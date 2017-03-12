GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling goes 2-2 in North/South Duals

FAIRBURY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team went 2-2 in Saturday's North/South Duals at Prairie Central High School.
The Falcons defeated Argenta-Oreana 54-24.
Logan Benningfield pinned William Cutright-Workman in 2:56 in the 138-pound match. Jacob Horsch won via pinfall in 1:18 over Ruslan Turner in the 145-pound class and Calen Ragle pinned Collin Garner in 45 seconds in the 152-pound match.
Owen Duke pinned Mike Singleton in 23 seconds in the 195-pound match.
GCMS/Fisher defeated Riverton 45-24. Jacob Horsch pinned Dakota Ritter in 1:01 in the 152-pound match and Owen Duke won via 4-2 decision over Mike Miller in the 195-pound class.
In a 42-24 loss to Wilmington, Jacob (152 pounds) and Cale Horsch (106 pounds) each won via pinfall in 1:50 and 3:01, respectively.
Owen Duke claimed a victory via a 10-1 major decision in the 195-pound class while Lucas Chittick won via 4-1 decision over Connor Williams in the 160-pound match.
In a 49-27 loss to Monticello, Cale (106 pounds) and Jacob Horsch (145 pounds) each won via pinfall in 1:15 and 3:27, respectively.
Calen Ragle pinned Hunter Weeks in 3:43 in the 152-pound match while Kaden Gream won via 5:46 pinfall over Griffin Gustafson in the 120-pound class. Garrett Wright won the 220-pound match via 5-1 decision over Lonnie Jordan.
NORTH/SOUTH DUALS
At Faribury
Wilmington 42, GCMS/Fisher 24
106 pounds -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Jack Narine, 3:01.
113 -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
120 -- Double forfeit.
126 -- Ryan Shields (W) dec. Kaden Gream, 6-2.
132 -- Landon Flynn (W) pinned Drew Purvis, 1:22.
145 -- Matt Nutt (W) dec. Calen Ragle, 6-1.
152 -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Sam Chapman, 1:50.
160 -- Lucas Chittick (GCMSF) dec. Connor Williams, 4-1.
170 -- Clayton Van Duyne (W) pinned Caleb Liestman, 1:02.
182 -- Jarin Allen (W) pinned Dylan Benningfield, 1:06.
195 -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) maj. dec. Jesse Cox, 10-1.
220 -- Josh Jones (W) pinned Garrett Wright, 1:24.
285 -- Caden Dunkin (W) won by forfeit.
GCMS/Fisher 54, Argenta-Oreana 24
106 pounds -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
113 -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
120 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
126 -- Double forfeit.
132 -- Drew Purvis (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
138 -- Logan Benningfield (GCMSF) pinned William Cutright-Werkman, 2:56.
145 -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Ruslan Turner, 1:18.
152 -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Collin Garner, :45.
160 -- Makail Stanley (AO) pinned Lucas Chittick, 5:38.
170 -- Josh Fawley (AO) pinned Caleb Liestman, 3:42.
182 -- Rece Fitzpatrick (AO) pinned Dylan Benningfield, 3:53.
195 -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) pinned Mike Singleton, :23.
220 -- Gabe Thompson (AO) pinned Garrett Wright, 4:02.
285 -- Brock Broland (AO) won by forfeit.
GCMS/Fisher 45, Riverton 24
106 pounds -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
113 -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
120 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
126 -- Double forfeit.
132 -- Logan Benningfield (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
138 -- Dayton Whithurst (R) pinned Drew Purvis, 2:57.
145 -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
152 -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Dakota Ritter, 1:01.
160 -- Noah Foreman (R) pinned Lucas Chittick, 2:05.
170 -- Grant Ripperda (R) pinned Caleb Liestman, :55.
182 -- Charles Duckett (R) pinned Dylan Benningfield, :51.
195 -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) dec. Mike Miller, 4-2
220 -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
285 -- Double forfeit.
Monticello 49, GCMS/Fisher 27
106 pounds -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Aiden York, 1:15.
113 -- Cooper Hunt (M) pinned Michaela Dykes, 4:25.
120 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) pinned Griffin Gustafson, 5:46.
126 -- Jimmie Wayne Smith (M) def. Cole Maxey, injury default.
132 -- Garrett Wilkin (M) pinned Logan Benningfield, :16.
138 -- Max Jarvis (M) dec. Drew Purvis, 9-8.
145 -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Douglas Nisly-Nagele, 3:27.
152 -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Hunter Weeks, 3:43.
160 -- Henry Dawson (M) pinned Lucas Chittick, 1:35.
170 -- Logan Koss (M) pinned Caleb Liestman (GCMSF), 1:26.
182 -- Hunter LeConte (M) pinned Dylan Benningfield (GCMSF), :17.
195 -- Seth Menacher (M) maj. dec. Owen Duke, 9-1.
220 -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) dec. Lonnie Jordan (M), 5-1.
285 -- Collin Reffett (M) won by forfeit.
