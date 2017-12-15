GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team lost 43-34 Thursday to St. Joseph-Ogden.

Cale Horsch pinned Caleb Eads in 35 seconds in the 106-pound match. Jacob Horsch won the 145-pound match via 1:40 pinfall over Trevon Carr and Lucas Chittick pinned Dwight Colvin in 2:55 in the 160-pound match.

Owen Duke pinned Caleb Evans in 30 seconds in the 195-pound match. Garrett Wright won via 13-2 major decision over Jack Ward in the 220-pound match.

St. Joseph-Ogden 43, GCMS/Fisher 34

At Gibson City

285: Cole Zaccarelli (SJO) over (GCMS) (For.)

106: Cale Horsch (GCMS) over Caleb Eads (SJO) (Fall 0:35)

113: AJ Wagner (SJO) over Andrew Ferguson (GCMS) (MD 12-4)

120: Jake Wendling (SJO) over Kaden Gream (GCMS) (Dec 8-7)

126: Austin McConaha (SJO) over Logan Benningfield (GCMS) (Fall 0:22)

132: Isaiah Immke (SJO) over Drew Purvis (GCMS) (Dec 8-6)

138: Peyton Holt (SJO) over Calen Ragle (GCMS) (Dec 7-3)

145: Jacob Horsch (GCMS) over Trevon Carr (SJO) (Fall 1:40)

152: Trey Wagner (SJO) over (GCMS) (For.)

160: Lucas Chittick (GCMS) over Dwight Colvin (SJO) (Fall 2:55)

170: Brodie Sullivan (SJO) over Caleb Liestman (GCMS) (Fall 1:29)

182: Jason Bowman (SJO) over Payton Kean (GCMS) (Fall 3:07)

195: Owen Duke (GCMS) over Caleb Evans (SJO) (Fall 0:30)

220: Garrett Wright (GCMS) over Jack Ward (SJO) (MD 13-2)