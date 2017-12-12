Grant Park defeats PBL wrestling 36-24

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team lost 36-24 Monday to Grant Park.
The Panthers' Keyn Humes pinned Joseph Ledford in 2:14 in the 145-pound match while Hunter Anderson (160 pounds), Nick Reck (138 pounds) and Christian Denam (220 pounds) each won by forfeit.
Grant Park 36, PBL 24
At Paxton
106 pounds -- Double forfeit.
113 -- Double forfeit.
120 -- Angie Millar (GP) won by forfeit.
126 -- Double forfeit.
132 -- Kylie Millar (GP) won by forfeit.
138 -- Nick Reck (PBL) won by forfeit.
145 -- Keyn Humes (PBL) pinned Joseph Ledford, 2:14.
152 -- Weston Lesinski (GP) won by forfeit.
160 -- Hunter Anderson (PBL) won by forfeit.
170 -- Double forfeit.
182 -- Mjay Gonzales (GP) pinned Hobert Skinner, 1:39.
195 -- Jake Jarsky (GP) pinned Tanner Bowen, 1:23.
220 -- Christian Denam (PBL) won by forfeit.
285 -- Joe Petrucci (GP) pinned Alberto Cruz, 5:00.
PBL SEASON STATS
As of Tuesday
WINS
Name W-L
Keyn Humes 4-0
Christian Denam 4-0
Hunter Anderson 1-0
Nick Reck 3-1
Tanner Bowen 1-3
Hobert Skinner 0-1
Alberto Cruz 0-4
TEAM 13-9
PINFALL WINS
Name Pins
Christian Denam 2
Keyn Humes 2
Tanner Bowen 1
TEAM 5
