GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team lost 43-34 Thursday to St. Joseph-Ogden.
Cale Horsch pinned Caleb Eads in 35 seconds in the 106-pound match. Jacob Horsch won the 145-pound match via 1:40 pinfall over Trevon Carr and Lucas Chittick pinned Dwight Colvin in 2:55 in the 160-pound match.
Owen Duke pinned Caleb Evans in 30 seconds in the 195-pound match. Garrett Wright won via 13-2 major decision over Jack Ward in the 220-pound match.
St. Joseph-Ogden 43, GCMS/Fisher 34
At Gibson City
285: Cole Zaccarelli (SJO) over (GCMS) (For.)
106: Cale Horsch (GCMS) over Caleb Eads (SJO) (Fall 0:35)
113: AJ Wagner (SJO) over Andrew Ferguson (GCMS) (MD 12-4)
120: Jake Wendling (SJO) over Kaden Gream (GCMS) (Dec 8-7)
126: Austin McConaha (SJO) over Logan Benningfield (GCMS) (Fall 0:22)
132: Isaiah Immke (SJO) over Drew Purvis (GCMS) (Dec 8-6)
138: Peyton Holt (SJO) over Calen Ragle (GCMS) (Dec 7-3)
145: Jacob Horsch (GCMS) over Trevon Carr (SJO) (Fall 1:40)
152: Trey Wagner (SJO) over (GCMS) (For.)
160: Lucas Chittick (GCMS) over Dwight Colvin (SJO) (Fall 2:55)
170: Brodie Sullivan (SJO) over Caleb Liestman (GCMS) (Fall 1:29)
182: Jason Bowman (SJO) over Payton Kean (GCMS) (Fall 3:07)
195: Owen Duke (GCMS) over Caleb Evans (SJO) (Fall 0:30)
220: Garrett Wright (GCMS) over Jack Ward (SJO) (MD 13-2)
