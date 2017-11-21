PBL wrestlers win three matches in 60-15 loss to Bismarck-Henning

BISMARCK — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin took advantage of eight Paxton-Buckley-Loda forfeits to beat the Panthers 60-15 in a dual meet.
Cody Miller won by pinfall at 285 pounds for BHRA and Nick DePuy picked a win by pinfall at 195 pounds for the Blue Devils.
But of the five matches actually wrestled, PBL won three with victories from Nick Reck (138 pounds), Keyn Humes (145) and Christian Denam (195).
Comments
