PBL wrestling loses to Mount Zion, Clinton

CLINTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team lost 60-24 Tuesday, Jan. 9, to Mount Zion.

Keyn Humes claimed the Panthers' only contested match victory, pinning Michah Conaway in a time of 3:53 in the 145-pound match.

Hunter Anderson (160 pounds), Tanner Bowen (195) and Alberto Cruz (285) each won via forfeit.

Christian Denam was PBL's lone individual victor in his team's 77-6 loss to Clinton in the triangular meet. Denam pinned Demetrius Johnson in a time of 43 seconds in the 220-pound match.

Mount Zion 60, PBL 24

At Clinton

106 pounds -- Ronan Marshall (MTZ) won by forfeit.

113 -- Tristen Garrett (MTZ) won by forfeit.

120 -- Conner Morgeson (MTZ) pinned Austin Hadden, 1:40.

126 -- Reagan Mason (MTZ) won by forfeit.

132 -- Jayden Turner (MTZ) won by forfeit.

138 -- Peyton Mahan (MTZ) pinned Erik Reck, :18.

145 -- Keyn Humes (PBL) pinned Michah Conaway, 3:53.

152 -- Harrison Clark (MTZ) won by forfeit.

160 -- Hunter Anderson (PBL) won by forfeit.

170 -- Ryder Marshall (MTZ) won by forfeit.

182 -- Nate Bowling (MTZ) pinned Hobert Skinner, 2:43.

195 -- Tanner Bowen (PBL) won by forfeit.

220 -- Daey Rawlings (MTZ) pinned Christian Denam, 3:21.

285 -- Alberto Cruz (PBL) won by forfeit.

Clinton 77, PBL 6

At Clinton

106 pounds -- Tanner Timmerman (CLIN) won by forfeit.

113 -- Caiden Turner (CLIN) won by forfeit.

120 -- Nate Smith (CLIN) pinned Austin Hadden, 2:28.

126 -- Tyler Harris (CLIN) won by forfeit.

132 -- Kaleb Johnson (CLIN) won by forfeit.

138 -- Kolton Spaugh (CLIN) pinned Nick Reck, 3:28.

145 -- Christian Reynolds (CLIN) pinned Keyn Humes, 5:03.

152 -- Kolby Winter (CLIN) won by forfeit.

160 -- Bryce Reeves (CLIN) tech. fall Hunter Anderson, 4:48.

170 -- Luke Shobe (CLIN) won by forfeit.

182 -- Jack Morris (CLIN) pinned Hobert Skinner, 1:57.

195 -- Micah Downs (CLIN) pinned Tanner Bowen, 3:01.

220 -- Christian Denam (PBL) pinned Demetrius Johnson (CLIN) :43.

285 -- Kyle Hammer (CLIN) pinned Alberto Cruz, 1:15.