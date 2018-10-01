PBL wrestling loses to Mount Zion, Clinton

CLINTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team lost 60-24 Tuesday, Jan. 9, to Mount Zion.
Keyn Humes claimed the Panthers' only contested match victory, pinning Michah Conaway in a time of 3:53 in the 145-pound match.
Hunter Anderson (160 pounds), Tanner Bowen (195) and Alberto Cruz (285) each won via forfeit.
Christian Denam was PBL's lone individual victor in his team's 77-6 loss to Clinton in the triangular meet. Denam pinned Demetrius Johnson in a time of 43 seconds in the 220-pound match.
Mount Zion 60, PBL 24
At Clinton
106 pounds -- Ronan Marshall (MTZ) won by forfeit.
113 -- Tristen Garrett (MTZ) won by forfeit.
120 -- Conner Morgeson (MTZ) pinned Austin Hadden, 1:40.
126 -- Reagan Mason (MTZ) won by forfeit.
132 -- Jayden Turner (MTZ) won by forfeit.
138 -- Peyton Mahan (MTZ) pinned Erik Reck, :18.
145 -- Keyn Humes (PBL) pinned Michah Conaway, 3:53.
152 -- Harrison Clark (MTZ) won by forfeit.
160 -- Hunter Anderson (PBL) won by forfeit.
170 -- Ryder Marshall (MTZ) won by forfeit.
182 -- Nate Bowling (MTZ) pinned Hobert Skinner, 2:43.
195 -- Tanner Bowen (PBL) won by forfeit.
220 -- Daey Rawlings (MTZ) pinned Christian Denam, 3:21.
285 -- Alberto Cruz (PBL) won by forfeit.
Clinton 77, PBL 6
At Clinton
106 pounds -- Tanner Timmerman (CLIN) won by forfeit.
113 -- Caiden Turner (CLIN) won by forfeit.
120 -- Nate Smith (CLIN) pinned Austin Hadden, 2:28.
126 -- Tyler Harris (CLIN) won by forfeit.
132 -- Kaleb Johnson (CLIN) won by forfeit.
138 -- Kolton Spaugh (CLIN) pinned Nick Reck, 3:28.
145 -- Christian Reynolds (CLIN) pinned Keyn Humes, 5:03.
152 -- Kolby Winter (CLIN) won by forfeit.
160 -- Bryce Reeves (CLIN) tech. fall Hunter Anderson, 4:48.
170 -- Luke Shobe (CLIN) won by forfeit.
182 -- Jack Morris (CLIN) pinned Hobert Skinner, 1:57.
195 -- Micah Downs (CLIN) pinned Tanner Bowen, 3:01.
220 -- Christian Denam (PBL) pinned Demetrius Johnson (CLIN) :43.
285 -- Kyle Hammer (CLIN) pinned Alberto Cruz, 1:15.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.