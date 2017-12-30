DANVILLE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team competed against St. Thomas More and Hammond Morton Friday in the New Year's Challenge.

In a 54-18 loss to St. Thomas More, Tanner Bowen won via 1:58 pinfall in the 195-pound class to record PBL's only contested match victory.

In a 30-15 loss to Hammond Morton, Keyn Humes pinned Alex Smith in 4:40 in the 145-pound class and Hunter Anderson won via 12-6 decision in the 152-pound match.

STM 54, PBL 18

152 — J. Sexton (STM) pins Anderson 0:00; 182 — Davisson (STM) pins Skinner 3:03; 195 — Bowen (PBL) pins Anderson 1:58.

NOTE: Contested matches are the only ones shown.

Hammond Morton 30, PBL 15

145 — Keyn Humes (PBL) pins Alex Smith 4:40; 152 — Hunter Anderson (PBL) dec. Diego Diaz 12-6; 195 — Erion Hogan (HM) dec. Tanner Bowen 6-1; 220 — Delwyn Campbell (HM) dec. Christian Denam 13-8; 285 — Kameron Foster (HM) pins Alberto Cruz, 3:38.

NOTE: Contested matches are the only ones shown.