PBL wrestling goes 1-3 on Saturday at New-Year's Challenge

DANVILLE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team went 1-3 through four matches Saturday at the New Year's Challenge.

In the Panthers' lone victory -- via 27-24 score over Eastbrooke -- Alberto Cruz won via 1:24 pinfall in the 285-pound match while Keyn Humes won via 13-7 decision at 145 pounds.

In a 30-27 loss to Robinson, Humes pinned his 145-pound opponent in 4:22 while Hunter Anderson won via 3:21 pinfall in the 160-pound match and Cruz pinned his 285-pound opponent in 3:21. Hobert Skinner won via 12-6 decision in the 182-pound match.

In a 24-22 loss to Rantoul, Anderson won via 12-2 major decision in the 160-pound division while Cruz pinned his 285-pound opponent in 57 seconds.

The Panthers lost 30-18 to Covington without a contested victory.

In a 33-12 loss on Friday to Westosha, Humes pinned Sean Gulliksen in 3:50 in the 152-pound match. Christian Denam (220 pounds) and Anderson (160 pounds) won via 8-4 and 2-0 decision, respectively.

The Panthers also lost 48-18 to Peotone on Friday despite a win via 3:52 pinfall by Humes in the 152-pound match and a pin by Cruz in three minutes in the 285-pound class.