GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling loses 59-16 to Clinton

CLINTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team lost 59-16 Thursday to Clinton.

Cale Horsch pinned Clinton's Tanner Timerman in a time of 1:07 in the 106-pound match before Cole Maxey won via 5:19 pinfall over Evan Deavers at 120 pounds. Calen Ragle won via 11-2 major decision over Kolton Spaugh in the 138-pound match.

Clinton 59, GCMS/Fisher 16

At Clinton

106: Cale Horsch (GIBSONMS) over Tanner Timerman (CLINTON) (Fall 1:07)

113: Caiden Turner (CLINTON) over Andrew Ferguson (GIBSONMS) (Fall 1:16)

120: Cole Maxey (GIBSONMS) over Evan Deavers (CLINTON) (Fall 5:19)

126: Tyler Harris (CLINTON) over Logan Benningfield (GIBSONMS) (Fall 1:02)

132: Kaleb Johnson (CLINTON) over Drew Purvis (GIBSONMS) (Fall 0:48)

138: Calen Ragle (GIBSONMS) over Kolton Spaugh (CLINTON) (MD 11-2)

145: Christian Reynolds (CLINTON) over Jacob Horsch (GIBSONMS) (Fall 1:27)

152: Kolby Winter (CLINTON) over (GIBSONMS) (For.)

160: Bryce Reeves (CLINTON) over Lucas Chittick (GIBSONMS) (MD 10-0)

170: Luke Shobe (CLINTON) over Payton Kean (GIBSONMS) (Fall 1:14)

182: Jack Morris (CLINTON) over Dylan Benningfield (GIBSONMS) (Fall 0:34)

195: Micah Downs (CLINTON) over Owen Duke (GIBSONMS) (MD 16-4)

220: Kyle Hammer (CLINTON) over Garrett Wright (GIBSONMS) (Dec 5-1)

285: Demetrius Johnson (CLINTON) over (GIBSONMS) (For.)