Grant Park defeats PBL wrestling 36-24

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team lost 36-24 Monday to Grant Park.

The Panthers' Keyn Humes pinned Joseph Ledford in 2:14 in the 145-pound match while Hunter Anderson (160 pounds), Nick Reck (138 pounds) and Christian Denam (220 pounds) each won by forfeit.

Grant Park 36, PBL 24

At Paxton

106 pounds -- Double forfeit.

113 -- Double forfeit.

120 -- Angie Millar (GP) won by forfeit.

126 -- Double forfeit.

132 -- Kylie Millar (GP) won by forfeit.

138 -- Nick Reck (PBL) won by forfeit.

145 -- Keyn Humes (PBL) pinned Joseph Ledford, 2:14.

152 -- Weston Lesinski (GP) won by forfeit.

160 -- Hunter Anderson (PBL) won by forfeit.

170 -- Double forfeit.

182 -- Mjay Gonzales (GP) pinned Hobert Skinner, 1:39.

195 -- Jake Jarsky (GP) pinned Tanner Bowen, 1:23.

220 -- Christian Denam (PBL) won by forfeit.

285 -- Joe Petrucci (GP) pinned Alberto Cruz, 5:00.

PBL SEASON STATS

As of Tuesday

WINS

Name W-L

Keyn Humes 4-0

Christian Denam 4-0

Hunter Anderson 1-0

Nick Reck 3-1

Tanner Bowen 1-3

Hobert Skinner 0-1

Alberto Cruz 0-4

TEAM 13-9

PINFALL WINS

Name Pins

Christian Denam 2

Keyn Humes 2

Tanner Bowen 1

TEAM 5