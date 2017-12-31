GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling team places second at Bomber Classic

ARGENTA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team finished second in the Bomber Classic tournament on Saturday.
The Falcons scored a 161 in the 17-team tournament while Rochester won the team championship with a score of 179 1/2.
Owen Duke won four matches in the 195-pound bracket en route to winning a first-place medal.
After pinning Grant Park's Matt Laurent in 30 seconds in the first round and Dwight's Logan Graham in 5:09 in the quarterfinals, Duke won via 8-5 decision over Pinckneyville's Jeremy Opp in the semifinals. Duke pinned Rochester's Clay Alewent in a time of 3:42 in the championship match.
Cale Horsch won the 106-pound championship after pinning Decatur MacArthur's Cameron Lee in 3:09. He pinned Decatur Eisenhower's Cheyanna Bork in a time of 1:53 in the quarterfinals and won via 1:33 pinfall over Benton's Seth Padavic in the semifinals.
Jacob Horsch placed second in the 145-pound bracket.
After winning via four-minute technical fall over Camp Point's Jonathan Foote in the quarterfinals, Horsch pinned Riverton's Ian Hofferkamp in a time of 49 seconds in the semifinals. In the championship match, Horsch lost via 9-5 decision to Quincy Notre Dame's Zach Haley.
Garrett Wright won a second-place medal in the 220-pound bracket.
Wright won via 7-2 decision over Benton's Daniel Richardson in the quarterfinals before claiming victory via a 3-2 overtime decision over Warrensburg-Latham's Clayton Stock in the semifinals. In the championship match, Wright was pinned in 2:49 by Sparta's Clayton Sheldon.
Kaden Gream finished third in the 113-pound bracket after winning via 5:31 technical fall over Camp Point's Conner Hughes in the third-place match. Andrew Ferguson finished sixth in the same bracket.
Gream pinned Riverton's Evan Ferguson -- who pinned Andrew Ferguson in 2:27 in the fifth-place match -- in the quarterfinals before losing via 8-4 decision to Charleston's Trey Pearcy in the quarterfinals. Andrew Ferguson, meanwhile, lost via 5:48 technical fall in the quarterfinals to Hughes before pinning Benton's Jacob Anderson in a time of 1:20 in the consolation semifinals.
Cole Maxey won via 7-3 decision over Charleston's Dominick Reddish in the third-place match of the 120-pound bracket. Maxey pinned Dwight's Josh Chapparo in a time of 3:25 in the quarterfinals before losing via 4-1 decision to Pinckneyville's Ryder Parson in the semifinals.
Payton Kean took fourth place in the 170-pound bracket.
Kean pinned Sparta's Kijah Banda in a time of 3:05 in the quarterfinals before losing via 1:19 pinfall in the semifinals to Riverton's Grant Pipperda. In the third-place match, Carthage Illini West's Drake Huss pinned Kean in a time of 3:13.
In the 160-pound bracket, Lucas Chittick won via 11-0 major decision over Quincy Notre Dame's Sam Schlegl in the fifth-place match.
Chittick pinned Warrensburg-Latham's Griffin Hawkins in a time of 1:40 in the first round before losing via 6-4 decision to Santos Castillo of Carthage Illini West in the quarterfinals. Chittick then pinned Benton's Jaron Picklesimer in 48 second and Charleston's Reece Morgan in a time of 2:20 in the consolation bracket.
Calen Ragle finished sixth in the 138-pound division.
After losing via 4:29 technical fall in the quarterfinals to Rochester's Drew McCoy, Ragle pinned Benton's Tyler Goliher in a time of 49 seconds in the consolation semifinals. Sparta's Ethan Evans won via 6-5 decision over Ragle in the fifth-place match.
BOMBER CLASSIC
At Argenta
Team scores
1. Rochester, 179.5; 2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 161; 3. Riverton, 157; 4. Camp Point, 117; 5. Dwight, 110; 6. Warrensburg-Latham, 105; 7. Quincy Notre Dame, 87; 8. Carthage Illini West, 86; 9. Pinckneyville, 83; 10. Decatur MacArthur, 73; 11. Charleston, 69.5; 12. Benton, 69; 13. Sparta, 62; 14. Illini Bluffs, 51; 15. Decatur Eisenhower, 38.5; 16. Grant Park, 36; 17. Argenta-Oreana, 31.
106 pounds
Championship match -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Cameron Lee (DMAC), 3:09.
Quarterfinals -- Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Cheyanna Bork (DEIS), 1:53.
Semifinals -- Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Seth Padavic (BEN), 1:33.
113 pounds
Third-place match -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) tech. fall Conner Hughes (CP), 5:31.
Fifth-place match -- Evan Ferguson (RIV) pinned Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF), 2:27.
Quarterfinals -- Gream (GCMSF) pinned Evan Ferguson (RIV), 5:11; Connor Hughes (CP) tech. fall Ferguson (GCMSF), 5:48.
Semifinals -- Trey Pearcy (CHA) dec. Gream (GCMSF), 8-4.
Consolation semifinals -- Ferguson (GCMSF) pinned Jacob Anderson (BEN), 1:20.
120 pounds
Third-place match -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) dec. Dominick Reddish (CHA) 7-3.
Quarterfinals -- Maxey (GCMSF) pinned Josh Chapparo (DWT), 3:25.
Semifinals -- Ryder Parson (PINC) dec. Maxey, 4-1.
126 pounds
First round -- Hayden Moore (IB) maj. dec. Logan Benningfield (GCMSF), 15-3.
Consolation quarterfinals -- Kyle Spallelo (DWT) pinned Benningfield (GCMSF), :45.
132 pounds
Quarterfinals -- Mason Ross (ROC) tech. fall Drew Purvis (GCMSF), 3:30.
Consolation quarterfinals -- Emilee Baker (PINC) pinned Purvis (GCMSF), 1:13.
138 pounds
Fifth-place match -- Ethan Evans (SP) dec. Calen Ragle (GCMSF), 6-5.
Quarterfinals -- Drew McCoy (ROC) tech. fall Ragle (GCMSF), 4:29.
Consolation semifinals -- Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Tyler Goliher (BEN), :49.
145 pounds
Championship match -- Zach Haley (QND) dec. Jacob Horsch, 9-5.
Quarterfinals -- Horsch (GCMSF) tech. fall Jonathan Foote (CP), 4:00.
Semifinals -- Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Ian Hofferkamp (RIV), :49.
160 pounds
Fifth-place match -- Lucas Chittick (GCMSF) maj. dec. Sam Schlegl (QND), 11-0.
First round -- Chittick (GCMS) pinned Griffin Hawkins (WL), 1:40.
Quarterfinals -- Santos Castillo (IW) dec. Chittick (GCMSF), 6-4.
Consolation quarterfinals -- Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Jaron Picklesimer (BEN), :48.
Consolation semifinals -- Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Reece Morgan (CHA), 2:20.
170 pounds
Third-place match -- Drake Huss (IW) pinned Payton Kean (GCMSF), 3:13.
Quarterfinals -- Kean (GCMSF) pinned Kijah Banda (SP), 3:05.
Semifinals -- Grant Pipperda (RIV) pinned Kean (GCMSF), 1:19.
182 pounds
First round -- Deacon Bradley (PINC) pinned Dylan Benningfield (GCMSF), :27.
Consolation quarterfinals -- Nate Hayes (WL) pinned Benningfield (GCMSF), 2:33.
195 pounds
Championship match -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) pinned Clay Alewelt (ROC), 3:42.
First round -- Duke (GCMSF) pinned Matt Laurent (GP), :30.
Quarterfinals -- Duke (GCMSF) pinned Logan Graham (DWT), 5:09.
Semifinals -- Duke (GCMSF) dec. Jeremy Opp (PINC), 8-5.
220 pounds
Championship match -- Clayton Sheldon (SP) pinned Garrett Wright (GCMSF), 2:49.
Quarterfinals -- Wright (GCMSF) dec. Daniel Richardson (BEN), 7-2.
Semifinals -- Wright (GCMSF) dec. Clayton Stock (WL), 3-2 (OT).
