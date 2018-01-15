GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling won 57-23 over Hoopeston Area

HOOPESTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School wrestling team won 57-23 Friday over Hoopeston Area.

Cale Horsch pinned Ethan Larkin in a time of 1:25 in the 113-pound match. Drew Purvis won via 47-second pinfall over Audra Funk in the 132-pound division.

Calen Ragle pinned his 145-pound opponent in 1:29 while Jacob Horsch won via 5:56 pinfall in the 152-pound match.

Owen Duke pinned Adam Colunga in 5:49 in the 195-pound division and Garrett Wright won via 8-7 decision over Gage Kenner in the 220-pound match.

GCMS/Fisher 57, Hoopeston Area 23

At Hoopeston

106 pounds -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

113 -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Ethan Larkin (HA), 1:25.

120 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

126 -- Erza Elliott (HA) pinned Logan Benningfield (GCMSF), :07.

132 -- Drew Purvis (GCMSF) pinned Audra Funk (HA), :47.

138 -- Ethan Duke (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

145 -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned C. Burton (HA), 1:29.

152 -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Cole Gladdis (HA), 5:56.

160 -- Dale Ashby (HA) tech. fall Lucas Chittick (GCMSF), 25-10 (5:45).

170 -- Elesio Zamora (HA) pinned Payton Kean (GCMSF), :38.

182 -- Dylan Benningfield (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

195 -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) pinned Adam Colunga (HA), 5:49.

220 -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) dec. Gage Kenner (HA), 8-7.

285 -- C. Livingston (HA) won by forfeit.