GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling team places second in Reaper Classic

PLANO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team finished second in the Reaper Classic at Plano.

The Falcons finished the two-day, 19-team tournament with a team score of 151 1/2 on Saturday. Aurora Christian won the tournament with a score of 233 1/2.

Cale Horsch won the 106-pound championship. He won via 9-0 maor decision over Aurora Christian's Joel Mylin in the title match.

Horsch pinned Plano's Juan Aguilar in 1:22 in the first round of the 106-pound bracket and won via 45-second pinfall over Richton Park Rich South's Dashawn Cathey in the quarterfinals before winning via 21-5 technical fall in the semifinals over Sandwich's Justin Avery.

Kaden Gream finished second in the 113-pound bracket.

Gream won via 16-0 technical fall over Aurora East's Branden Madera in the quarterfinals before advancing past the semifinals via forfeit. In the championship match, Peotone's Paul Keane pinned Gream in 1:05.

Jacob Horsch won a third-place medal in the 145-pound division.

Horsch pinned Princeton's Jakob Ebner in 4:33 in the third-place match. He pinned Erie-Prophetstown's Owen Abell in 1:33 in the quarterfinals before losing via 9-7 decision to Sterling Newman Central Catholic's Brody Ivey in the semifinals and pinning Aurora East's Latron Cannon in 21 seconds in the consolation semifinals.

Payton Kean finished fourth in the 182-pound division.

After losing via 4-1 decision to Aurora East's Carlos Arango in the first round, Kean won via injury default over Dylen Latimore of Chicago Wendell Phillips Academy and pinned Plano's Angel Castillo in 1:20 in wrestlebacks before winning via 3-1 decision over Arango in the consolation semifinals.

Duke pinned Mack Wynn of Richton Park Rich South in 2:34 in the fifth-place match. After losing via 11-4 decision to Aurora Christian's Darrell Gregg in the first round, Duke pinned Plano's Ruben Rodriguez in 42 seconds and Amboy's Luke Schaver in 1:46 and won via 6-0 decision over Ryan Waldschmidt of Sterling Newman Central Catholic in wrestlebacks.

In the consolation semifinals, Princeton's Dallas Hill won via 7-2 decision over Duke.

Calen Ragle placed fifth in the 138-pound division, pinning Princeton's Gabe Thompson in 4:53 in the fifth-place match.

After losing via 10-6 decision to Sandwich's Jacob Newberry in the first round, Ragle pinned Winnebago's Ethan Hendrickson in 1:53 in the first round of the consolation bracket. Ragle then pinned Amboy's Hayden Montavon in 1:34 and Chicago Kelly's Jason Ramos in 2:40 before losing via 16-1 technical fall to Newberry in the consolation semifinals.

In the 220-pound class, Garrett Wright placed fifth after pinning Peotone's Logan Hartnett in 5:51 in the fifth-place match.

Wright pinned Genoa-Kingston's Zeb Brandlein in 2:50 in the first round and won via 3:43 pinfall over Ryan Heffelfinger in the quarterfinals. Princeton's Chase Tatum pinned Wright in 1:27 in the semifinals and lost via 2:43 pinfall to Anthony Webster of Richton Park Rich South in the consolation semifinals.

Lucas Chittick finished fifth in the 170-pound class. He won via injury default over Erie-Prophetstown's Mat Garrison in the fifth-place match.

Peotone's Maxwell Lonard won via 8-2 decision over Chittick in the first round. Chittick bounced back with a 25-second pinfall over Winnebago's Alex Church and a 3:58 pinfall over Amboy's Avery Shaw in wrestlebacks.

In the consolation semifinals, Trevin Poindexter of Richton Park Rich South won via 5-4 decision over Chittick.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

2017 REAPER CLASSIC

At Plano

Team scores

1. Aurora Christian, 233.5; 2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 151.5; 3. Peotone, 149; 4. Erie-Prophetstown, 131.5; 5. Sandwich, 125; 6. Richton Park Rich South, 123.5; 7. Aurora East, 117; 8. Princeton, 116; 9. Sterling Newman Central Catholic, 96; 10. Plano, 90.5; 11. Winnebago, 82; 12. Chicago Kelly, 77; 13. Genoa-Kingston, 76; 14. Rockford Lutheran, 59; 15. Chicago Wendell Phillips Academy, 41; 16. Wheaton Academy, 36; 17. Somonauk, 16; 18. Amboy, 14; 19. Aurora Central Catholic, 9.

106 pounds

Championship match -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) maj. dec. Joel Mylin (AC), 9-0.

First round -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Juan Aguilar (Plano), 1:22.

Quarterfinals -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Dashawn Cathey (RPRS), :45.

Semifinals -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) tech. fall Justin Avery (Sandwich), 21-5.

113 pounds

Championship match -- Paul Keane (Peotone) pinned Kaden Gream (GCMSF), 1:05.

Quarterfinals -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) tech. fall Branden Madera (Aurora East), 16-0.

Semifinals -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) won by forfeit over Aurora Christian.

138 pounds

Fifth-place match -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Gabe Thompson (Princeton), 4:53.

First round -- Jacob Newberry (Sandwich) dec. Calen Ragle (GCMSF), 10-6.

First-round consolation -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Ethan Hendrickson (Winnebago), 1:53.

Second-round consolation -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Hayden Montavon (Amboy), 1:34.

Third-round consolation -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Jason Ramos (Chicago Kelly), 2:40.

Consolation semifinals -- Jacob Newberry (Sandwich) tech. fall Calen Ragle (GCMSF), 16-1.

145 pounds

Third-place match -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Jakob Ebner (Princeton), 4:33.

Quarterfinals -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Owen Abell (EP), 1:13.

Semifinals -- Brody Ivey (SNCC) dec. Jacob Hrosch (GCMSF), 9-7.

Consolation semifinals -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Latron Cannon (Aurora East), :21.

170 pounds

Fifth-place match -- Lucas Chittick (GCMSF) def. Matt Garrison (EP), injury default.

First round -- Maxwell Lonard (Peotone) dec. Lucas Chittick (GCMSF), 8-2.

Second-round consolation -- Lucas Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Alex Church (Winnebago), :25.

Third-round consolation -- Lucas Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Avery Shaw (Amboy), 3:58.

Consolation semifinals -- Trevin Poindexter (RPRS) dec. Lucas Chittick (GCMSF), 5-4.

182 pounds

Third-place match -- Trevaun Suggs (RPRS) dec. Payton Kean (GCMSF), 7-2.

First round -- Carlos Arango (AE) dec. Payton Kean (GCMSF), 4-1.

Second-round consolation -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) def. Dylen Latimore (CWPA), injury default.

Third-round consolation -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) pinned Angel Castillo (Plano), 1:20.

Consolation semifinals -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) dec. Carlos Arango (AE), 3-1.

195 pounds

Fifth-place match -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) pinned Mack Wynn (RPRS), 2:34.

First round -- Darrell Gregg (AC) dec. Owen Duke (GCMSF), 11-4.

First-round consolation -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) pinned Ruben Rodriguez (Plano), :42.

Second-round consolation -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) pinned Luke Schaver (Amboy), 1:46.

Third-round consolation -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) dec. Ryan Waldschmidt (SNCC), 6-0.

Consolation semifinals -- Dallas Hill (Princeton) dec. Owen Duke (GCMSF), 7-2.

220 pounds

Fifth-place match -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) pinned Logan Hartnett (Peotone), 5:51.

First round -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) pinned Zeb Brandlein (GK), 2:50.

Quarterfinals -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) pinned Ryan Heffelfinger (SNCC), 3:43.

Semifinals -- Chase Tatum (Princeton) pinned Garrett Wright (GCMSF), 1:27.

Consolation semifinals -- Anthony Webster (RPRS) pinned Garrett Wright (GCMSF), 2:43.