GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling wins 56-18 over Bismarck-Henning

BISMARCK -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won 56-18 Thursday in a dual meet over Bismarck-Henning.
Jacob Horsch won via 16-0 technical fall in the 152-pound class. Calen Ragle won via 17-2 technical fall in the 145-pound weight division.
Owen Duke won via 1:57 pinfall in the 220-pound class. Lucas Chittick won via 9-6 decision in the 160-pound division.
Cole Maxey (120 pounds) pinned his opponent in 34 seconds while Cale Horsch (106) won via 1:54 pinfall. Logan (138) and Dylan Benningfield (182) won via 2:58 and 53-second pinfall, respectively.
The Falcons will wrestle at the Prairie Central North/South Duals, which will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.
GCMS/Fisher 56, Bismarck-Henning 18
At Bismarck
106 pounds -- C. Horsch (G) pinned Tabels, 1:54.
113 pounds -- Ferguson (G) dec. Godwin, 15-13.
120 pounds -- Maxey (G) pinned Pattison, :34.
126 pounds -- Gream (G) dq Taylor.
132 pounds -- Purvis (G) maj. dec. Smith, 11-3.
138 pounds -- L. Benningfield (G) pinned Hillard, 2:58.
145 pounds -- Ragle (G) tech. fall Wallworth, 17-2.
152 pounds -- J. Horsch (G) tech. fall Akins 16-0.
160 pounds -- Chittick (G) dec. Reitmeier, 9-6.
170 pounds -- Steidel (B) pinned Liestman, :58.
182 pounds -- D. Benningfield (G) pinned Ault, :53.
195 pounds -- Depuy (B) won by forfeit.
220 pounds -- Duke (G) pinned T. Miller, 1:57.
285 pounds -- C. Miller (B) won by forfeit.
