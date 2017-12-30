DANVILLE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team competed against St. Thomas More and Hammond Morton Friday in the New Year's Challenge.
In a 54-18 loss to St. Thomas More, Tanner Bowen won via 1:58 pinfall in the 195-pound class to record PBL's only contested match victory.
In a 30-15 loss to Hammond Morton, Keyn Humes pinned Alex Smith in 4:40 in the 145-pound class and Hunter Anderson won via 12-6 decision in the 152-pound match.
STM 54, PBL 18
152 — J. Sexton (STM) pins Anderson 0:00; 182 — Davisson (STM) pins Skinner 3:03; 195 — Bowen (PBL) pins Anderson 1:58.
NOTE: Contested matches are the only ones shown.
Hammond Morton 30, PBL 15
145 — Keyn Humes (PBL) pins Alex Smith 4:40; 152 — Hunter Anderson (PBL) dec. Diego Diaz 12-6; 195 — Erion Hogan (HM) dec. Tanner Bowen 6-1; 220 — Delwyn Campbell (HM) dec. Christian Denam 13-8; 285 — Kameron Foster (HM) pins Alberto Cruz, 3:38.
NOTE: Contested matches are the only ones shown.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.