GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling defeated 54-25 by Prairie Central

GIBSON CITY -- Going into Thursday's dual meet against Prairie Central, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School head coach Josh Carter knew his team was going up against "a very solid team."

Before Thursday's 54-25 victory over the Falcons, Prairie Central (7-0) entered the meet as the No. 11-ranked team in Class 1A, according to IWCOA.net.

“Their upper weights are really good, probably comparable with anybody in the state," Carter said. "They've got some very solid, young guys in their lower weights as well to complement that. We knew it was going to be an uphill battle.”

One of Prairie Central's strongest upper-weight wrestlers is Drew Hoselton, who went into the meet ranked No. 1 in 1A in the 170-pound class. GCMS/Fisher's Payton Kean faced Hoselton in the 182-pound match, with Hoselton winning via pinfall in 1:47.

The Falcons' Garrett Wright faced Cade Kerns, who was ranked No. 4 in the 195-pound class, in the 220-pound match. Kerns pinned Wright in 1:44.

“I was hoping that the kids would just come out and wrestle their best and see how things turn out. I thought we had some good matches. I don't think we got upset in any of our losses. I did want to see us kind of wrestle through some certain positions that I feel like we stopped in at times, but I do feel like we made some good strides from (last) Saturday," Carter said. "We got a little bit better this week, and that's what we want to continue to do – just keep trying to get better each week and see where we end up at the end of the season.”

The Falcons went into the meet with a ranked wrestler of their own -- Jacob Horsch, who is ranked No. 7 in the 145-pound class.

The senior Jacob Horsch and freshman Cale Horsch each earned a victory in the 152- and 106-pound matches, respectively.

“Both of those guys are wrestling really well right now," Carter said. "Both of those guys are going to have some tough matches this weekend up in Plano, so we'll see how we fare up there.”

Jacob Horsch won his 152-pound via 18-2 technical fall in four minutes over Seth Travis.

“He has high expectations of himself and wants to wrestle the best guys that he can," Carter said. "He's making some good strides this season.”

Cale Horsch pinned Harrison Ifft in a time of 2:40.

“We're still trying to assess just how good he is at the high school level, and so far, he has passed every test," Carter said. "He got into a little bit of trouble early tonight, but battled back and took care of business.”

The Falcons finished the meet with five match victories.

Kaden Gream pinned Braiden Travis in a time of 2:16 in the 113-pound match while Calen Ragle won via 13-4 major decision over Connor Casner in the 138-pound match and Lucas Chittick won via 13-3 major decision over Devin Erickson in the 160-pound match.

“In a couple of those, I feel like we were expected to win, and guys went out and did what they needed to do," Carter said. "Obviously, we want to win the ones that we're supposed to, and hopefully, pull off some upsets here and there, also. We have young guys wrestling in the lineup for us, and they've done a good job. I'm definitely happy with that.”

Prairie Central 54, GCMS/Fisher 25

At Gibson City

106 pounds -- Cale Horsch (GCMS) over Harrison Ifft (PRCE) (Fall 2:40)

113 -- Kaden Gream (GCMS) over Braiden Travis (PRCE) (Fall 2:16)

120 -- Marcus Jackson (PRCE) over Andrew Ferguson (GCMS) (Fall 0:26)

126 -- Corbin Moser (PRCE) won by forfeit.

132 -- Logan Deacetis (PRCE) over Drew Purvis (GCMS) (Fall 3:13)

138 -- Calen Ragle (GCMS) over Connor Casner (PRCE) (MD 13-4)

145 -- Will Tatro (PRCE) won by forfeit

152 -- Jacob Horsch (GCMS) over Seth Travis (PRCE) (TF 18-2 4:00)

160 -- Lucas Chittick (GCMS) over Devin Erickson (PRCE) (MD 13-3)

170 -- Luke Ashman (PRCE) over Caleb Liestman (GCMS) (Fall 1:07)

182 -- Drew Hoselton (PRCE) over Payton Kean (GCMS) (Fall 1:47)

195 -- Brandon Hoselton (PRCE) over Owen Duke (GCMS) (Fall 1:09)

220 -- Cade Kerns (PRCE) over Garrett Wright (GCMS) (Fall 1:44)

285 -- Alex Steidenger (PRCE) won by forfeit.

(GCMS -- 3-3; next: Friday-Saturday at Plano Invite; Tuesday vs. Oakwood and Heyworth at Fisher).