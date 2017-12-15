PBL wrestling defeats South Newton, loses to Clifton Central

PBL’s Alberto Cruz, above, wrestles in the 285-pound match during Thursday’s meet against South Newton.

PAXTON -- For the first time this season, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team was on the winning side of things on Thursday.

The Panthers beat South Newton via the seventh tiebreaker criteria -- most first-points scored in the first round -- after the match ended in a 30-30 tie.

“I'm excited about the kids (knowing) how it (feels) to win," PBL head coach Erik Ronney said.

First-period takedowns by Keyn Humes (152-pound match), Hunter Anderson (160 pounds) and Hobert Skinner (182 pounds) helped the Panthers gain that tiebreaker.

“I've never gone down to seven criterias," Ronney said. "We've gone down to five one time before.”

The Panthers will wrestle at the Unity Invitational on Saturday in Tolono with some momentum, Ronney said. “I'm really expecting to see good things with the motivation they just earned from this victory – to bring back some hardware," Ronney said.

With one individual match left in the meet against South Newton, Alberto Cruz wrestled for PBL in the 285-pound match with his team trailing 30-24. A win via pinfall would tie the game.

That is what Cruz was able to accomplish, as he pinned his opponent in a time of 2:30.

“That was the reason we won that match," Ronney said. "There's no other way around it – if he wouldn't have won, we would have lost."

It was Cruz's first win of the 2017-18 season, in which he has wrestled in six matches so far.

"I like his fire and his attitude from this past week. I'm happy to see that," Ronney said.

In the prior match, Christian Denam pinned his 220-pound opponent in a time of 5:44.

With the victory, Denam will go into the Unity Invite with a record of 5-1.

“He's been stepping up his game. I'm expecting him to get seeded (in Saturday's tournament)," Ronney said. "He has improved so much since last year.”

Humes pinned his 152-pound opponent in a time of 4:22. In a 72-5 loss to Clifton Central in Thursday's triangular meet, Humes scored the Panthers' only five points via a 21-5 technical fall in 145-pound match.

With the two wins, Humes remained undefeated with a record of 6-0.

“Clifton's always a tough school," Ronney said. "I'm happy that we didn't get blown out like last year.

"We just need to keep working, and maybe we can get some wins elsewhere because they are in our conference, and we'll see them again in some tournaments, but overall, I like the way the kids are wrestling. These kids are wrestling Clifton's kids, who have double the experience.”

Denam was pinned by Robby Lane in 1:32 in the Clifton Central match.

“Christian went out there and got some good experience with putting on his defense," Ronney said. "That's all we need. We've got a long season. February's a long way away, so I'm not upset with any of the wrestling.”

Anderson was wrestling in his second and third meets of the year on Thursday after missing the first two weeks of competition due to heart surgery.

After losing via 1:41 pinfall to Clifton Central's Adrian Pace in the 160-pound match of that meet, Anderson pinned his 160-pound opponent in 2:38 against South Newton.

Due to wrestling less than the five matches needed to be seeded, Anderson will not be seeded in Saturday's Unity Invitational.

“I expect that to be in his favor because he's going to be able to wrestle, possibly, a kid he's going to see in the semifinals in his first match and have a walk up to the championship," Ronney said. "I'm hoping for big things.”

After losing via 1:13 pinfall in the 182-pound match to Clifton Central's Jacob Smith, Skinner pinned his South Newton 182-pound opponent in 1:25.

At 195 pounds, Tanner Bowen lost via 53-second pinfall to Clifton Central's Justin Coggins and via 5:07 pinfall against South Newton.

Nick Reck was pinned in 2:28 in the 138-pound match against Clifton Central's Seth Raines. He was out with an injury against South Newton, which won the 138-pound match via forfeit as a result.

It was one of five matches PBL lost due to a forfeiture against South Newton, as all five of their victories were via pinfall.

"We've got a light team this year, and to squeeze a victory out like this today, especially (after) giving out forfeits as well, it's a real eye-opener for these kids that they can win and can do everything that we're training them to do," Ronney said.

Clifton Central 72, PBL 5

At Paxton

106 pounds -- Max McTaggart (CC) won by forfeit.

113 -- Kaleb Lafine (CC) won by forfeit.

120 -- Double forfeit.

126 -- Dane Thorne (CC) won by forfeit.

132 -- Wayne Tracy (CC) won by forfeit.

138 -- Seth Raines (CC) pinned Nick Reck, 2:28.

145 -- Keyn Humes (PBL) tech. fall Josh Beagle, 21-5.

152 -- Kollin Krumwiede (CC) won by forfeit.

160 -- Adrian Pace (CC) pinned Hunter Anderson, 1:21.

170 -- John Henrichs (CC) won by forfeit.

182 -- Jacob Smith (CC) pinned Hobert Skinner, 1:13.

195 -- Justin Coggins (CC) pinned Tanner Bowen, :53.

220 -- Robby Love (CC) pinned Christian Denam, 1:32.

285 -- Connor Praire (CC) pinned Alberto Cruz, 3:09.

PBL 30, South Newton 30*

At Paxton

106 pounds -- Bell (SN) won by forfeit.

113 -- Double forfeit.

120 -- Double forfeit.

126 -- Dool (SN) won by forfeit.

132 -- Double forfeit.

138 -- Walkup (SN) won by forfeit.

145 -- Double forfeit.

152 -- Keyn Humes (PBL) pinned Clemens, 4:22.

160 -- Hunter Anderson (PBL) pinned Grigsby, 2:38.

170 -- Smith (SN) won by forfeit.

182 -- Hobert Skinner (PBL) pinned Hammond, 1:25.

195 -- Castille (SN) pinned Tanner Bowen, 5:07.

220 -- Christian Denam (PBL) pinned Hanks, 5:44.

285 -- Alberto Cruz (PBL) pinned Miller, 2:30.

* -- PBL won a tiebreaker in the seventh criteria, which is the most first-points scored in the first period.