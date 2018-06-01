GCMS/Fisher's Cale Horsch, Garrett Wright win medals at Princeton Invitational

PRINCETON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team finished 17th in the Princeton Invitational held Friday and Saturday.

The Falcons had a team score of 73 1/2 in the 33-team event while Coal City won the invitational's team championship with a score of 186.

Cale Horsch finished with a second-place medal in the 106-pound bracket.

Horsch pinned LeRoy's Dawson Byrd in a time of 1:20 in the second round and won via 5:19 pinfall over Wilmington's Jack Narine in the quarterfinals before pinning Mercer County's Broctyn King in a time of 57 seconds in the semifinals. In the championship round, Ottawa's Luke Fleming pinned Horsch in 4:29.

At 220 pounds, Garrett Wright won a sixth-place medal.

Wright pinned Clifton Central's Connor Prairie in a time of 3:12 in the second round before winning via 5-2 decision over Vandalia's Gavin Mouser in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Orion's Logan Lee pinned Wright in a time of 3:22.

Princeton's Chase Tatum pinned Wright in a time of 1:33 in the wrestleback semifinals. In the fifth-place match, Morrison's Riley Wilkens pinned Wright in a time of 3:50.

At 160 pounds, Lucas Chittick pinned Riverdale's Clay Brinkmeier in three mintues in the first round before winning via 7-6 decision over Clifton Central's Adrian Pace in the second round. In the quarterfinals, Coal City's Daniel Jezik won via 13-5 decision over Chittick.

Chittick won via 10-0 major decision over Auburn's Gervasio before losing via 10-0 major decision to Clinton's Bryce Reeves in wrestlebacks.

Jacob Horsch won via 5-3 decision over Roxana's Alex Maguire in the second round of the 145-pound bracket before getting pinned in five minutes by Orion's James Schnerre in the quarterfinals. In wrestlebacks, Horsch pinned Byron's Ethan Walters in a time of 30 seconds before losing via 5-0 decision to Dakota's Cade Slayton.

Owen Duke won via 1-0 decision over Byron's Matt Wombacher in the second round of the 195-pound bracket before losing via 2:59 pinfall to Clifton Central's Justin Coggins in the quarterfinals and via 4:56 pinfall to Rock Island Alleman's Zach Pinc in wrestlebacks.

At 113 pounds, LeRoy's Ethan Matlock won via 4-1 decision over Kaden Gream in the first round. In wrestlebacks, Grahm pinned Rockridge's Colin Swailes in 38 seconds and won via 15-0 technical fall over Monmouth's Martin Arleaga before losing via 6-0 decision to Litchfield's Will Carlile.

At 170 pounds, Rock Falls's Lonne Gribbons won via 6-1 over Payton Kean in the first round before Sterling Newman Central Catholic's Mason Newman pinned Kena in a time of 3:48 in wrestlebacks.

At 138 pounds, Calen Ragle got pinned in 1:32 by Manteno's Josh Keane in the first round before losing via 13-3 major decision to Alleman's Nick Lange in wrestlebacks.

At 120 pounds, Cole Maxey lost via 6-4 decision to Roxana's Zach Hayes in the first round before Rock Falls's Marcus Mendoza won via 4-1 decision over Maxey in wrestlebacks.