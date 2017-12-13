GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling splits in triangular meet with Oakwood, Heyworth

FISHER -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team split its two matches in a triangular meet held Tuesday, Dec. 12.
In a 36-35 victory over Oakwood, Jacob Horsch pinned Caleb Lashuay in 1:21 in the 145-pound match. In the 170-pound division, Lucas Chittick pinned Bryce Harrison in 1:11.
Owen Duke pinned Josh Miller in 1:04 in the 220-pound match.
Cale Horsch won via 11-2 major decision in the 106-pound match over Gage Read. Michaela Dykes won the 113-pound match via 12-4 major decision over Draven Funkhouser and Kaden Gream won via 13-4 major decision in the 120-pound division over Connor Hudson.
Garrett Wright won via 10-5 decision over Caide Borden in the 220-pound match and Payton Kean defeated Blake Shelton via 8-1 decision in the 182-pound match.
In a 42-40 loss to Heyworth, Calen Ragle pinned Chase Ditchen in 2:44 in the 138-pound match.
Lucas Chittick pinned Eithan Campbell in 2:56 in the 160-pound division and Payton Kean won via 1:04 pinfall over Garrett Houston in the 182-pound match.
Cale Horsch pinned Ayden Vacca in 1:40 in the 106-pound division. Jacob Horsch won via 14-6 major decision over Ryan Graves in the 152-pound match while Owen Duke (195 pounds) and Garrett Wright (220 pounds) each won via forfeit.
GCMS/Fisher 36, Oakwood 35
At Fisher
145: Jacob Horsch (GCMS) over Caleb Lashuay (OAKW) (Fall 1:21)
152: Derby Mathews (OAKW) over (GCMS) (For.)
160: Tate Johnson (OAKW) over Caleb Liestman (GCMS) (Fall 1:33)
170: Lucas Chittick (GCMS) over Bryce Harrison (OAKW) (Fall 1:11)
182: Payton Kean (GCMS) over Blake Shelton (OAKW) (Dec 8-1)
195: Max Brenigin (OAKW) over Dylan Benningfield (GCMS) (Fall 0:16)
220: Owen Duke (GCMS) over Josh Miller (OAKW) (Fall 1:04)
285: Garrett Wright (GCMS) over Caide Borden (OAKW) (Dec 10-5)
106: Cale Horsch (GCMS) over Gage Read (OAKW) (MD 11-2)
113: Michaela Dykes (GCMS) over Draven Funkhouser (OAKW) (MD 12-4)
120: Kaden Gream (GCMS) over Connor Hudson (OAKW) (MD 13-4)
126: Rett Harrison (OAKW) over Logan Benningfield (GCMS) (Fall 5:36)
132: Garret Lasbuay (OAKW) over Drew Purvis (GCMS) (Fall 3:18)
138: Ren Daisey (OAKW) over Calen Ragle (GCMS) (TF 18-0 4:00)
Heyworth 42, GCMS/Fisher 40
At Fisher
152: Jacob Horsch (GCMS) over Ryan Graves (HEYW) (MD 14-6)
160: Lucas Chittick (GCMS) over Eithan Campbell (HEYW) (Fall 2:56)
170: Zane Dalton (HEYW) over Caleb Liestman (GCMS) (Fall 1:00)
182: Payton Kean (GCMS) over Garrett Houston (HEYW) (Fall 1:04)
195: Owen Duke (GCMS) over (HEYW) (For.)
220: Garrett Wright (GCMS) over (HEYW) (For.)
285: Jarred Lauterburg (HEYW) over (GCMS) (For.)
106: Cale Horsch (GCMS) over Ayden Vacca (HEYW) (Fall 1:40)
113: Levi Neuleib (HEYW) over Andrew Ferguson (GCMS) (Fall 1:19)
120: Gabe Spencer (HEYW) over Kaden Gream (GCMS) (Fall 0:48)
126: Logan King (HEYW) over Logan Benningfield (GCMS) (Fall 0:18)
132: Andrew Sims (HEYW) over Drew Purvis (GCMS) (Fall 0:46)
138: Calen Ragle (GCMS) over Chase Ditchen (HEYW) (Fall 2:44)
145: Clayton Schmid (HEYW) over (GCMS) (For.)
