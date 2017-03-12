GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling goes 2-2 in North/South Duals

FAIRBURY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team went 2-2 in Saturday's North/South Duals at Prairie Central High School.

The Falcons defeated Argenta-Oreana 54-24.

Logan Benningfield pinned William Cutright-Workman in 2:56 in the 138-pound match. Jacob Horsch won via pinfall in 1:18 over Ruslan Turner in the 145-pound class and Calen Ragle pinned Collin Garner in 45 seconds in the 152-pound match.

Owen Duke pinned Mike Singleton in 23 seconds in the 195-pound match.

GCMS/Fisher defeated Riverton 45-24. Jacob Horsch pinned Dakota Ritter in 1:01 in the 152-pound match and Owen Duke won via 4-2 decision over Mike Miller in the 195-pound class.

In a 42-24 loss to Wilmington, Jacob (152 pounds) and Cale Horsch (106 pounds) each won via pinfall in 1:50 and 3:01, respectively.

Owen Duke claimed a victory via a 10-1 major decision in the 195-pound class while Lucas Chittick won via 4-1 decision over Connor Williams in the 160-pound match.

In a 49-27 loss to Monticello, Cale (106 pounds) and Jacob Horsch (145 pounds) each won via pinfall in 1:15 and 3:27, respectively.

Calen Ragle pinned Hunter Weeks in 3:43 in the 152-pound match while Kaden Gream won via 5:46 pinfall over Griffin Gustafson in the 120-pound class. Garrett Wright won the 220-pound match via 5-1 decision over Lonnie Jordan.