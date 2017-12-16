PBL wrestler Keyn Humes wins first-place medal at Unity Invitational

TOLONO -- Keyn Humes won a first-place medal at Saturday's Unity Invitational.

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior wrestler pinned Unity's Pate Eastin in a time of 2:51 in the championship match of the 145-pound bracket. After receiving a bye through the quarterfinals, Humes won via 1:39 pinfall over St. Joseph-Ogden's Trey Wagner in the semifinals.

Teammate Tanner Bowen finished fourth in the 195-pound bracket.

Bowen pinned St. Thomas More's Tommy Anderson in a time of 4:52 in the consolation semifinals before losing via 4:47 pinfall to Charleston's Brayden Doyle in the third-place match. Hoopeston Area's Adam Colunga pinned Bowen in a time of four minutes in the quarterfinals before Bowen received a bye through the first two rounds of wrestlebacks.

Hunter Anderson finished fifth in the 160-pound bracket after winning via 6-2 decision in the fifth-place match over Rochester's Jackson Mendenhall.

Unity's Quinn Shannon pinned Anderson in 1:55 in the quarterfinals. After receiving a bye through the first two round of wrestlebacks, Anderson lost via 16-0 technical fall in 4:40 to St. Thomas More's J.D. Sexton in the consolation semifinals.

Hobert Skinner placed sixth in the 182-pound bracket. He was pinned in 35 seconds by Rochester's Nicholas Capriotti in the quarterfinals before receiving a bye through the first two rounds of wrestlebacks.

Skinner lost via 1:17 pinfall in the consolation semifinals to Rochester's Paul Seitz before getting pinned in a time of 51 seconds by St. Thomas More's Chris Davisson in the fifth-place match.

In the 220-pound class, Christian Denam was pinned in the quarterfinals by Hoopeston Area's Gage Kenner in a time of 5:13 before losing via 6-1 decision to Unity's Blake Hess in the second round of wrestlebacks.

Alberto Cruz was pinned in a time of 1:08 by Rochester's Chris Koerwitz in the first round of the 285-pound bracket before losing via 7-4 decision in the first round of wrestlebacks by Unity's Finnegan Stinebaugh.

UNITY INVITATIONAL

At Tolono

Team scores

1. Unity, 184; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 170; 3. Westville, 145; 4. Rochester, 138; 5. Hoopeston Area, 110; 6. Rantoul, 97.5; 7. St. Thomas More, 93.5; 8. Charleston, 60; 9. Peoria Manual, 59; 10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 49.

145 pounds

Championship match -- Keyn Humes (PBL) pinned Pate Eastin (UNITY), 2:51.

Semifinals -- Keyn Humes (PBL) pinned Trey Wagner (SJ-O), 1:39.

160 pounds

Fifth-place match -- Hunter Anderson (PBL) dec. Jackson Mendenhall (ROCH), 6-2.

Quarterfinals -- Quinn Shannon (UNITY) pinned Hunter Anderson (PBL), 1:55.

Consolation semifinals -- J.D. Sexton (STM) tech. fall Hunter Anderson (PBL), 16-0 (4:40).

182 pounds

Fifth-place match -- Chris Davisson (STM) pinned Hobert Skinner (PBL), :51.

Quarterfinals -- Nicholas Capriotti (ROCH) pinned Hobert Skinner (PBL), :35.

Consolation semifinals -- Paul Seitz (ROCH) pinned Hobert Skinner (PBL), 1:17.

195 pounds

Third-place match -- Brayden Doyle (CHA) pinned Tanner Bowen (PBL), 4:47.

Quarterfinals -- Adam Colunga (HA) pinned Tanner Bowen (PBL), 4:00.

Consolation semifinals -- Tanner Bowen (PBL) pinned Tommy Anderson (STM), 4:52.

220 pounds

Quarterfinals -- Gage Kenner (HA) pinned Christian Denam (PBL), 5:13.

Second-round wrestlebacks -- Blake Hess (UNITY) dec. Christian Denam, 6-1.

285 pounds

First round -- Chris Koerwitz (ROCH) pinned Alberto Cruz (PBL), 1:08.

First-round wrestlebacks -- Finnegan Stinebaugh (UNITY) dec. Alberto Cruz (PBL), 7-4.