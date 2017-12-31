PBL wrestling goes 1-3 on Saturday at New-Year's Challenge

DANVILLE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team went 1-3 through four matches Saturday at the New Year's Challenge.
In the Panthers' lone victory -- via 27-24 score over Eastbrooke -- Alberto Cruz won via 1:24 pinfall in the 285-pound match while Keyn Humes won via 13-7 decision at 145 pounds.
In a 30-27 loss to Robinson, Humes pinned his 145-pound opponent in 4:22 while Hunter Anderson won via 3:21 pinfall in the 160-pound match and Cruz pinned his 285-pound opponent in 3:21. Hobert Skinner won via 12-6 decision in the 182-pound match.
In a 24-22 loss to Rantoul, Anderson won via 12-2 major decision in the 160-pound division while Cruz pinned his 285-pound opponent in 57 seconds.
The Panthers lost 30-18 to Covington without a contested victory.
In a 33-12 loss on Friday to Westosha, Humes pinned Sean Gulliksen in 3:50 in the 152-pound match. Christian Denam (220 pounds) and Anderson (160 pounds) won via 8-4 and 2-0 decision, respectively.
The Panthers also lost 48-18 to Peotone on Friday despite a win via 3:52 pinfall by Humes in the 152-pound match and a pin by Cruz in three minutes in the 285-pound class.
SATURDAY
Rantoul 24, PBL 22
106 pounds -- Double forfeit.
113 -- Double forfeit.
120 -- Cumminham (R) dec. Alesha Cornett, 6-1.
126 -- Double forfeit.
132 -- Double forfeit.
138 -- Double forfeit.
145 -- Roseman (R) won by forfeit.
152 -- McCusker (R) pinned Keyn Humes, 1:05.
160 -- Hunter Anderson (PBL) maj. dec. Lantis, 12-2.
170 -- Roque (R) won by forfeit.
182 -- Hobert Skinner (PBL) won by forfeit.
195 -- Double forfeit.
220 -- Christian Denam (PBL) won by forfeit.
285 -- Alberto Cruz (PBL) pinned Spradel, :57.
Robinson 30, PBL 27
106 pounds -- Zakowski (R) won by forfeit.
113 -- Johnson (R) won by forfeit.
120 -- White (R) pinned Alesha Cornett, :42.
126 -- Littlejohn (R) won by forfeit.
132 -- Double forfeit.
138 -- Liszewski (R) won by forfeit.
145 -- Keyn Humes (PBL) pinned Dillary, 4:22.
152 -- Double forfeit.
160 -- Hunter Anderson (PBL) pinned Wiseman, 3:21.
170 -- Double forfeit.
182 -- Hobert Skinner (PBL) dec. Douglas, 12-6.
195 -- Double forfeit.
220 -- Christian Denam (PBL) won by forfeit.
285 -- Alberto Cruz (PBL) pinned Woods, 3:21.
Covington 30, PBL 18
106 pounds -- Double forfeit.
113 -- Double forfeit.
120 -- Christian Ramire (COV) pinned Alesha Cornett, :49.
126 -- Double forfeit.
132 -- Double forfeit.
138 -- Nick Reck (PBL) won by forfeit.
145 -- Keyn Humes (PBL) won by forfeit.
152 -- Hunter Anderson (PBL) won by forfeit.
160 -- Double forfeit.
170 -- Alex Black (COV) won by forfeit.
182 -- Tanner Dreher (COV) pinned Hobert Skinner, 1:36.
195 -- Double forfeit.
220 -- Gavin Emory (COV) pinned Christian Denam, 1:17.
285 -- Gavin Emory (COV) pinned Alberto Cruz, 1:17.
PBL 27, Eastbrooke 24
106 pounds -- Double forfeit.
113 -- Double forfeit.
120 -- Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.
126 -- Nacke (EB) won by forfeit.
132 -- Double forfeit.
138 -- Hinkle (EB) won by forfeit.
145 -- Keyn Humes (PBL) dec. Allstock, 13-7.
152 -- Sanchez (EB) won by forfeit.
160 -- Bratcher (EB) pinned Hunter Anderson, 1:38.
170 -- Double forfeit.
182 -- Hobert Skinner (PBL) won by forfeit.
195 -- Double forfeit.
220 -- Christian Denam (PBL) won by forfeit.
285 -- Alberto Cruz (PBL) pinned Thomas, 1:24.
FRIDAY
Westosha 33, PBL 12
106 pounds -- Double forfeit.
113 -- Double forfeit.
120 -- Double forfeit.
126 -- Keegan Jones (W) won by forfeit.
132 -- Double forfeit.
138 -- Aaron Peacore (W) won by forfeit.
145 -- Double forfeit.
152 -- Keyn Humes (PBL) pinned Sean Gulliksen, 3:50.
160 -- Hunter Anderson (PBL) dec. Colton Soto, 2-0.
170 -- Bryce Sekev (W) won by forfeit.
182 -- Zach Bell (W) pinned Hobert Skinner (PBL), 3:05.
195 -- Reed McNeill (W) pinned Tanner Bowen (PBL), 1:35.
220 -- Christian Denam (PBL) dec. Corbin Spencer, 8-4.
285 -- Grant Gums (W) dec. Alberto Cruz, 3-2.
Peotone 48, PBL 18
106 pounds -- Double forfeit.
113 -- Brett Knapp (PEO) won by forfeit.
120 -- Paul Keane (PEO) won by forfeit.
126 -- Dave Pinto (PEO) won by forfeit.
132 -- Double forfeit.
138 -- Nick Reck (PBL) won by forfeit.
145 -- Double forfeit.
152 -- Keyn Humes (PBL) pinned Nate Holeman, 3:52.
160 -- Jacob Wheeler (PEO) won by forfeit.
170 -- Collin Bais (PEO) won by forfeit.
182 -- Nolan Bryant (PEO) pinned Hobert Skinner, :34.
195 -- Chandler Gartner (PEO) pinned Tanner Bowen, 1:22.
220 -- Logan Hartnett (PEO) pinned Christian Denam, 2:27.
285 -- Alberto Cruz (PBL) pinned Collin Millar, 3:00.
PBL SEASON STATS
Wins-losses
Name W-L
Keyn Humes 15-1
Christian Denam 10-6
Hunter Anderson 8-5
Alberto Cruz 6-10
Nick Reck 5-2
Hobert Skinner 5-9
Tanner Bowen 3-10
Alesha Cornett 1-3
TEAM 53-46
Pins
Name Pins
Keyn Humes 8
Alberto Cruz 5
Christian Denam 3
Tanner Bowen 3
Hunter Anderson 2
Hobert Skinner 1
TEAM 22
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.