we should be pretty good," said Jacob Horsch, who helped the Falcons reach the state meet with a sectional dual victory in the 126-pound bracket. “I think we should be pretty good. We'll definitely get back to contending for that regional title again.”

“It's so hard to know because we've got some guys who are playing football. Depending on whether they go out, they could make some big strides this year," Carter added. "There are still a lot of unknowns at this point in the season.”

After opening its season Tuesday in a triangular at Clifton against Braidwood-Reed-Custer and Clifton Central, GCMS/Fisher will compete in a dual meet at Bismarck-Henning on Thursday, Nov. 30.

“It'll just be nice to get things going,” Carter said.

The Falcons will then compete in the North/South Duals on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Prairie Central.

Wilmington, which finished second in the IHSA Class 1A state dual-team tournament last year, will be among the opponents in that duals tournament.

“That's a very good program," Carter said. "It's just fun for our guys to wrestle teams like that which have had the kind of success that we want to get to. We want to challenge ourselves to see where we're at. That'll be a fun day for us, I think, to compete against other teams that we don't normally compete against.”

The Falcons will also host eight events -- five at GCMS Elementary School, two at GCMS High School and one at Fisher High School.

“We do have a lot of home meets," Carter said.

LeRoy will visit Gibson City for two of GCMS/Fisher's home meets, first for a dual meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19. LeRoy will be among three opponents the Falcons will face at GCMS HIgh School in the HOIC Quad-East Division Meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23.

“That's a big rivalry for us. We love wrestling them," Carter said. "I feel like it brings out the best in both teams. We always have a great dual with them.”