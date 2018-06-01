GCMS/Fisher's Cale Horsch, Garrett Wright win medals at Princeton Invitational

PRINCETON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team finished 17th in the Princeton Invitational held Friday and Saturday.
The Falcons had a team score of 73 1/2 in the 33-team event while Coal City won the invitational's team championship with a score of 186.
Cale Horsch finished with a second-place medal in the 106-pound bracket.
Horsch pinned LeRoy's Dawson Byrd in a time of 1:20 in the second round and won via 5:19 pinfall over Wilmington's Jack Narine in the quarterfinals before pinning Mercer County's Broctyn King in a time of 57 seconds in the semifinals. In the championship round, Ottawa's Luke Fleming pinned Horsch in 4:29.
At 220 pounds, Garrett Wright won a sixth-place medal.
Wright pinned Clifton Central's Connor Prairie in a time of 3:12 in the second round before winning via 5-2 decision over Vandalia's Gavin Mouser in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Orion's Logan Lee pinned Wright in a time of 3:22.
Princeton's Chase Tatum pinned Wright in a time of 1:33 in the wrestleback semifinals. In the fifth-place match, Morrison's Riley Wilkens pinned Wright in a time of 3:50.
At 160 pounds, Lucas Chittick pinned Riverdale's Clay Brinkmeier in three mintues in the first round before winning via 7-6 decision over Clifton Central's Adrian Pace in the second round. In the quarterfinals, Coal City's Daniel Jezik won via 13-5 decision over Chittick.
Chittick won via 10-0 major decision over Auburn's Gervasio before losing via 10-0 major decision to Clinton's Bryce Reeves in wrestlebacks.
Jacob Horsch won via 5-3 decision over Roxana's Alex Maguire in the second round of the 145-pound bracket before getting pinned in five minutes by Orion's James Schnerre in the quarterfinals. In wrestlebacks, Horsch pinned Byron's Ethan Walters in a time of 30 seconds before losing via 5-0 decision to Dakota's Cade Slayton.
Owen Duke won via 1-0 decision over Byron's Matt Wombacher in the second round of the 195-pound bracket before losing via 2:59 pinfall to Clifton Central's Justin Coggins in the quarterfinals and via 4:56 pinfall to Rock Island Alleman's Zach Pinc in wrestlebacks.
At 113 pounds, LeRoy's Ethan Matlock won via 4-1 decision over Kaden Gream in the first round. In wrestlebacks, Grahm pinned Rockridge's Colin Swailes in 38 seconds and won via 15-0 technical fall over Monmouth's Martin Arleaga before losing via 6-0 decision to Litchfield's Will Carlile.
At 170 pounds, Rock Falls's Lonne Gribbons won via 6-1 over Payton Kean in the first round before Sterling Newman Central Catholic's Mason Newman pinned Kena in a time of 3:48 in wrestlebacks.
At 138 pounds, Calen Ragle got pinned in 1:32 by Manteno's Josh Keane in the first round before losing via 13-3 major decision to Alleman's Nick Lange in wrestlebacks.
At 120 pounds, Cole Maxey lost via 6-4 decision to Roxana's Zach Hayes in the first round before Rock Falls's Marcus Mendoza won via 4-1 decision over Maxey in wrestlebacks.
PRINCETON INVITATIONAL
Team scores
1. Coal City, 186; 2. Dakota, 158; 3. Orion, 145.5; 4. Clinton, 143; 5. Vandalia, 137; 6. Litchfield, 130; 7. Clifton Central, 125; 8. Ottawa, 112.5; 9. Alleman, 109; 10. LeRoy, 100; 11. Dixon, 98; 12. Byron, 94; 13. Manteno, 86; 14. Sterling Newman, 84; 15. Heyworth, 81.5; 16. Morrison, 75.5; 17. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 73.5; 18. Olympia, 72; 19. Princeton, 71; 19. Wilmington, 71; 21. Mercer County, 69; 22. Porta, 66.5; 23. Rockridge, 61.5; 24. Rock Falls, 60; 25. Reed Custer, 55; 26. Riverdale, 46; 27. Monticello, 41; 28. IVC, 29.5; 29. Auburn, 26; 30. Roxana, 19; 31. Illini Bluffs, 10; 32. Pittsfield, 6; 33. Monmouth, 4.
106 pounds
Championship match -- Luke Fleming (OTT) pinned Cale Horsch (GCMSF), 4:29.
Second round -- Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Dawson Byrd (LER), 1:20.
Quarterfinals -- Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Jack Narine (WILM), 5:19.
Semifinals -- Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Broctyn King (MC), :57.
113 pounds
First round -- Ethan Matlock (LER) dec. Kaden Gream (GCMSF), 4-1.
First-round wrestlebacks -- Gream (GCMSF) pinned Colin Swailes (ROCK), :38.
Second-round wrestlebacks -- Gream (GCMSF) tech. fall Martin Arleaga (MONM), 15-0.
Third-round wrestlebacks -- Will Carlile (LITCH) dec. Gream, 6-0.
120 pounds
First round -- Zach Hayes (ROX) dec. Cole Maxey (GCMSF), 6-4.
First-round wrestlebacks -- Marcus Mendoza (RF) dec. Maxey (GCMSF), 4-1.
138 pounds
First round -- Josh Keane (MANT) pinned Calen Ragle (GCMSF), 1:32.
First-round wrestlebacks -- Nick Lange (ALLE) maj. dec. Ragle (GCMSF), 13-3.
145 pounds
Second round -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) dec. Alex Maguire (ROX), 5-3.
Quarterfinals -- James Schnerre (ORION) pinned Horsch (GCMSF), 5:00.
Third-round wrestlebacks -- Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Ethan Walters (BYRON), :30.
Wrestleback quarterfinals -- Cade Slayton (DAK) dec. Horsch (GCMSF), 5-0.
160 pounds
First round -- Lucas Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Clay Brinkmeier (RIV), 3:00.
Second round -- Chittick (GCMSF) dec. Adrian Pace (CLIF), 7-6.
Quarterfinals -- Daniel Jezik (COAL) dec. Chittick (GCMSF), 13-5.
Third-round wrestlebacks -- Chittick (GCMSF) maj. dec. Gervasio Marchizza (AUB), 10-0.
Wrestleback quarterfinals -- Bryce Reeves (CLIN) maj. dec. Chittick (GCMSF), 10-0.
170 pounds
First round -- Lonne Gribbons (RF) dec. Payton Kean (GCMSF), 6-1.
First-round wrestlebacks -- Mason Newman (STER) pinned Kean (GCMSF), 3:48.
195 pounds
Second round -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) dec. Matt Wombacher (BYRON), 1-0.
Quarterfinals -- Justin Coggins (CLIF) pinned Duke (GCMSF), 2:59.
Third-round wrestlebacks -- Zach Pinc (ALLE) pinned Duke (GCMSF), 4:56.
220 pounds
Fifth-place match -- Riley Wilkens (MORR) pinned Garrett Wright (GCMSF), 3:50.
Second round -- Wright (GCMSF) pinned Connor Prairie (CLIF), 3:12.
Quarterfinals -- Wright (GCMSF) dec. Gavin Mouser (VAND), 5-2.
Semifinals -- Logan Lee (ORION) pinned Wright (GCMSF), 3:22.
Wrestleback semifinals -- Chase Tatum (PRIN) pinned Wright (GCMSF), 1:33.
Comments
