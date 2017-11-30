PBL wrestler Keyn Humes earns two victories in triangular meet against Reed-Custer, Westville; Denam, Bowen earn match wins as well

PBL's Tanner Bowen, above, wrestles during the 195-pound match of Thursday's match against Westville.

PAXTON -- In his first home meet in two years, Keyn Humes earned two match victories.

After becoming the first Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestler to win a regional championship as a freshman , the now-junior missed his sophomore year due to a knee injury that Del Humes, Keyn's father, said is "hereditary."

“It feels OK right now. I'm never going to be 100 percent again, so I just have to live with it," Keyn Humes said.

Humes won his regional championship two years ago in the 113-pound weight class. In Thursday's triangular meet against Westville and Braidwood Reed-Custer, he wrestled in the 145-pound class.

“I like my weight this year. I think it'll be a good season this year. I look forward to seeing what (this season) has in store for me," Humes said. “It feels good. I'm proud of my practice partners whom I had in practice. They've been working me well. (Assistant coach Colin Sullivan's) been getting me conditioned and all that kind of stuff. I'm a little rusty, but I'm getting back into it.”

Humes won via technical fall over Reed-Custer's Micah Dubbert. Against Westville's Jake Lurehka, he won via major decision.

“He probably wanted to go for the pin there, but anytime that he can be working on his mat awareness is what we need," PBL head coach Erik Ronney said. "He did all his moves fluently, and executed well.”

Tanner Bowen, another PBL junior, hurt his knee midway through last season. On Thursday, he went 1-1 in the 195-pound division.

Bowen pinned Westville's Devan Richards in a time of 1:14, but lost via major decision to Reed-Custer's Austin Sunday.

“He's still getting used to being on the mat," Ronney said. “Tanner Bowen had some tough matches tonight. I was hoping he was going to go 2-0, but I'm not at all upset with the way I saw him wrestle. We're going to tweak a few things.”

Junior Christian Denam pinned Reed-Custer's Bobby Moorman in a time of 1:19 in the 220-pound class. Against Westville, he won via forfeit.

“I am extremely happy with his work ethic on and off the mat," Ronney said. "He's being a leader on this team, and I've seen him improve every day.”

Sophomore Nick Reck also won via forfeit against Westville in the 138-pound class. Against Reed-Custer, he was pinned in 1:22 by Josh New.

“He's making weight. We need him to keep improving," Ronney said.

Alberto Cruz, a junior first-year wrestler with PBL who previously wrestled near Chicago, was pinned by Reed-Custer's Logan Zacharias and Westville's Hayden Copass in the 285-pound class

“We need to get him some more mat time to kind of see the difference is (between wrestling) down here and up north," Ronney said.

As a team, PBL lost 46-11 to Reed-Custer and 54-22 to Westville.

“It's not bad at all. I'm liking what we're seeing at the beginning of our season," Ronney said. "We've got a lot of young bloods out here.”

Reed-Custer won seven matches via forfeit while two of the matches in that meet ended in a double forfeit. Westville won by forfeit in eight matches with one double forfeit.

“We've still got to get some kids on weight," Ronney said. "Eligibility has kind of been hurting us, but we're working toward our goal of getting kids to state, so (we're taking it) one match at a time.”

Hunter Anderson, a sophomore, was not available for Thursday's meets due to having heart surgery, but was cleared for the next day's practice.

“I'm really happy that Hunter's procedure went well, and we're going to get him back to work,” Ronney said.

After a 10-day layoff, the Panthers will host a dual meet against Grant Park at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, and a triangular meet against Clifton Central and South Newton at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, before participating in the Unity Invite at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, in Tolono.

“We're going to be able to check out whoever's wrestling around here," Ronney said. “I'm working toward Unity. The kids are getting excited about it. Most of our wrestlers should have six matches under their belt.”

Braidwood Reed-Custer 46, PBL 11

At Paxton

106 pounds -- Hunter Billingsley (RC) won by forfeit.

113 pounds -- Double forfeit.

120 pounds -- Bobby Mann (RC) won by forfeit.

126 pounds -- Adell Gamboa (RC) won by forfeit.

132 -- Nathan Sharper (RC) won by forfeit.

138 pounds -- Josh New (RC) pinned Nick Reck, 1:22.

145 pounds -- Keyn Humes (PBL) tech. fall Micah Dubbert, 20-5.

152 pounds -- Tom Deardorff (RC) won by forfeit.

160 pounds -- Noah Curl (RC) won by forfeit.

170 pounds -- Ryan Shepherd (RC) won by forfeit.

182 pounds -- Double forfeit.

195 pounds -- Austin Sunday (RC) maj. dec. Tanner Bowen, 14-4.

220 pounds -- Christian Denam (PBL) pinned Bobby Moorman, 1:19.

285 pounds -- Logan Zacharias (RC) pinned Alberto Cruz, :36.

Westville 54, PBL 22

At Paxton

106 pounds -- Double forfeit.

113 pounds -- Taylor Kline (W) won by forfeit.

120 pounds -- Mason McBride (W) won by forfeit.

126 pounds -- Logan Koontz (W) won by forfeit.

132 pounds -- Colen McweWise (W) won by forfeit.

138 pounds -- Nick Reck (PBL) won by forfeit.

145 pounds -- Keyn Humes (PBL) maj. dec. Jake Lurehka, 16-5.

152 pounds -- Hunter Mahaffy (W) won by forfeit.

160 pounds -- Dominic Koontz (W) won by forfeit.

170 pounds -- Rice Rivers (W) won by forfeit.

182 pounds -- Owen Mariage-Tucker (W) won by forfeit.

195 pounds -- Tanner Bowen (PBL) pinned Devan Richards, 1:14.

220 pounds -- Christian Denam (PBL) won by forfeit.

285 pounds -- Hayden Copass (W) pinned Alberto Cruz, 2:43.